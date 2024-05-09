Established by the Ministry of the Environment in April 2022, a voluntary coalition of companies, local governments, NPOs and others aiming to achieve the 30by30 target, an international commitment to conserve at least 30% of land and sea areas by 2030

We are a member of the 30by30 Alliance for Biodiversity*

"Halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put nature on a path to recovery"

Made a decision to donate a total of ¥1.0 billion to the Fujifilm Green Fund, a charitable trust

A charitable trust established in 1983 with our donation on the occasion of our 50th anniversary, and it is the first public trust in Japan established by

a private company for nature conservation.

Four Enterprises: Over the past 40 years, the Fund has provided 220 grants and support for various activities and research dedicated to preserving and nurturing the natural environment.

Afforestation for the future, ❷ Greenery aid, ❸ Green activity aid, ❹ Greenery conservation and application research aid

