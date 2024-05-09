Earnings Presentation Financial Results for FY2023
May 9, 2024
Agenda
FY2023 (The Fiscal Year Ended March 2024)
Earnings Highlights and Key Topics
Teiichi Goto, President and CEO, Representative Director,
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Financial Results and Business Summary by Operating Segment
Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
FY2024 (The Fiscal Year Ending March 2025)
Financial Forecast for FY2024
Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President,
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Earnings Highlights
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
FY2023
Earnings Highlights and Key Topics
01
Earnings Highlights
Highlights
Key Topics
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
Earnings Highlights for FY2023
Consolidated Performance for FY2023
Revenue
Record high
Healthcare
¥2,960.9 billion
1.7 times
YoY
(➡+ 3.6%)
FY2020 FY2023
VISION2023 CAGR
( ➡+10.5%)
(FY2020→FY2023)
( Exchange rates : ¥145/US$, ¥157/Euro )
Operating income
Record high
Healthcare
¥276.7 billion
1.7 times
(➡+ 1.3%)
FY2020 FY2023
(➡+18.7%)
¥150 / share
¥100 / share
Dividend per share
1.5 times
FY2020 FY2023
Net income
attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings
Record high
¥243.5 billion
(➡ +11.0%) (➡ +10.4%)
- Revenue, operating income and net income attributable to FUJIFILM holdings reached record highs
- Revenue and operating income increased mainly due to strong sales in Medical Systems and Imaging, and the impact of exchange rates
- Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings increased mainly due to higher operating income and valuation gains on marketable and investment securities
Consolidated Performance for Q4 FY2023
( Exchange rates : ¥149/US$, ¥161/Euro )
Quarterly net income
Revenue
Operating income
attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings
Record high
Record high
Record high
¥805.5 billion
¥71.8 billion
¥69.7 billion
YoY (➡+5.3%)
(➡+1.9%)
(➡+6.2%)
- Revenue, operating income and quarterly net income attributable to FUJIFILM holdings reached record highs
Earnings Highlights
Highlights
Key Topics
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
Highlights of Financial Forecast for FY2024
Full-year Forecast for FY2024
Exchange rates:
¥140/US$ (- ¥5 YoY),
¥150/Euro (- ¥7 YoY)
Revenue
Operating income
Net income
attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings
Record high
Record high
¥3,100.0 billion
¥300.0 billion
¥240.0 billion
( + 4.7%)
YoY
➡
(
➡
- 8.4%)
( ➡- 1.4%)
Points
- No change from the forecast announced on April 17 together with the medium-term management plan VISION2030
- Aiming for record high revenue and operating income
- Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings is expected to be the same level as the previous year due to the absence of valuation gains on marketable and investment securities and exchange rate gains/losses (previous year: ¥27.4 billion), which were recorded as non- operating income in the previous year
- Total investments* of ¥757.0 billion, higher than in the previous year, are planned mainly in Bio CDMO and Semiconductor Materials
- Aiming to be a company that contributes to the realization of a sustainable society by focusing more on resolving social issues through our business activities
*Total investments = Capital Expenditure (tangible, software, rental assets, etc.) + R&D expenses
Earnings Highlights
Highlights
Key Topics
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
Shareholder Returns
- The annual dividends for FY2023 are ¥50 per share, including a commemorative dividend for the 90th anniversary of our founding (pre-split figure: ¥150 per share)
- The annual dividends for FY2024 are forecasted at ¥60 per share, marking the 15th consecutive annual increase
(pre-split figure: ¥180 per share)
Dividends
15th consecutive
annual increase
Shareholder
Returns
Balance of the three
Financial
Discipline
-
DPS (Dividend Per Share)
The Company implemented a 3-for-1 stock split of common
DPS
Dividend
¥60
payout ratio
per share
DPS
60.00
¥50
per share
DPS
¥43.3
Commemorative
per share
dividend
30%
30.00
30%
30%
Business
Growth
0.00
20%
FY2022FY2023FY2024
shares on April 1, 2024; DPS for FY2023 and FY2022 are post-split figures.
Earnings Highlights
Highlights
Key Topics
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
Key Topics ❶ VISION2030 Follow-up 1/3
Business portfolio management
Implementing the VISION2030 strategy to further strengthen business portfolio
Business portfolio management
High
Market attractiveness (growth rate, etc.)
Growth Driver
New / Future Potential
Bio CDMO business
p.8
Value Reconstruction
Earnings Base
Graphic Communications
p.9
Low
Profitability of the Company
High
Earnings Highlights
Highlights
Key Topics
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
Key Topics ❶ VISION2030 Follow-up 2/3
Bio CDMO
Making a new large-scale investment totaling approx. ¥180 billion ($1.2 billion) at the North Carolina site in the U.S. Aiming to achieve ¥700 billion in revenue by FY2030 through further growth in the Bio CDMO business
Negotiation progress of large bioreactors (20,000L)
SOLD*
Available
U.S. - 2nd phase
Revenue
Progress since last
New
8 units
announcement (Feb. 8, 2024)
FY2028
Operational from
Denmark - 2nd
phase
8 units
U.S. - 1st phase
8 units
Contract with Janseen Supply
Group (estimated)
Denmark - 1st
phase
6 units
Existing units
6 units
6 units
12 units
20 units
28 units
･･･
36 units
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
FY2026
FY2030
*Including informal agreements for which the desired quantity to be manufactured is expected from negotiations and such, in addition to those already contracted.
Earnings Highlights
Highlights
Key Topics
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
Key Topics ❶ VISION2030 Follow-up 3/3
Graphic Communications
Based on the business development strategy of becoming the only "solution partner" that can cover all areas of printing from office to commercial/industrial printing, we have reorganized the Graphic Communications into the Business Innovation segment
Graphic Communications market environment and our opportunities
- Global consolidation of production lines implemented in anticipation of declining overall demand for large-lot analog printing
- Advantage of an overwhelming customer base that represents the leading share of the global printing plate market
- Growing needs for high-speed digital printing and digital transformation ("DX") in line with an increase in high-mix,small-lot printing and color printing
Supporting customers' digital shift as the only solution partner that can
cover all areas of printing from office to commercial printing
Target 1
Develop devices and DX solutions based on xerography/inkjet
technologies and their synergies to demonstrate our high ability
to resolve our customers' problems
Target 2
Maximize sales synergies through mutual use of the customer
bases and channels of Graphic Communications and the former
Business Innovation segment
Shift from "Value Restruction" business to "Earnings Base" business
Until FY2023
From FY2024
Healthcare
Healthcare
Materials
Graphic Communications
(Name change)
Electronics
Business Innovation
Reorganized
Business Innovation
Graphic Communications
Imaging
Imaging
Earnings Highlights
Highlights
Key Topics
FY2023
FY2024
Appendices
Key Topics ❷: Initiatives toward Sustainability 1/2
Environment (Nature Positive)
"Halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put nature on a path to recovery"
We are a member of the 30by30 Alliance for Biodiversity*
- Established by the Ministry of the Environment in April 2022, a voluntary coalition of companies, local governments, NPOs and others aiming to achieve the 30by30 target, an international commitment to conserve at least 30% of land and sea areas by 2030
Made a decision to donate a total of ¥1.0 billion to the Fujifilm Green Fund, a charitable trust
A charitable trust established in 1983 with our donation on the occasion of our 50th anniversary, and it is the first public trust in Japan established by
a private company for nature conservation.
Four Enterprises: Over the past 40 years, the Fund has provided 220 grants and support for various activities and research dedicated to preserving and nurturing the natural environment.
- Afforestation for the future, ❷ Greenery aid, ❸ Green activity aid, ❹ Greenery conservation and application research aid
Achieving Nature Positive
COP transition and related movements
Company's activity
1934
Founding of Fuji Photo Film Co. Ltd.
1983
Established the Charitable Trust Fujifilm Green Fund (FGF)
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted
1992
COP3 "Kyoto Protocol" adopted (effective from 2005)
1997
1998
Started volunteer tree planting activity in desert areas of China
2006
Established "Approach to CSR"
COP21 "Paris Agreement" adopted (effective from 2016)
2015
2017
Established CSR plan "Sustainable Value Plan 2030"
2020
Set decarbonization targets (targets increased in 2021)
COP15 "Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework" adopted
2022
40th
→"Nature Positive" direction clearly defined
2024
Donated a total of ¥1.0 billion to FGF
Anniversary
