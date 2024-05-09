Earnings Presentation Financial Results for FY2023

May 9, 2024

Forward-looking statements, such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material, are management's current

assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and

other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

Agenda

FY2023 (The Fiscal Year Ended March 2024)

Earnings Highlights and Key Topics

Teiichi Goto, President and CEO, Representative Director,

Financial Results and Business Summary by Operating Segment

Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FY2024 (The Fiscal Year Ending March 2025)

Financial Forecast for FY2024

Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President,

Earnings Highlights

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

FY2023

Earnings Highlights and Key Topics

01

Earnings Highlights

Highlights

Key Topics

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

Earnings Highlights for FY2023

Consolidated Performance for FY2023

Revenue

Record high

Healthcare

¥2,960.9 billion

1.7 times

YoY

(+ 3.6%)

FY2020 FY2023

VISION2023 CAGR

( +10.5%)

(FY2020→FY2023)

( Exchange rates : ¥145/US$, ¥157/Euro )

Operating income

Record high

Healthcare

¥276.7 billion

1.7 times

(+ 1.3%)

FY2020 FY2023

(+18.7%)

¥150 / share

¥100 / share

Dividend per share

1.5 times

FY2020 FY2023

Net income

attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings

Record high

¥243.5 billion

( +11.0%) ( +10.4%)

  • Revenue, operating income and net income attributable to FUJIFILM holdings reached record highs
  • Revenue and operating income increased mainly due to strong sales in Medical Systems and Imaging, and the impact of exchange rates
  • Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings increased mainly due to higher operating income and valuation gains on marketable and investment securities

Consolidated Performance for Q4 FY2023

( Exchange rates : ¥149/US$, ¥161/Euro )

Quarterly net income

Revenue

Operating income

attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings

Record high

Record high

Record high

¥805.5 billion

¥71.8 billion

¥69.7 billion

YoY (+5.3%)

(+1.9%)

(+6.2%)

  • Revenue, operating income and quarterly net income attributable to FUJIFILM holdings reached record highs

Earnings Highlights

Highlights

Key Topics

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

Highlights of Financial Forecast for FY2024

Full-year Forecast for FY2024

Exchange rates:

¥140/US$ (- ¥5 YoY),

¥150/Euro (- ¥7 YoY)

Revenue

Operating income

Net income

attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings

Record high

Record high

¥3,100.0 billion

¥300.0 billion

¥240.0 billion

( + 4.7%)

YoY

(

  • 8.4%)

( - 1.4%)

Points

  • No change from the forecast announced on April 17 together with the medium-term management plan VISION2030
  • Aiming for record high revenue and operating income
  • Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings is expected to be the same level as the previous year due to the absence of valuation gains on marketable and investment securities and exchange rate gains/losses (previous year: ¥27.4 billion), which were recorded as non- operating income in the previous year
  • Total investments* of ¥757.0 billion, higher than in the previous year, are planned mainly in Bio CDMO and Semiconductor Materials
  • Aiming to be a company that contributes to the realization of a sustainable society by focusing more on resolving social issues through our business activities

*Total investments = Capital Expenditure (tangible, software, rental assets, etc.) + R&D expenses

Earnings Highlights

Highlights

Key Topics

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

Shareholder Returns

  • The annual dividends for FY2023 are ¥50 per share, including a commemorative dividend for the 90th anniversary of our founding (pre-split figure: ¥150 per share)
  • The annual dividends for FY2024 are forecasted at ¥60 per share, marking the 15th consecutive annual increase

(pre-split figure: ¥180 per share)

Dividends

15th consecutive

annual increase

Shareholder

Returns

Balance of the three

Financial

Discipline

  • DPS (Dividend Per Share)
    The Company implemented a 3-for-1 stock split of common

DPS

Dividend

¥60

payout ratio

per share

DPS

60.00

¥50

per share

DPS

¥43.3

Commemorative

per share

dividend

30%

30.00

30%

30%

Business

Growth

0.00

20%

FY2022FY2023FY2024

shares on April 1, 2024; DPS for FY2023 and FY2022 are post-split figures.

Earnings Highlights

Highlights

Key Topics

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

Key Topics VISION2030 Follow-up 1/3

Business portfolio management

Implementing the VISION2030 strategy to further strengthen business portfolio

Business portfolio management

High

Market attractiveness (growth rate, etc.)

Growth Driver

New / Future Potential

Bio CDMO business

p.8

Value Reconstruction

Earnings Base

Graphic Communications

p.9

Low

Profitability of the Company

High

Earnings Highlights

Highlights

Key Topics

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

Key Topics VISION2030 Follow-up 2/3

Bio CDMO

Making a new large-scale investment totaling approx. ¥180 billion ($1.2 billion) at the North Carolina site in the U.S. Aiming to achieve ¥700 billion in revenue by FY2030 through further growth in the Bio CDMO business

Negotiation progress of large bioreactors (20,000L)

SOLD*

Available

U.S. - 2nd phase

Revenue

Progress since last

New

8 units

announcement (Feb. 8, 2024)

FY2028

Operational from

Denmark - 2nd

phase

8 units

U.S. - 1st phase

8 units

Contract with Janseen Supply

Group (estimated)

Denmark - 1st

phase

6 units

Existing units

6 units

6 units

12 units

20 units

28 units

･･･

36 units

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

FY2026

FY2030

*Including informal agreements for which the desired quantity to be manufactured is expected from negotiations and such, in addition to those already contracted.

Earnings Highlights

Highlights

Key Topics

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

Key Topics VISION2030 Follow-up 3/3

Graphic Communications

Based on the business development strategy of becoming the only "solution partner" that can cover all areas of printing from office to commercial/industrial printing, we have reorganized the Graphic Communications into the Business Innovation segment

Graphic Communications market environment and our opportunities

  • Global consolidation of production lines implemented in anticipation of declining overall demand for large-lot analog printing
  • Advantage of an overwhelming customer base that represents the leading share of the global printing plate market
  • Growing needs for high-speed digital printing and digital transformation ("DX") in line with an increase in high-mix,small-lot printing and color printing

Supporting customers' digital shift as the only solution partner that can

cover all areas of printing from office to commercial printing

Target 1

Develop devices and DX solutions based on xerography/inkjet

technologies and their synergies to demonstrate our high ability

to resolve our customers' problems

Target 2

Maximize sales synergies through mutual use of the customer

bases and channels of Graphic Communications and the former

Business Innovation segment

Shift from "Value Restruction" business to "Earnings Base" business

Until FY2023

From FY2024

Healthcare

Healthcare

Materials

Graphic Communications

(Name change)

Electronics

Business Innovation

Reorganized

Business Innovation

Graphic Communications

Imaging

Imaging

Earnings Highlights

Highlights

Key Topics

FY2023

FY2024

Appendices

Key Topics : Initiatives toward Sustainability 1/2

Environment (Nature Positive)

"Halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put nature on a path to recovery"

We are a member of the 30by30 Alliance for Biodiversity*

  • Established by the Ministry of the Environment in April 2022, a voluntary coalition of companies, local governments, NPOs and others aiming to achieve the 30by30 target, an international commitment to conserve at least 30% of land and sea areas by 2030

Made a decision to donate a total of ¥1.0 billion to the Fujifilm Green Fund, a charitable trust

A charitable trust established in 1983 with our donation on the occasion of our 50th anniversary, and it is the first public trust in Japan established by

a private company for nature conservation.

Four Enterprises: Over the past 40 years, the Fund has provided 220 grants and support for various activities and research dedicated to preserving and nurturing the natural environment.

  • Afforestation for the future, Greenery aid, Green activity aid, Greenery conservation and application research aid

Achieving Nature Positive

COP transition and related movements

Company's activity

1934

Founding of Fuji Photo Film Co. Ltd.

1983

Established the Charitable Trust Fujifilm Green Fund (FGF)

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted

1992

COP3 "Kyoto Protocol" adopted (effective from 2005)

1997

1998

Started volunteer tree planting activity in desert areas of China

2006

Established "Approach to CSR"

COP21 "Paris Agreement" adopted (effective from 2016)

2015

2017

Established CSR plan "Sustainable Value Plan 2030"

2020

Set decarbonization targets (targets increased in 2021)

COP15 "Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework" adopted

2022

40th

→"Nature Positive" direction clearly defined

2024

Donated a total of ¥1.0 billion to FGF

Anniversary

