  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:43 2022-11-21 am EST
7317.00 JPY   -0.23%
12:39aFujifilm : Integrated Report 2022 Download Entire Report (A4)
PU
11/15Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Expands Strategic Partnership with North Carolina State University
CI
11/14FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions and Kao Collins Partner to Strengthen Imprinting Solutions for the Commercial Imprinting Industry
CI
Summary 
Summary

Fujifilm : Integrated Report 2022 Download Entire Report (A3 spread)

11/21/2022 | 12:49am EST
Value from Innovation

At Fujifilm, we are continuously innovating-creating new technologies, products and services

that inspire and excite people everywhere. Our goal is to empower the potential and expand the horizons of tomorrow's businesses and lifestyles.

Editorial Policy

This Integrated Report contains information on the Fujifilm Group's corporate activities, including financial and non-financial information that is of particular importance to shareholders and other investors, as well as stories of value creation centered on innovation. Its basic concept is to communicate and share the Fujifilm Group's future vision with stakeholders. Together with the Sustainability Report, this Integrated Report introduces the Fujifilm Group's efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

Period of Coverage

Financial and non-financial data is aggregated from fiscal 2021 (April 2021 to March 2022). Some activity details on or after April 2022 are also included.

Organizations Covered by the Report

The Fujifilm Group includes FUJIFILM Holdings and all consolidated companies. Major consolidated companies are shown on our website. https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/group

Referenced Standards and Guidelines

International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC): International

Integrated Reporting Framework

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): Sustainability

Accounting Standards

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): TCFD Recommendations Report

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI): Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation

METI: TCFD Guidance 2.0

Ministry of the Environment: Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018

Position of the Integrated Report

Value Creation Story

Integrated Report

Non-financial

Financial

Investor Relations

Sustainability/ESG Information

○Earnings Presentations

○Sustainability Report

○Earnings Release

○Corporate Governance Report

○Securities Report

etc.

○Sustainability Website

Comprehensiveness

About the Integrated Report Front Cover

The "NEVER STOP" logo depicts the Fujifilm Group's corporate attitude alongside a dynamic sky and city where people live. It represents the Fujifilm Group's strong will to "never stop until all social issues are resolved," as well as the innovation and increasing value the Group creates.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Corporate Site https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en

Investor Relations https://ir.fujifilm.com/en/investors.html

Sustainability Report https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/sustainability/report

CONTENTS

03 The Fujifilm Group's Commitment

Chapter 01

Sources of Value

  1. Evolution of Innovation
  1. Sources of Innovation
  1. Overview of Our Businesses
  1. Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

Chapter 02

Future Vision and Driving Forces

17 CEO Message

23 Value Creation Process

  1. The Fujifilm Group's Future Vision
  1. Medium- to Long-Term Risks/ Opportunities and Materiality

Chapter 03

Special Feature: Value Co-Creation Stories Demonstrating our ability to create innovations that resolve social issues

31 Environment

Pass on a sustainable global environment to future generations

35 Health

Creating a future where people around the world can enjoy better medical care

Chapter 04

Strategy and Resource Allocation

  1. Review of Past Medium-Term Management Plans
  1. Financial Capital Strategy/Message from the CFO
  1. Strategies by Business Segment
    47 Healthcare (Medical Systems/Life Sciences)
    51 Materials
    53 Business Innovation
    55 Imaging
  1. Creating Innovation
    57 Message from the CTO
    61 Creating an Exciting Future Together: The Value of Open Innovation
    63 Intellectual Property Strategy
    66 DX Strategy
    68 Human Resources Strategy

Chapter 05

Sustainability/Governance

  1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  2. Initiatives for Realizing a Sustainable Society 75 Environment

78 Diversity, Motivated Work Style and Healthy Workplace

  1. Human Rights
  2. Responsible Supply Chain Management 84 Roundtable Discussion with Outside Directors 88 Messages from Newly Appointed Outside Directors 89 Corporate Governance
    98 Stakeholder Engagement
    99 Management Structure

Chapter 06

Data Section

  1. Financial Analysis and Review
  2. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc.
  1. 11-YearFinancial Summary
  1. Non-FinancialData for Past 5 Years
  2. Appraisals and Awards
  3. Corporate Overview
  4. Independent Assurance/ Assurance by the Officer in Charge

The Fujifilm Group's Commitment

Corporate Philosophy

Vision

We will use leading-edge, proprietary technologies to

Anchored by an open, fair and clear corporate culture and

provide top-quality products and services that contribute

with leading-edge, proprietary technologies, Fujifilm is

to the advancement of culture, science, technology and

determined to remain a leading company by boldly taking

industry, as well as improved health and environmental

up the challenge of developing new products and creating

protection in society. Our overarching aim is to help

new value.

enhance the quality of life of people worldwide.

Corporate Slogan

Value from Innovation

How We Act

Charter for Corporate Behavior

Code of Conduct

Based on the following six principles, the Fujifilm Group respects

In all aspects of our corporate activities, we emphasize compliance and

human rights and maintains compliance with, as well as respects, the

endeavor to create new value. If compliance requirements conflict with

spirit of all laws and international rules in its global business activities.

business profits or the demands of third parties, we give priority to

Beyond this, we will take proactive action toward the realization of a

compliance. An open, fair and clear corporate culture is the basis for all

sustainable society through innovation, while taking into account the

our activities.

impact of our activities.

1. A Trusted Company

• Respect for Human Rights

2. Social Responsibility

• Fair Corporate Activities

3. Respect for Human Rights

• Protection/Preservation of Corporate Assets

4. Global Environmental Conservation

and Information

• Measures Related to Environmental Issues

5. Vibrant Workplaces

6. Management of Various Crises

How We Will Achieve Our Purpose

CSR Plan

Sustainable Value Plan 2030

With fiscal 2030 as its long-term goal, this plan lays the foundations of the Fujifilm Group's business management strategies for sustainable growth.

In this plan, we have set targets in the four priority areas of the environment, health, daily life and work style, as well as in supply chain and governance, the basis of our business activities. These targets serve as guideposts toward our goal of contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through the dual standpoints of resolving social issues through our business activities and considering society and the environment in our business processes.

Medium-Term Management Plan

VISION2023

In April 2021, the Fujifilm Group formulated a specific action plan to accelerate the growth of business mainly in healthcare and advanced materials, aiming to achieve the goals set forth in the Sustainable Value Plan 2030.

Sources of Value

Future Vision and

Special Feature

Strategy and

Sustainability/

Data Section

Driving Forces

Value Co-Creation Stories

Resource Allocation

Governance

Chapter Sources of

01 Value

  1. Evolution of Innovation
  1. Sources of Innovation
  1. Overview of Our Businesses
  1. Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 4

Evolution of

From our founding in 1934 to the present, we have continued to develop our proprietary

core technologies to continually accumulate a competitive advantage by leveraging our

Innovation

which has promoted a growth strategy by consistently anticipating the future.

base technologies. Here, we will explain the history of innovation in the Fujifilm Group,

Attempts to Realize the Domestic Production of Film (Glass Dry Plates to Films)

1934

1935

1936

1937

1940

Sources of Value

Future Vision and

Special Feature

Strategy and

Sustainability/

Data Section

Driving Forces

Value Co-Creation Stories

Resource Allocation

Governance

Attempts at Colorization (Black and White to Color) and Establishment and Systematization of a Culture of High-Quality Manufacturing

1948

1950

1964

Fuji Photo Film Co., Ltd., is established, taking over the photographic film operations of Dainippon Celluloid Company Limited. First shipment of the first domestically produced film for motion pictures

Air cartographic

camera

Fuji Chrome Film

Fuji X-Ray Film

Bellona,

Fuji F5 50 cm,

Fuji Process Film

photographic

a lens for aerial

print paper

photography

(graphic arts film)

Analysis of silver halide using

XP-1, Fuji hanger-type

Fuji Color Film

Fujica Six IA

Fuji Enlarger Type B

an electronic microscope

automatic processor

(laboratory)

Materials Chemistry

Technologies

Ability to create new materials

that make the impossible

possible by controlling

molecular structures and

conditions at will

Base

Base: Base technologies

Core Technologies Currently Applied

We decided to develop a film for motion pictures on our own. We were forced to supply raw materials to ourselves because of the war.

Research and manufacturing of silver halide emulsions

(Silver halides are substances with a high level of visible-light photoactivity.)

Research and manufacturing of gelatin

(Superior sol-gel property, a property that evenly disperses silver halides)

Research and manufacturing of films

(Because celluloid is combustible, we studied incombustible TAC film and PET film and began manufacturing them ourselves.)

Research and manufacturing of sensitizing dyes

Sensitizing dyes are essential for generating high-fidelity photographic images.

Technology for roll-to-roll coating manufacturing of photographic materials

After achieving the domestic production of film for motion pictures, we expanded our product portfolio to include general-purpose film, photographic print paper, X-ray film and graphic arts film. We succeeded in the research and manufacturing of optical glass as we strove to manufacture cameras.

We acquired a multilayer coating

We developed a camera, an enlarger

Colorization resulted in a significant increase in the

technology because three color-

exposure unit and a processing machine on

materials we use and the use of multilayered films.

developing layers for cyan, magenta

our own in pursuit of high technology. We

Technologies and processes evolved in response to

and yellow were necessary.

acquired the mechanical, electric and

the demand for the assurance of high quality and

optical technologies that were necessary

high-quality images. In this process, we acquired

We acquired an oil dispersion

for this systematization process.

advanced analysis and imaging technologies for

microprobe analysis and microscale analysis.

technology for evenly dispersing

the coupler in each gelatin layer to

prevent colors mixing.

Color formation is a complicated mechanism, in which

Analysis Technologies

Imaging Technology

exposed silver halides and developing agents react

with each other, and the reactant and coupler react

with each other, thus forming colors. We acquired a

technology for precisely controlling the redox reaction.

Optical Technologies

Analysis, evaluation and simulation

Technologies for evaluating image

We possess energy-saving and

technologies in the molecular/

quality, including the characteristics

atomic level and in the nanometer

of photos such as color and picture

environmentally friendly technologies in

range, including analysis and

quality, are applied in the analysis

addition to our proprietary technologies

simulation technologies that are

and evaluation of many imaging

that we have been honing for the

essential for the functional design

devices, from display devices to

handling of high-quality images. These

of materials, support the high-level

medical equipment.

technologies are applied in the design of

material technology development

hardware in various fields, such as digital

cameras and medical equipment.

Base

by Fujifilm, which operates in

Base

Base

various fields.

Grain Formation

Technology

Functional Polymer

Functional Molecules

Film Formation

Technology

Technology

Technology

High-Precision Imaging

High-Precision Coating

Nano Dispersion

Redox Control Technology

Forming Technology

Technology

Technology

This is a technology for controlling

This is a technology for designing

This is a technology for designing and

This is a technology for forming films in

and forming nanosized grains,

and synthesizing polymer materials

synthesizing organic compounds. For example,

single-layer/multilayer/3D structures.

from photosensitive grains for

that fulfill specific functions. For

it realizes advanced functions of various

Solvent/fusion membrane creation

photographic films to pigments. It

example, it supports products with

products by synthesizing compounds based on

allows for the creation of diverse

has enabled a range of products to

superior functionality and quality,

molecule designs for controlling color and light.

polymer films. The technology is linked

have advanced features.

such as microcapsules and

The technology contributes to developing

to all processes, from material design

microfilters.

highly functional chemical products.

and formula through processing.

This is a technology for the exact

We have a technology for the micrometer-

This is a technology for stably dispersing

This is a technology for controlling

transfer of materials to high-

level, uniform, multilayer coating of films

nanosized particles stably in a liquid. It

continuous organic/inorganic compound

precision molds and for hardening

including advanced materials, and a

contributes to improving the functionality

reactions. Instant cameras such as

them. It is applied in the design and

technology for casting films while

and quality of many products, ranging

INSTAX feature our redox control

manufacturing of lenses, medical

controlling optical properties and other

from coating liquids for functional

technologies, which we have developed

equipment, cosmetics containers

features. We stably manufacture a range

materials, for which it ensures stability, to

by leveraging our extensive experience

and other products.

of high-quality functional films.

dyes, inks and cosmetics.

in photographic technologies.

5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 6

Evolution of Innovation

The Fujifilm Group has been providing society with a large number of products and solutions that contribute to solving social issues by combining its core technologies and acquiring new technologies.

Sources of Value

Future Vision and

Special Feature

Strategy and

Sustainability/

Data Section

Driving Forces

Value Co-Creation Stories

Resource Allocation

Governance

1970

2000

2008

Acquired TOYAMA CHEMICAL

Co., Ltd., made full-fledged entry

into the pharmaceuticals business

2001

2006

Converted Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.

Established FUJIFILM Holdings

to a consolidated subsidiary

Corporation

(changed our investment ratio to 75%)

2010

2011

Acquired MSD

Biologics Limited/

Diosynth RTP Inc.

2012

2017

2019

2020

Acquired SonoSite, Inc. and

Acquired Wako

Converted Fuji Xerox

entered into the ultrasound

Pure Chemical

Co., Ltd. to a wholly

diagnostics field

Industries, Ltd.

owned subsidiary

2015

2018

2019

Acquired Cellular

Acquired Irvine Scientific Sales

Acquired Biogen (Denmark)

Dynamics International,

Company and expanded

Manufacturing ApS and accelerated

Inc.

businesses in the fields of life

the growth of the Bio CDMO

sciences (culture media)

business

2021

Changed company name from Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

2021

Completed the acquisition of FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation, which is the successor to the diagnostic imaging business of Hitachi, Ltd.

1970-1999 Business expansion based on

technological capabilities

2000s:

Period of exploration into growth areas

2010s: Period of the examination of growth

areas

2020s:

Period of growth

Attempted at Digitalization and Acceleration

Second Foundation-

of Globalization

Created a Resilient Business Portfolio

We promoted the digitalization of the photographic film, medicine and printing

The photographic film market shrank at a rapid rate. To overcome this crisis-the

businesses ahead of others. Furthermore, we began to establish overseas

potential loss of our core business-we restructured our business. Taking stock of the

subsidiaries in the 1960s and started to establish overseas production sites

technologies we had cultivated in the development and production of photographic

and promote overseas sales in the 1980s, thus accelerating globalization.

film, we entered the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals markets as future growth areas.

Enhanced the Business Portfolio and

Generating Value with a Positive Impact on

Accelerate Growth

Society, Leading Markets

Anticipating the expansion of the market, we fully entered the Bio

We are focusing our efforts on generating value to positively impact

CDMO business in 2011 and actively pursued M&A opportunities by

industries and society by accelerating the creation of synergies

examining and identifying areas where we could demonstrate our

within the Fujifilm Group and enabling our leading-edge proprietary

competitive advantages.

technologies to evolve.

1983

1999

2003

2006

World first

World first

Launched FCR, a digital X-ray

Launched the medical-use picture

Launched a

Launched the F Square i series of

diagnostic imaging system

archiving and communications

double-balloon

functional skincare cosmetics

system (PACS) SYNAPSE

endoscope

(Entered the

2004

cosmetics market)

World first

Launched Sapientia, a fully

digital endoscope

2011

2016

2018

2021

Made full-fledged entry into

Launched the FDR nano,

Announced REiLI, the AI technology

Launched cloud services for

the Bio CDMO business

a lightweight, portable

brand

medical institutions

digital X-ray imaging device

Launched the FDR Xair, a mobile X-ray imaging device

Wide Array of Products and Solutions

Leveraging Our Base and Core Technologies to Provide a

For our current base and core technologies, see The Fujifilm Group's proprietary technology on P.58.

1965

1996

Japan first

World first

Launched the SK and GKN PS

Launched the WV (wide view) film

plates

1975

1987

2000

2002

Industry first

World first

Industry first

Launched the Fuji Xerox 6500, a

Launched the Zero Printer 100,

Launched the Color DocuTech 60, the

Launched the netprint service to

full-color copy machine

offering both printing and copying

world's fastest (at that time) full-color

retrieve personal documents from

functions

electronic printing and publishing system

copiers in convenience stores

2002

Launched the "beat," a service

providing Internet environments

for small and medium-sized

enterprises

1976

1986

1988

1998

2000

World first

World first

World first

World first

Developed the Fujicolor F-II

Launched the Fujicolor

Developed

Launched the INSTAX mini

Launched the FinePix 4700Z

400, a high-speed color

QuickSnap, a one-time-use

the FUJIX DS-1P, a fully

10 instant camera

digital camera

negative film

recyclable camera

digital still camera

equipped

with the

Honeycomb

Super CCD

sensor

2011

2012

2018

Launched the Jet Press 720

Launched high-capacity magnetic

Launched the "Hibimikke (Crack

tapes using barium ferrite (BaFe)

Finder)," a social infrastructure

magnetic particles

image diagnostic service

2009

2011

2020

Launched the ApeosPort-IV Series,

Launched the Working Folder cloud

Launched

offering environmental impact

service

the CocoDesk,

reduction services

supporting

a personal

document

workspace service

sharing

2015

2019

2019

World first

World record*

Launched a broadcast zoom lens

Launched the

Launched the INSTAX

compatible with 4K cameras

FUJIFILM GFX100,

mini Link, a printer for

equipped with

smartphones

a large-format

sensor with 102

million pixels

* As of May 2019 for consumer-use mirrorless

digital cameras, according to a survey by Fujifilm

2021

Launched the FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium9 Data Cartridge, which provides safe, long-term storage

of high-volume data at low cost

2021

Launched the Apeos Series of Fujifilm-brand multifunction devices and printers with enhanced security features

2021

Launched the INSTAX mini Evo hybrid instant camera

7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
