Fujifilm : Integrated Report 2022 Download Entire Report (A3 spread)

Editorial Policy
This Integrated Report contains information on the Fujifilm Group's corporate activities, including financial and non-financial information that is of particular importance to shareholders and other investors, as well as stories of value creation centered on innovation. Its basic concept is to communicate and share the Fujifilm Group's future vision with stakeholders. Together with the Sustainability Report, this Integrated Report introduces the Fujifilm Group's efforts to achieve sustainable growth.
Period of Coverage
Financial and non-financial data is aggregated from fiscal 2021 (April 2021 to March 2022). Some activity details on or after April 2022 are also included.
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): TCFD Recommendations Report
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI): Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation
METI: TCFD Guidance 2.0
Ministry of the Environment: Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018
About the Integrated Report Front Cover
The "NEVER STOP" logo depicts the Fujifilm Group's corporate attitude alongside a dynamic sky and city where people live. It represents the Fujifilm Group's strong will to "never stop until all social issues are resolved," as well as the innovation and increasing value the Group creates.
Medium- to Long-Term Risks/ Opportunities and Materiality
Chapter 03
Special Feature: Value Co-Creation Stories Demonstrating our ability to create innovations that resolve social issues
31 Environment
Pass on a sustainable global environment to future generations
35 Health
Creating a future where people around the world can enjoy better medical care
Chapter 04
Strategy and Resource Allocation
Review of Past Medium-Term Management Plans
Financial Capital Strategy/Message from the CFO
Strategies by Business Segment
47 Healthcare (Medical Systems/Life Sciences)
51 Materials
53 Business Innovation
55 Imaging
Creating Innovation
57 Message from the CTO
61 Creating an Exciting Future Together: The Value of Open Innovation
63 Intellectual Property Strategy
66 DX Strategy
68 Human Resources Strategy
Chapter 05
Sustainability/Governance
Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Initiatives for Realizing a Sustainable Society 75 Environment
78 Diversity, Motivated Work Style and Healthy Workplace
Human Rights
Responsible Supply Chain Management 84 Roundtable Discussion with Outside Directors 88 Messages from Newly Appointed Outside Directors 89 Corporate Governance
98 Stakeholder Engagement
99 Management Structure
Chapter 06
Data Section
Financial Analysis and Review
Consolidated Financial Statements, etc.
11-YearFinancial Summary
Non-FinancialData for Past 5 Years
Appraisals and Awards
Corporate Overview
Independent Assurance/ Assurance by the Officer in Charge
The Fujifilm Group's Commitment
Corporate Philosophy
Vision
We will use leading-edge, proprietary technologies to
Anchored by an open, fair and clear corporate culture and
provide top-quality products and services that contribute
with leading-edge, proprietary technologies, Fujifilm is
to the advancement of culture, science, technology and
determined to remain a leading company by boldly taking
industry, as well as improved health and environmental
up the challenge of developing new products and creating
protection in society. Our overarching aim is to help
new value.
enhance the quality of life of people worldwide.
Corporate Slogan
Value from Innovation
How We Act
Charter for Corporate Behavior
Code of Conduct
Based on the following six principles, the Fujifilm Group respects
In all aspects of our corporate activities, we emphasize compliance and
human rights and maintains compliance with, as well as respects, the
endeavor to create new value. If compliance requirements conflict with
spirit of all laws and international rules in its global business activities.
business profits or the demands of third parties, we give priority to
Beyond this, we will take proactive action toward the realization of a
compliance. An open, fair and clear corporate culture is the basis for all
sustainable society through innovation, while taking into account the
our activities.
impact of our activities.
1. A Trusted Company
• Respect for Human Rights
2. Social Responsibility
• Fair Corporate Activities
3. Respect for Human Rights
• Protection/Preservation of Corporate Assets
4. Global Environmental Conservation
and Information
• Measures Related to Environmental Issues
5. Vibrant Workplaces
6. Management of Various Crises
How We Will Achieve Our Purpose
CSR Plan
Sustainable Value Plan 2030
With fiscal 2030 as its long-term goal, this plan lays the foundations of the Fujifilm Group's business management strategies for sustainable growth.
In this plan, we have set targets in the four priority areas of the environment, health, daily life and work style, as well as in supply chain and governance, the basis of our business activities. These targets serve as guideposts toward our goal of contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through the dual standpoints of resolving social issues through our business activities and considering society and the environment in our business processes.
Medium-Term Management Plan
VISION2023
In April 2021, the Fujifilm Group formulated a specific action plan to accelerate the growth of business mainly in healthcare and advanced materials, aiming to achieve the goals set forth in the Sustainable Value Plan 2030.
Evolution of Innovation
Sources of Innovation
Overview of Our Businesses
Financial and Non-Financial Highlights
3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 4
Evolution of
From our founding in 1934 to the present, we have continued to develop our proprietary
core technologies to continually accumulate a competitive advantage by leveraging our
Innovation
which has promoted a growth strategy by consistently anticipating the future.
base technologies. Here, we will explain the history of innovation in the Fujifilm Group,
Attempts to Realize the Domestic Production of Film (Glass Dry Plates to Films)
1934
1935
1936
1937
1940
Attempts at Colorization (Black and White to Color) and Establishment and Systematization of a Culture of High-Quality Manufacturing
1948
1950
1964
Fuji Photo Film Co., Ltd., is established, taking over the photographic film operations of Dainippon Celluloid Company Limited. First shipment of the first domestically produced film for motion pictures
Air cartographic
camera
Fuji Chrome Film
Fuji X-Ray Film
Bellona,
Fuji F5 50 cm,
Fuji Process Film
photographic
a lens for aerial
print paper
photography
(graphic arts film)
Analysis of silver halide using
XP-1, Fuji hanger-type
Fuji Color Film
Fujica Six IA
Fuji Enlarger Type B
an electronic microscope
automatic processor
(laboratory)
Materials Chemistry
Technologies
Ability to create new materials
that make the impossible
possible by controlling
molecular structures and
conditions at will
Base
Base: Base technologies
Core Technologies Currently Applied
We decided to develop a film for motion pictures on our own. We were forced to supply raw materials to ourselves because of the war.
Research and manufacturing of silver halide emulsions
(Silver halides are substances with a high level of visible-light photoactivity.)
Research and manufacturing of gelatin
(Superior sol-gel property, a property that evenly disperses silver halides)
Research and manufacturing of films
(Because celluloid is combustible, we studied incombustible TAC film and PET film and began manufacturing them ourselves.)
Research and manufacturing of sensitizing dyes
Sensitizing dyes are essential for generating high-fidelity photographic images.
Technology for roll-to-roll coating manufacturing of photographic materials
After achieving the domestic production of film for motion pictures, we expanded our product portfolio to include general-purpose film, photographic print paper, X-ray film and graphic arts film. We succeeded in the research and manufacturing of optical glass as we strove to manufacture cameras.
We acquired a multilayer coating
We developed a camera, an enlarger
Colorization resulted in a significant increase in the
technology because three color-
exposure unit and a processing machine on
materials we use and the use of multilayered films.
developing layers for cyan, magenta
our own in pursuit of high technology. We
Technologies and processes evolved in response to
and yellow were necessary.
acquired the mechanical, electric and
the demand for the assurance of high quality and
optical technologies that were necessary
high-quality images. In this process, we acquired
We acquired an oil dispersion
for this systematization process.
advanced analysis and imaging technologies for
microprobe analysis and microscale analysis.
technology for evenly dispersing
the coupler in each gelatin layer to
prevent colors mixing.
Color formation is a complicated mechanism, in which
Analysis Technologies
Imaging Technology
exposed silver halides and developing agents react
with each other, and the reactant and coupler react
with each other, thus forming colors. We acquired a
technology for precisely controlling the redox reaction.
Optical Technologies
Analysis, evaluation and simulation
Technologies for evaluating image
We possess energy-saving and
technologies in the molecular/
quality, including the characteristics
atomic level and in the nanometer
of photos such as color and picture
environmentally friendly technologies in
range, including analysis and
quality, are applied in the analysis
addition to our proprietary technologies
simulation technologies that are
and evaluation of many imaging
that we have been honing for the
essential for the functional design
devices, from display devices to
handling of high-quality images. These
of materials, support the high-level
medical equipment.
technologies are applied in the design of
material technology development
hardware in various fields, such as digital
cameras and medical equipment.
Base
by Fujifilm, which operates in
Base
Base
various fields.
Grain Formation
Technology
Functional Polymer
Functional Molecules
Film Formation
Technology
Technology
Technology
High-Precision Imaging
High-Precision Coating
Nano Dispersion
Redox Control Technology
Forming Technology
Technology
Technology
This is a technology for controlling
This is a technology for designing
This is a technology for designing and
This is a technology for forming films in
and forming nanosized grains,
and synthesizing polymer materials
synthesizing organic compounds. For example,
single-layer/multilayer/3D structures.
from photosensitive grains for
that fulfill specific functions. For
it realizes advanced functions of various
Solvent/fusion membrane creation
photographic films to pigments. It
example, it supports products with
products by synthesizing compounds based on
allows for the creation of diverse
has enabled a range of products to
superior functionality and quality,
molecule designs for controlling color and light.
polymer films. The technology is linked
have advanced features.
such as microcapsules and
The technology contributes to developing
to all processes, from material design
microfilters.
highly functional chemical products.
and formula through processing.
This is a technology for the exact
We have a technology for the micrometer-
This is a technology for stably dispersing
This is a technology for controlling
transfer of materials to high-
level, uniform, multilayer coating of films
nanosized particles stably in a liquid. It
continuous organic/inorganic compound
precision molds and for hardening
including advanced materials, and a
contributes to improving the functionality
reactions. Instant cameras such as
them. It is applied in the design and
technology for casting films while
and quality of many products, ranging
INSTAX feature our redox control
manufacturing of lenses, medical
controlling optical properties and other
from coating liquids for functional
technologies, which we have developed
equipment, cosmetics containers
features. We stably manufacture a range
materials, for which it ensures stability, to
by leveraging our extensive experience
and other products.
of high-quality functional films.
dyes, inks and cosmetics.
in photographic technologies.
5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 6
Evolution of Innovation
The Fujifilm Group has been providing society with a large number of products and solutions that contribute to solving social issues by combining its core technologies and acquiring new technologies.
1970
2000
2008
Acquired TOYAMA CHEMICAL
Co., Ltd., made full-fledged entry
into the pharmaceuticals business
2001
2006
Converted Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.
Established FUJIFILM Holdings
to a consolidated subsidiary
Corporation
(changed our investment ratio to 75%)
2010
2011
Acquired MSD
Biologics Limited/
Diosynth RTP Inc.
2012
2017
2019
2020
Acquired SonoSite, Inc. and
Acquired Wako
Converted Fuji Xerox
entered into the ultrasound
Pure Chemical
Co., Ltd. to a wholly
diagnostics field
Industries, Ltd.
owned subsidiary
2015
2018
2019
Acquired Cellular
Acquired Irvine Scientific Sales
Acquired Biogen (Denmark)
Dynamics International,
Company and expanded
Manufacturing ApS and accelerated
Inc.
businesses in the fields of life
the growth of the Bio CDMO
sciences (culture media)
business
2021
Changed company name from Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.
2021
Completed the acquisition of FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation, which is the successor to the diagnostic imaging business of Hitachi, Ltd.
1970-1999 Business expansion based on
technological capabilities
2000s:
Period of exploration into growth areas
2010s: Period of the examination of growth
areas
2020s:
Period of growth
Attempted at Digitalization and Acceleration
Second Foundation-
of Globalization
Created a Resilient Business Portfolio
We promoted the digitalization of the photographic film, medicine and printing
The photographic film market shrank at a rapid rate. To overcome this crisis-the
businesses ahead of others. Furthermore, we began to establish overseas
potential loss of our core business-we restructured our business. Taking stock of the
subsidiaries in the 1960s and started to establish overseas production sites
technologies we had cultivated in the development and production of photographic
and promote overseas sales in the 1980s, thus accelerating globalization.
film, we entered the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals markets as future growth areas.
Enhanced the Business Portfolio and
Generating Value with a Positive Impact on
Accelerate Growth
Society, Leading Markets
Anticipating the expansion of the market, we fully entered the Bio
We are focusing our efforts on generating value to positively impact
CDMO business in 2011 and actively pursued M&A opportunities by
industries and society by accelerating the creation of synergies
examining and identifying areas where we could demonstrate our
within the Fujifilm Group and enabling our leading-edge proprietary
competitive advantages.
technologies to evolve.
1983
1999
2003
2006
World first
World first
Launched FCR, a digital X-ray
Launched the medical-use picture
Launched a
Launched the F Square i series of
diagnostic imaging system
archiving and communications
double-balloon
functional skincare cosmetics
system (PACS) SYNAPSE
endoscope
(Entered the
2004
cosmetics market)
World first
Launched Sapientia, a fully
digital endoscope
2011
2016
2018
2021
Made full-fledged entry into
Launched the FDR nano,
Announced REiLI, the AI technology
Launched cloud services for
the Bio CDMO business
a lightweight, portable
brand
medical institutions
digital X-ray imaging device
Launched the FDR Xair, a mobile X-ray imaging device
Wide Array of Products and Solutions
Leveraging Our Base and Core Technologies to Provide a
For our current base and core technologies, see The Fujifilm Group's proprietary technology on P.58.
1965
1996
Japan first
World first
Launched the SK and GKN PS
Launched the WV (wide view) film
plates
1975
1987
2000
2002
Industry first
World first
Industry first
Launched the Fuji Xerox 6500, a
Launched the Zero Printer 100,
Launched the Color DocuTech 60, the
Launched the netprint service to
full-color copy machine
offering both printing and copying
world's fastest (at that time) full-color
retrieve personal documents from
functions
electronic printing and publishing system
copiers in convenience stores
2002
Launched the "beat," a service
providing Internet environments
for small and medium-sized
enterprises
1976
1986
1988
1998
2000
World first
World first
World first
World first
Developed the Fujicolor F-II
Launched the Fujicolor
Developed
Launched the INSTAX mini
Launched the FinePix 4700Z
400, a high-speed color
QuickSnap, a one-time-use
the FUJIX DS-1P, a fully
10 instant camera
digital camera
negative film
recyclable camera
digital still camera
equipped
with the
Honeycomb
Super CCD
sensor
2011
2012
2018
Launched the Jet Press 720
Launched high-capacity magnetic
Launched the "Hibimikke (Crack
tapes using barium ferrite (BaFe)
Finder)," a social infrastructure
magnetic particles
image diagnostic service
2009
2011
2020
Launched the ApeosPort-IV Series,
Launched the Working Folder cloud
Launched
offering environmental impact
service
the CocoDesk,
reduction services
supporting
a personal
document
workspace service
sharing
2015
2019
2019
World first
World record*
Launched a broadcast zoom lens
Launched the
Launched the INSTAX
compatible with 4K cameras
FUJIFILM GFX100,
mini Link, a printer for
equipped with
smartphones
a large-format
sensor with 102
million pixels
* As of May 2019 for consumer-use mirrorless
digital cameras, according to a survey by Fujifilm
2021
Launched the FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium9 Data Cartridge, which provides safe, long-term storage
of high-volume data at low cost
2021
Launched the Apeos Series of Fujifilm-brand multifunction devices and printers with enhanced security features
2021
Launched the INSTAX mini Evo hybrid instant camera
7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 8
