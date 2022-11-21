Fujifilm : Integrated Report 2022 Download Entire Report (A3 spread) 11/21/2022 | 12:49am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Value from Innovation At Fujifilm, we are continuously innovating-creating new technologies, products and services that inspire and excite people everywhere. Our goal is to empower the potential and expand the horizons of tomorrow's businesses and lifestyles. Editorial Policy This Integrated Report contains information on the Fujifilm Group's corporate activities, including financial and non-financial information that is of particular importance to shareholders and other investors, as well as stories of value creation centered on innovation. Its basic concept is to communicate and share the Fujifilm Group's future vision with stakeholders. Together with the Sustainability Report, this Integrated Report introduces the Fujifilm Group's efforts to achieve sustainable growth. Period of Coverage Financial and non-financial data is aggregated from fiscal 2021 (April 2021 to March 2022). Some activity details on or after April 2022 are also included. Organizations Covered by the Report The Fujifilm Group includes FUJIFILM Holdings and all consolidated companies. Major consolidated companies are shown on our website. https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/group Referenced Standards and Guidelines International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC): International Integrated Reporting Framework Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): Sustainability Accounting Standards Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): TCFD Recommendations Report Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI): Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation METI: TCFD Guidance 2.0 Ministry of the Environment: Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018 Position of the Integrated Report Value Creation Story Integrated Report Non-financial Financial Investor Relations Sustainability/ESG Information ○Earnings Presentations ○Sustainability Report ○Earnings Release ○Corporate Governance Report ○Securities Report etc. ○Sustainability Website Comprehensiveness About the Integrated Report Front Cover The "NEVER STOP" logo depicts the Fujifilm Group's corporate attitude alongside a dynamic sky and city where people live. It represents the Fujifilm Group's strong will to "never stop until all social issues are resolved," as well as the innovation and increasing value the Group creates. ●FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Corporate Site https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en ●Investor Relations https://ir.fujifilm.com/en/investors.html ●Sustainability Report https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/sustainability/report CONTENTS 03 The Fujifilm Group's Commitment Chapter 01 Sources of Value Evolution of Innovation Sources of Innovation Overview of Our Businesses Financial and Non-Financial Highlights Chapter 02 Future Vision and Driving Forces 17 CEO Message 23 Value Creation Process The Fujifilm Group's Future Vision Medium- to Long-Term Risks/ Opportunities and Materiality Chapter 03 Special Feature: Value Co-Creation Stories Demonstrating our ability to create innovations that resolve social issues 31 Environment Pass on a sustainable global environment to future generations 35 Health Creating a future where people around the world can enjoy better medical care Chapter 04 Strategy and Resource Allocation Review of Past Medium-Term Management Plans Financial Capital Strategy/Message from the CFO Strategies by Business Segment

99 Management Structure Chapter 06 Data Section Financial Analysis and Review Consolidated Financial Statements, etc. 11-Year Financial Summary Non-Financial Data for Past 5 Years Appraisals and Awards Corporate Overview Independent Assurance/ Assurance by the Officer in Charge The Fujifilm Group's Commitment Corporate Philosophy Vision We will use leading-edge, proprietary technologies to Anchored by an open, fair and clear corporate culture and provide top-quality products and services that contribute with leading-edge, proprietary technologies, Fujifilm is to the advancement of culture, science, technology and determined to remain a leading company by boldly taking industry, as well as improved health and environmental up the challenge of developing new products and creating protection in society. Our overarching aim is to help new value. enhance the quality of life of people worldwide. Corporate Slogan Value from Innovation How We Act Charter for Corporate Behavior Code of Conduct Based on the following six principles, the Fujifilm Group respects In all aspects of our corporate activities, we emphasize compliance and human rights and maintains compliance with, as well as respects, the endeavor to create new value. If compliance requirements conflict with spirit of all laws and international rules in its global business activities. business profits or the demands of third parties, we give priority to Beyond this, we will take proactive action toward the realization of a compliance. An open, fair and clear corporate culture is the basis for all sustainable society through innovation, while taking into account the our activities. impact of our activities. 1. A Trusted Company • Respect for Human Rights 2. Social Responsibility • Fair Corporate Activities 3. Respect for Human Rights • Protection/Preservation of Corporate Assets 4. Global Environmental Conservation and Information • Measures Related to Environmental Issues 5. Vibrant Workplaces 6. Management of Various Crises How We Will Achieve Our Purpose CSR Plan Sustainable Value Plan 2030 With fiscal 2030 as its long-term goal, this plan lays the foundations of the Fujifilm Group's business management strategies for sustainable growth. In this plan, we have set targets in the four priority areas of the environment, health, daily life and work style, as well as in supply chain and governance, the basis of our business activities. These targets serve as guideposts toward our goal of contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through the dual standpoints of resolving social issues through our business activities and considering society and the environment in our business processes. Medium-Term Management Plan VISION2023 In April 2021, the Fujifilm Group formulated a specific action plan to accelerate the growth of business mainly in healthcare and advanced materials, aiming to achieve the goals set forth in the Sustainable Value Plan 2030. Sources of Value Future Vision and Special Feature Strategy and Sustainability/ Data Section Driving Forces Value Co-Creation Stories Resource Allocation Governance Chapter Sources of 01 Value Evolution of Innovation Sources of Innovation Overview of Our Businesses Financial and Non-Financial Highlights 3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 4 Evolution of From our founding in 1934 to the present, we have continued to develop our proprietary core technologies to continually accumulate a competitive advantage by leveraging our Innovation which has promoted a growth strategy by consistently anticipating the future. base technologies. Here, we will explain the history of innovation in the Fujifilm Group, Attempts to Realize the Domestic Production of Film (Glass Dry Plates to Films) 1934 1935 1936 1937 1940 Sources of Value Future Vision and Special Feature Strategy and Sustainability/ Data Section Driving Forces Value Co-Creation Stories Resource Allocation Governance Attempts at Colorization (Black and White to Color) and Establishment and Systematization of a Culture of High-Quality Manufacturing 1948 1950 1964 Fuji Photo Film Co., Ltd., is established, taking over the photographic film operations of Dainippon Celluloid Company Limited. First shipment of the first domestically produced film for motion pictures Air cartographic camera Fuji Chrome Film Fuji X-Ray Film Bellona, Fuji F5 50 cm, Fuji Process Film photographic a lens for aerial print paper photography (graphic arts film) Analysis of silver halide using XP-1, Fuji hanger-type Fuji Color Film Fujica Six IA Fuji Enlarger Type B an electronic microscope automatic processor (laboratory) Materials Chemistry Technologies Ability to create new materials that make the impossible possible by controlling molecular structures and conditions at will Base Base: Base technologies Core Technologies Currently Applied We decided to develop a film for motion pictures on our own. We were forced to supply raw materials to ourselves because of the war. Research and manufacturing of silver halide emulsions (Silver halides are substances with a high level of visible-light photoactivity.) Research and manufacturing of gelatin (Superior sol-gel property, a property that evenly disperses silver halides) Research and manufacturing of films (Because celluloid is combustible, we studied incombustible TAC film and PET film and began manufacturing them ourselves.) Research and manufacturing of sensitizing dyes Sensitizing dyes are essential for generating high-fidelity photographic images. Technology for roll-to-roll coating manufacturing of photographic materials After achieving the domestic production of film for motion pictures, we expanded our product portfolio to include general-purpose film, photographic print paper, X-ray film and graphic arts film. We succeeded in the research and manufacturing of optical glass as we strove to manufacture cameras. We acquired a multilayer coating We developed a camera, an enlarger Colorization resulted in a significant increase in the technology because three color- exposure unit and a processing machine on materials we use and the use of multilayered films. developing layers for cyan, magenta our own in pursuit of high technology. We Technologies and processes evolved in response to and yellow were necessary. acquired the mechanical, electric and the demand for the assurance of high quality and optical technologies that were necessary high-quality images. In this process, we acquired We acquired an oil dispersion for this systematization process. advanced analysis and imaging technologies for microprobe analysis and microscale analysis. technology for evenly dispersing the coupler in each gelatin layer to prevent colors mixing. Color formation is a complicated mechanism, in which Analysis Technologies Imaging Technology exposed silver halides and developing agents react with each other, and the reactant and coupler react with each other, thus forming colors. We acquired a technology for precisely controlling the redox reaction. Optical Technologies Analysis, evaluation and simulation Technologies for evaluating image We possess energy-saving and technologies in the molecular/ quality, including the characteristics atomic level and in the nanometer of photos such as color and picture environmentally friendly technologies in range, including analysis and quality, are applied in the analysis addition to our proprietary technologies simulation technologies that are and evaluation of many imaging that we have been honing for the essential for the functional design devices, from display devices to handling of high-quality images. These of materials, support the high-level medical equipment. technologies are applied in the design of material technology development hardware in various fields, such as digital cameras and medical equipment. Base by Fujifilm, which operates in Base Base various fields. Grain Formation Technology Functional Polymer Functional Molecules Film Formation Technology Technology Technology High-Precision Imaging High-Precision Coating Nano Dispersion Redox Control Technology Forming Technology Technology Technology This is a technology for controlling This is a technology for designing This is a technology for designing and This is a technology for forming films in and forming nanosized grains, and synthesizing polymer materials synthesizing organic compounds. For example, single-layer/multilayer/3D structures. from photosensitive grains for that fulfill specific functions. For it realizes advanced functions of various Solvent/fusion membrane creation photographic films to pigments. It example, it supports products with products by synthesizing compounds based on allows for the creation of diverse has enabled a range of products to superior functionality and quality, molecule designs for controlling color and light. polymer films. The technology is linked have advanced features. such as microcapsules and The technology contributes to developing to all processes, from material design microfilters. highly functional chemical products. and formula through processing. This is a technology for the exact We have a technology for the micrometer- This is a technology for stably dispersing This is a technology for controlling transfer of materials to high- level, uniform, multilayer coating of films nanosized particles stably in a liquid. It continuous organic/inorganic compound precision molds and for hardening including advanced materials, and a contributes to improving the functionality reactions. Instant cameras such as them. It is applied in the design and technology for casting films while and quality of many products, ranging INSTAX feature our redox control manufacturing of lenses, medical controlling optical properties and other from coating liquids for functional technologies, which we have developed equipment, cosmetics containers features. We stably manufacture a range materials, for which it ensures stability, to by leveraging our extensive experience and other products. of high-quality functional films. dyes, inks and cosmetics. in photographic technologies. 5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 6 Evolution of Innovation The Fujifilm Group has been providing society with a large number of products and solutions that contribute to solving social issues by combining its core technologies and acquiring new technologies. Sources of Value Future Vision and Special Feature Strategy and Sustainability/ Data Section Driving Forces Value Co-Creation Stories Resource Allocation Governance 1970 2000 2008 Acquired TOYAMA CHEMICAL Co., Ltd., made full-fledged entry into the pharmaceuticals business 2001 2006 Converted Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. Established FUJIFILM Holdings to a consolidated subsidiary Corporation (changed our investment ratio to 75%) 2010 2011 Acquired MSD Biologics Limited/ Diosynth RTP Inc. 2012 2017 2019 2020 Acquired SonoSite, Inc. and Acquired Wako Converted Fuji Xerox entered into the ultrasound Pure Chemical Co., Ltd. to a wholly diagnostics field Industries, Ltd. owned subsidiary 2015 2018 2019 Acquired Cellular Acquired Irvine Scientific Sales Acquired Biogen (Denmark) Dynamics International, Company and expanded Manufacturing ApS and accelerated Inc. businesses in the fields of life the growth of the Bio CDMO sciences (culture media) business 2021 Changed company name from Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. 2021 Completed the acquisition of FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation, which is the successor to the diagnostic imaging business of Hitachi, Ltd. 1970-1999 Business expansion based on technological capabilities 2000s: Period of exploration into growth areas 2010s: Period of the examination of growth areas 2020s: Period of growth Attempted at Digitalization and Acceleration Second Foundation- of Globalization Created a Resilient Business Portfolio We promoted the digitalization of the photographic film, medicine and printing The photographic film market shrank at a rapid rate. To overcome this crisis-the businesses ahead of others. Furthermore, we began to establish overseas potential loss of our core business-we restructured our business. Taking stock of the subsidiaries in the 1960s and started to establish overseas production sites technologies we had cultivated in the development and production of photographic and promote overseas sales in the 1980s, thus accelerating globalization. film, we entered the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals markets as future growth areas. Enhanced the Business Portfolio and Generating Value with a Positive Impact on Accelerate Growth Society, Leading Markets Anticipating the expansion of the market, we fully entered the Bio We are focusing our efforts on generating value to positively impact CDMO business in 2011 and actively pursued M&A opportunities by industries and society by accelerating the creation of synergies examining and identifying areas where we could demonstrate our within the Fujifilm Group and enabling our leading-edge proprietary competitive advantages. technologies to evolve. 1983 1999 2003 2006 World first World first Launched FCR, a digital X-ray Launched the medical-use picture Launched a Launched the F Square i series of diagnostic imaging system archiving and communications double-balloon functional skincare cosmetics system (PACS) SYNAPSE endoscope (Entered the 2004 cosmetics market) World first Launched Sapientia, a fully digital endoscope 2011 2016 2018 2021 Made full-fledged entry into Launched the FDR nano, Announced REiLI, the AI technology Launched cloud services for the Bio CDMO business a lightweight, portable brand medical institutions digital X-ray imaging device Launched the FDR Xair, a mobile X-ray imaging device Wide Array of Products and Solutions Leveraging Our Base and Core Technologies to Provide a For our current base and core technologies, see The Fujifilm Group's proprietary technology on P.58. 1965 1996 Japan first World first Launched the SK and GKN PS Launched the WV (wide view) film plates 1975 1987 2000 2002 Industry first World first Industry first Launched the Fuji Xerox 6500, a Launched the Zero Printer 100, Launched the Color DocuTech 60, the Launched the netprint service to full-color copy machine offering both printing and copying world's fastest (at that time) full-color retrieve personal documents from functions electronic printing and publishing system copiers in convenience stores 2002 Launched the "beat," a service providing Internet environments for small and medium-sized enterprises 1976 1986 1988 1998 2000 World first World first World first World first Developed the Fujicolor F-II Launched the Fujicolor Developed Launched the INSTAX mini Launched the FinePix 4700Z 400, a high-speed color QuickSnap, a one-time-use the FUJIX DS-1P, a fully 10 instant camera digital camera negative film recyclable camera digital still camera equipped with the Honeycomb Super CCD sensor 2011 2012 2018 Launched the Jet Press 720 Launched high-capacity magnetic Launched the "Hibimikke (Crack tapes using barium ferrite (BaFe) Finder)," a social infrastructure magnetic particles image diagnostic service 2009 2011 2020 Launched the ApeosPort-IV Series, Launched the Working Folder cloud Launched offering environmental impact service the CocoDesk, reduction services supporting a personal document workspace service sharing 2015 2019 2019 World first World record* Launched a broadcast zoom lens Launched the Launched the INSTAX compatible with 4K cameras FUJIFILM GFX100, mini Link, a printer for equipped with smartphones a large-format sensor with 102 million pixels * As of May 2019 for consumer-use mirrorless digital cameras, according to a survey by Fujifilm 2021 Launched the FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium9 Data Cartridge, which provides safe, long-term storage of high-volume data at low cost 2021 Launched the Apeos Series of Fujifilm-brand multifunction devices and printers with enhanced security features 2021 Launched the INSTAX mini Evo hybrid instant camera 7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 8 This is an excerpt of the original content. 