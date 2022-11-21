Fujifilm : Integrated Report 2022 Download Entire Report (A4)

Advanced search
Value from Innovation

At Fujifilm, we are continuously innovating-creating new technologies, products and services

that inspire and excite people everywhere. Our goal is to empower the potential and expand the horizons of tomorrow's businesses and lifestyles.

Editorial Policy

This Integrated Report contains information on the Fujifilm Group's corporate activities, including financial and non-financial information that is of particular importance to shareholders and other investors, as well as stories of value creation centered on innovation. Its basic concept is to communicate and share the Fujifilm Group's future vision with stakeholders. Together with the Sustainability Report, this Integrated Report introduces the Fujifilm Group's efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

Period of Coverage

Financial and non-financial data is aggregated from fiscal 2021 (April 2021 to March 2022). Some activity details on or after April 2022 are also included.

Organizations Covered by the Report

The Fujifilm Group includes FUJIFILM Holdings and all consolidated companies. Major consolidated companies are shown on our website. https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/group

Referenced Standards and Guidelines

International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC): International

Integrated Reporting Framework

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): Sustainability

Accounting Standards

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): TCFD Recommendations Report

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI): Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation

METI: TCFD Guidance 2.0

Ministry of the Environment: Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018

Position of the Integrated Report

Value Creation Story

Integrated Report

Non-financial

Financial

Investor Relations

Sustainability/ESG Information

○Earnings Presentations

○Sustainability Report

○Earnings Release

○Corporate Governance Report

○Securities Report

etc.

○Sustainability Website

Comprehensiveness

About the Integrated Report Front Cover

The "NEVER STOP" logo depicts the Fujifilm Group's corporate attitude alongside a dynamic sky and city where people live. It represents the Fujifilm Group's strong will to "never stop until all social issues are resolved," as well as the innovation and increasing value the Group creates.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Corporate Site https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en

Investor Relations https://ir.fujifilm.com/en/investors.html

Sustainability Report https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/sustainability/report

CONTENTS

03 The Fujifilm Group's Commitment

Chapter 01

Sources of Value

  1. Evolution of Innovation
  1. Sources of Innovation
  1. Overview of Our Businesses
  1. Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

Chapter 02

Future Vision and Driving Forces

17 CEO Message

23 Value Creation Process

  1. The Fujifilm Group's Future Vision
  1. Medium- to Long-Term Risks/ Opportunities and Materiality

Chapter 03

Special Feature: Value Co-Creation Stories Demonstrating our ability to create innovations that resolve social issues

31 Environment

Pass on a sustainable global environment to future generations

35 Health

Creating a future where people around the world can enjoy better medical care

Chapter 04

Strategy and Resource Allocation

  1. Review of Past Medium-Term Management Plans
  1. Financial Capital Strategy/Message from the CFO
  1. Strategies by Business Segment
    47 Healthcare (Medical Systems/Life Sciences)
    51 Materials
    53 Business Innovation
    55 Imaging
  1. Creating Innovation
    57 Message from the CTO
    61 Creating an Exciting Future Together: The Value of Open Innovation
    63 Intellectual Property Strategy
    66 DX Strategy
    68 Human Resources Strategy

Chapter 05

Sustainability/Governance

  1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  2. Initiatives for Realizing a Sustainable Society 75 Environment

78 Diversity, Motivated Work Style and Healthy Workplace

  1. Human Rights
  2. Responsible Supply Chain Management 84 Roundtable Discussion with Outside Directors 88 Messages from Newly Appointed Outside Directors 89 Corporate Governance
    98 Stakeholder Engagement
    99 Management Structure

Chapter 06

Data Section

  1. Financial Analysis and Review
  2. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc.
  1. 11-YearFinancial Summary
  1. Non-FinancialData for Past 5 Years
  2. Appraisals and Awards
  3. Corporate Overview
  4. Independent Assurance/ Assurance by the Officer in Charge

The Fujifilm Group's Commitment

Corporate Philosophy

Vision

We will use leading-edge, proprietary technologies to provide top-quality products and services that contribute to the advancement of culture, science, technology and industry, as well as improved health and environmental protection in society. Our overarching aim is to help enhance the quality of life of people worldwide.

Anchored by an open, fair and clear corporate culture and with leading-edge, proprietary technologies, Fujifilm is determined to remain a leading company by boldly taking up the challenge of developing new products and creating new value.

Corporate Slogan

Value from Innovation

How We Act

Charter for Corporate Behavior

Code of Conduct

Based on the following six principles, the Fujifilm Group respects human rights and maintains compliance with, as well as respects, the spirit of all laws and international rules in its global business activities. Beyond this, we will take proactive action toward the realization of a sustainable society through innovation, while taking into account the impact of our activities.

In all aspects of our corporate activities, we emphasize compliance and endeavor to create new value. If compliance requirements conflict with business profits or the demands of third parties, we give priority to compliance. An open, fair and clear corporate culture is the basis for all our activities.

1. A Trusted Company

• Respect for Human Rights

2. Social Responsibility

• Fair Corporate Activities

3. Respect for Human Rights

• Protection/Preservation of Corporate Assets

4. Global Environmental Conservation

and Information

• Measures Related to Environmental Issues

5. Vibrant Workplaces

6. Management of Various Crises

How We Will Achieve Our Purpose

CSR Plan

Sustainable Value Plan 2030

With fiscal 2030 as its long-term goal, this plan lays the foundations of the Fujifilm Group's business management strategies for sustainable growth.

In this plan, we have set targets in the four priority areas of the environment, health, daily life and work style, as well as in supply chain and governance, the basis of our business activities. These targets serve as guideposts toward our goal of contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through the dual standpoints of resolving social issues through our business activities and considering society and the environment in our business processes.

Medium-Term Management Plan

VISION2023

In April 2021, the Fujifilm Group formulated a specific action plan to accelerate the growth of business mainly in healthcare and advanced materials, aiming to achieve the goals set forth in the Sustainable Value Plan 2030.

3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Sources of Value

Future Vision and

Special Feature

Strategy and

Sustainability/

Data Section

Driving Forces

Value Co-Creation Stories

Resource Allocation

Governance

Chapter Sources of

01 Value

  1. Evolution of Innovation
  1. Sources of Innovation
  1. Overview of Our Businesses
  1. Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 4

