Fujifilm : Integrated Report 2022 Download Entire Report (A4)

Editorial Policy
This Integrated Report contains information on the Fujifilm Group's corporate activities, including financial and non-financial information that is of particular importance to shareholders and other investors, as well as stories of value creation centered on innovation. Its basic concept is to communicate and share the Fujifilm Group's future vision with stakeholders. Together with the Sustainability Report, this Integrated Report introduces the Fujifilm Group's efforts to achieve sustainable growth.
Period of Coverage
Financial and non-financial data is aggregated from fiscal 2021 (April 2021 to March 2022). Some activity details on or after April 2022 are also included.
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): TCFD Recommendations Report
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI): Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation
METI: TCFD Guidance 2.0
Ministry of the Environment: Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018
About the Integrated Report Front Cover
The "NEVER STOP" logo depicts the Fujifilm Group's corporate attitude alongside a dynamic sky and city where people live. It represents the Fujifilm Group's strong will to "never stop until all social issues are resolved," as well as the innovation and increasing value the Group creates.
Medium- to Long-Term Risks/ Opportunities and Materiality
Chapter 03
Special Feature: Value Co-Creation Stories Demonstrating our ability to create innovations that resolve social issues
31 Environment
Pass on a sustainable global environment to future generations
35 Health
Creating a future where people around the world can enjoy better medical care
Chapter 04
Strategy and Resource Allocation
Review of Past Medium-Term Management Plans
Financial Capital Strategy/Message from the CFO
Strategies by Business Segment
47 Healthcare (Medical Systems/Life Sciences)
51 Materials
53 Business Innovation
55 Imaging
Creating Innovation
57 Message from the CTO
61 Creating an Exciting Future Together: The Value of Open Innovation
63 Intellectual Property Strategy
66 DX Strategy
68 Human Resources Strategy
Chapter 05
Sustainability/Governance
Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Initiatives for Realizing a Sustainable Society 75 Environment
78 Diversity, Motivated Work Style and Healthy Workplace
Human Rights
Responsible Supply Chain Management 84 Roundtable Discussion with Outside Directors 88 Messages from Newly Appointed Outside Directors 89 Corporate Governance
98 Stakeholder Engagement
99 Management Structure
Chapter 06
Data Section
Financial Analysis and Review
Consolidated Financial Statements, etc.
11-YearFinancial Summary
Non-FinancialData for Past 5 Years
Appraisals and Awards
Corporate Overview
Independent Assurance/ Assurance by the Officer in Charge
The Fujifilm Group's Commitment
Corporate Philosophy
Vision
We will use leading-edge, proprietary technologies to provide top-quality products and services that contribute to the advancement of culture, science, technology and industry, as well as improved health and environmental protection in society. Our overarching aim is to help enhance the quality of life of people worldwide.
Anchored by an open, fair and clear corporate culture and with leading-edge, proprietary technologies, Fujifilm is determined to remain a leading company by boldly taking up the challenge of developing new products and creating new value.
Corporate Slogan
Value from Innovation
How We Act
Charter for Corporate Behavior
Code of Conduct
Based on the following six principles, the Fujifilm Group respects human rights and maintains compliance with, as well as respects, the spirit of all laws and international rules in its global business activities. Beyond this, we will take proactive action toward the realization of a sustainable society through innovation, while taking into account the impact of our activities.
In all aspects of our corporate activities, we emphasize compliance and endeavor to create new value. If compliance requirements conflict with business profits or the demands of third parties, we give priority to compliance. An open, fair and clear corporate culture is the basis for all our activities.
1. A Trusted Company
• Respect for Human Rights
2. Social Responsibility
• Fair Corporate Activities
3. Respect for Human Rights
• Protection/Preservation of Corporate Assets
4. Global Environmental Conservation
and Information
• Measures Related to Environmental Issues
5. Vibrant Workplaces
6. Management of Various Crises
How We Will Achieve Our Purpose
CSR Plan
Sustainable Value Plan 2030
With fiscal 2030 as its long-term goal, this plan lays the foundations of the Fujifilm Group's business management strategies for sustainable growth.
In this plan, we have set targets in the four priority areas of the environment, health, daily life and work style, as well as in supply chain and governance, the basis of our business activities. These targets serve as guideposts toward our goal of contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through the dual standpoints of resolving social issues through our business activities and considering society and the environment in our business processes.
Medium-Term Management Plan
VISION2023
In April 2021, the Fujifilm Group formulated a specific action plan to accelerate the growth of business mainly in healthcare and advanced materials, aiming to achieve the goals set forth in the Sustainable Value Plan 2030.
