Fujifilm : Integrated Report 2022 Download Entire Report (A4)

Value from Innovation

At Fujifilm, we are continuously innovating-creating new technologies, products and services

that inspire and excite people everywhere. Our goal is to empower the potential and expand the horizons of tomorrow's businesses and lifestyles.

Editorial Policy

This Integrated Report contains information on the Fujifilm Group's corporate activities, including financial and non-financial information that is of particular importance to shareholders and other investors, as well as stories of value creation centered on innovation. Its basic concept is to communicate and share the Fujifilm Group's future vision with stakeholders. Together with the Sustainability Report, this Integrated Report introduces the Fujifilm Group's efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

Period of Coverage

Financial and non-financial data is aggregated from fiscal 2021 (April 2021 to March 2022). Some activity details on or after April 2022 are also included.

Organizations Covered by the Report

The Fujifilm Group includes FUJIFILM Holdings and all consolidated companies. Major consolidated companies are shown on our website. https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/group

Referenced Standards and Guidelines

International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC): International

Integrated Reporting Framework

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): Sustainability

Accounting Standards

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): TCFD Recommendations Report

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI): Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation

METI: TCFD Guidance 2.0

Ministry of the Environment: Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018