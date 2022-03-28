Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
Fujifilm : Invests in a new manufacturing facility for inkjet pigment dispersions in the U.S. (Fujifilm)

03/28/2022 | 12:11am EDT
FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. is one of several manufacturing companies operating under common management, marketed as FUJIFILM Ink Solutions, an experienced inkjet ink technology partner to equipment manufacturers, integrators and ink formulators. The U.S. plant is specialized in aqueous inkjet ink manufacturing and aqueous inkjet ink toll manufacturing/contract manufacturing. It is one of the world's largest aqueous inkjet manufacturing facilities.

For more information, visit https://www.fujifilmprecisionink.com/

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 509 B 20 558 M 20 558 M
Net income 2022 182 B 1 492 M 1 492 M
Net Debt 2022 214 B 1 751 M 1 751 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 3 038 B 24 896 M 24 896 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 73 275
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 580,00 JPY
Average target price 10 323,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Tatsuo Kawada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.10%24 896
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-15.48%209 766
MEDTRONIC PLC4.84%145 503
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY5.64%75 655
DEXCOM, INC.-10.43%46 686
HOYA CORPORATION-17.01%42 483