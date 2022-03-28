Fujifilm : Invests in a new manufacturing facility for inkjet pigment dispersions in the U.S. (Fujifilm)

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. is one of several manufacturing companies operating under common management, marketed as FUJIFILM Ink Solutions, an experienced inkjet ink technology partner to equipment manufacturers, integrators and ink formulators. The U.S. plant is specialized in aqueous inkjet ink manufacturing and aqueous inkjet ink toll manufacturing/contract manufacturing. It is one of the world's largest aqueous inkjet manufacturing facilities.

For more information, visit https://www.fujifilmprecisionink.com/

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.