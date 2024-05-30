[Translation: For reference only]
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 128TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
26-30, Nishiazabu 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Disclaimer: Please note that there is no guarantee that the following is an accurate translation from the original Notice of Convocation of the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. This translation is prepared solely for the convenience of shareholders outside Japan with voting rights, and it is for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.Please also be advised that certain expressions for domestic voting procedures that are not applicable to the aforesaid shareholders are omitted or modified to avoid confusion.
Fujifilm Group's Purpose
Giving our world more smiles
We bring diverse ideas, unique capabilities,
and extraordinary people together to change the world.
The Fujifilm Group's Purpose statement reflects our role in the world.
For the last 90 years, the Fujifilm Group has brought smiles to the faces of people around the world, and we will continue to connect with them through our wide range of innovative products and services. With our new Group Purpose as our guide and aspiration, we will increase the number of smiles in the world.
https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/commitment
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Fujifilm Group, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support.
I also would like to express my deepest sympathies to the victims of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and Eastern Taiwan Earthquake, and I sincerely hope for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.
I hereby announce that we will be holding our 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2024.
On January 20, 2024, we celebrated Fujifilm's 90th anniversary and used that occasion to announce our Group Purpose, "Giving our world more smiles." Since our founding, we have brought smiles to people's faces by providing products and services based on our advanced and proprietary technologies. As our business domains expand, we have identified "smiles" as the future vision we hope to create through the Fujifilm Group's diverse range of businesses. All our employees around the world, who are engaged in diverse fields, will connect their business activities and priorities with our Group Purpose. With our aspirations, we will continue embracing the challenge of changing the world one step at a time.
In April 2024, we announced our new Medium-Term Management Plan, VISION2030. Under the plan, we will work to enhance the Fujifilm Group's corporate value through management that emphasizes profitability and capital efficiency. At the same time, we will continue creating new value to solve social issues as a group of businesses with top-class global competitiveness, together with our various stakeholders.
I would again like to thank you, our shareholders, for your ongoing support.
Teiichi Goto
President and CEO, Representative Director
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Stock Exchange Code: 4901
26-30, Nishiazabu 2-chome,
Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
June 6, 2024 (Start of electronic provision: May 30, 2024)
To Our Shareholders:
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 128TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We are pleased to announce the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (the "Company"). The Meeting will be held as described in the "PARTICULARS."
In the event that you do not plan to attend on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in advance by post (in writing) or via the Internet. Please review the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS CONCERNING THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" as attached and exercise your voting rights prior to 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). Also, the Meeting will be streamed live via the Internet.
Yours very truly,
Teiichi Goto
President, Representative Director &
Chief Executive Officer
PARTICULARS
1. Date and Time:
Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
(Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Venue:
Hall A, Tokyo Midtown Hall
Tokyo Midtown East B1, 7-2, Akasaka 9-chome,Minato-ku,
3. Agenda:
Tokyo, Japan
Matters for Reporting:
- Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Results on the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
- Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
Matters for Resolution:
First Proposition:
Appropriation of Surplus for the 128th Business Term
Second Proposition:
Election of Eleven (11) Directors
Third Proposition:
Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Fourth Proposition:
Revision of Remuneration, etc. for Directors
Fifth Proposition:
Revision of Remuneration, etc. for Audit & Supervisory
Board Members
Sixth Proposition:
Determination on the Amount and Details of Non-
Performance-LinkedShare-Based Remuneration, etc. for
Directors
Seventh Proposition:
Determination on the Amount and Details of Medium-Term
Performance-LinkedShare-Based Remuneration, etc. for
Directors (Excluding Outside Directors)
4. Matters concerning Measures for Electronic Provision
-
In convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents concerning the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on the website. Please access the Company's website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.
https://ir.fujifilm.com/ja/investors/stock-and-shareholder/shareholders-meeting.html (in Japanese)
In addition to posting matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). In case you want to review the information on the TSE website, access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, enter the issue name (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) or securities code (4901), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
- Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the following items are not stated in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of paper-based documents, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. Accordingly, the matters described in the aforementioned paper-based documents are part of the documents that were audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Independent Auditor for preparing their respective audit reports.
- "Matters concerning Share Acquisition Rights, etc. of the Company," "System to Ensure the Properness of Operations and Overview of Operational Status of the System" and "Basic Policy on Persons Who Control Decisions on Financial and Business Policies of the Company (Basic Policy on the Control of the Company)" in the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
5. Matters concerning Exercise of Voting Rights
- If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and by mailing the Voting Right Exercise Form, the vote that reaches us last will be recorded as the effective vote. However, if you exercise your voting rights via the Internet and we receive your Voting Right Exercise Form on the same day, the vote cast via the Internet will be recorded as the effective vote.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the vote exercised last will be recorded as the effective vote.
- If there is no indication of approval or disapproval on each proposition in the returned Voting Right Exercise Form, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval of the proposition.
- The exercise of voting rights by proxy can only be performed by delegation to one other shareholder who holds voting rights in the Company. Please be aware that a document proving the proxy's authority must be submitted.
- If any revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision have been made, notification that a revision has been made, and the content of the revision, showing before and after the changes, will be posted on both the aforementioned websites.
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS CONCERNING
THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
First Proposition:
Appropriation of Surplus for the 128th Business Term
The Company's dividends are to be determined by reflecting consolidated performance and considering such factors as the level of cash required for M&A, capital and R&D investments needed to support future business expansion as well as other measures aimed at increasing the Company's corporate value in the future. The Company will flexibly buy back shares in consideration of the situation of cash flows and the stock price. With regard to shareholder return policy, the Company has set a benchmark of 30% for a dividend payout ratio, putting more emphasis on cash dividends.
Also, the Company celebrated its 90th anniversary on January 20, 2024. Accordingly, to express our gratitude for the support from our shareholders up until now, we have decided to distribute a commemorative dividend in addition to the ordinary dividend, and the appropriation of surplus for the 128th business term is proposed as follows.
Matters related to the year-end dividend
- Type of dividend assets: Cash
-
Matters related to the allocation of dividend assets and total amount of such allocation:
80 yen per share of common stock of the Company (including 10 yen of commemorative dividend) The total amount of dividend: 32,108,477,120 yen
Since an interim dividend in the amount of 70 yen per share was paid in December 2023, the annual dividend amounts to 150 yen per share.
- Date on which the dividends from surplus will take effect: June 28, 2024
Note: The Company implemented a 3-for-1 stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2024. The year- end dividend for the 128th business term will be based on the number of shares before the stock split, with the record date being March 31, 2024.
Reference: Changes in dividends per share (Yen)
Interim dividend
Year-end dividend
Commemorative dividend
150.00
130.00
10.00
100.00
110.00
95.00
70.00
75.00
80.00
70.00
65.00
70.00
55.00
60.00
47.50
52.50
32.50
35.00
37.50
40.00
35.00
70.00
47.50
47.50
55.00
60.00
32.50
35.00
37.50
40.00
25.00
119th
120th
121st
122nd
123rd
124th
125th
126th
127th
128th
(planned)
* The year-end dividend for the 128th business term includes 10 yen of commemorative dividend.
Second Proposition:
Election of Eleven (11) Directors
The terms of office of all 10 directors will expire at the close of the Meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect 11 directors.
The candidates are as follows:
No.
Name
Current Position and Responsibility
Attribute of Candidate
in the Company
1.
Kenji Sukeno
Chairman, Director & Board Chairman
To be
Male
reelected
2.
Teiichi Goto
President, Representative Director &
To be
Male
Chief Executive Officer
reelected
3.
Masayuki Higuchi
Director, Corporate Vice President &
To be
Male
Chief Financial Officer
reelected
4.
Naoki Hama
Director
To be
Male
reelected
5.
Chisato Yoshizawa
Director, Corporate Vice President
To be
Female
reelected
6.
Yoji Ito
Director
To be
Male
reelected
To be
Outside
7.
Kunitaro Kitamura
Outside Director
Male
reelected
Independent
To be
Outside
8.
Makiko Eda
Outside Director
Female
reelected
Independent
To be
Outside
9.
Tsuyoshi Nagano
Outside Director
Male
reelected
Independent
To be
Outside
10.
Ikuro Sugawara
Outside Director
Male
reelected
Independent
To be newly
Outside
11.
Takako Suzuki
-
Female
elected
Independent
Name, Date of
Birth, Attribute
Number of
of Candidate and
No.
Brief Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the
Shares of the
Attendance at
Company and Significant Concurrent Positions
Company
Board of
Owned
Directors
Meetings
Apr. 1977 Joined the Company
Jun. 2012 Corporate Vice President of the Company
Director of FUJIFILM Corporation
Jun. 2013 Director of the Company
Jun. 2016 President, Representative Director & Chief
Operating Officer of the Company
President, Representative Director & Chief
Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Corporation
Kenji Sukeno
Jun. 2021 Chairman, Representative Director & Board
55,400
(Oct. 21, 1954)
Chairman of the Company
(common
Chairman & Director of FUJIFILM Corporation
stock)
To be reelected
(to present)
Male
Jun. 2023 Chairman, Director & Board Chairman of the
Attendance at
Company (to present)
Board of
Significant Concurrent Positions
Directors
Chairman & Director of FUJIFILM Corporation
Meetings
Director of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.
13/13 (100%)
1
Mr. Kenji Sukeno has a wide range of knowledge in finance and accounting developed over many
years through his work in accounting and corporate planning of the Fujifilm Group in Japan and
overseas, and as the Chief Financial Officer at the Americas regional headquarters. Also, as General
Manager of Corporate Planning Division, he played a central role in the formulation of the Fujifilm
Group's management strategy, exercised strong leadership, and stably executed policies including
capital policy and policy of shareholder return. After his appointment as President, Representative
Director & Chief Operating Officer in 2016, he has promoted the enhancement of corporate value by
strengthening the healthcare and electronics fields, actively promoting M&A, accelerating the
Fujifilm Group's globalization, focusing utmost efforts on efficient management, maximum
utilization of human resources, and strengthening group governance. Since being appointed
Chairman & Representative Director in June 2021, as Board Chairman he has led efforts to strengthen
functions of the Board of Directors, has been further stimulating discussions within the Board of
Directors and has promoted measures for improving corporate governance. Furthermore, since June
2023, as the Chairman & Director, he has been promoting further enhancement of governance from
a position independent from execution. Given his ample experience and wide range of knowledge,
the Company deems that he will contribute to the further sustainable growth of the Fujifilm Group.
Therefore, the Company requests his reelection as director.
Global management, knowledge and expertise in core business / related industries, finance and accounting / capital policy, legal affairs / risk management / governance, human resource strategies and corporate culture
Name, Date of
Birth, Attribute
Number of
of Candidate and
No.
Brief Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the
Shares of the
Attendance at
Company and Significant Concurrent Positions
Company
Board of
Owned
Directors
Meetings
Apr. 1983 Joined the Company
Nov. 2016 Director of FUJIFILM Corporation
Jun. 2018 Director of the Company
Jun. 2021 President, Representative Director & Chief
Executive Officer of the Company (to present)
President, Representative Director & Chief
Executive Officer of FUJIFILM Corporation (to
Teiichi Goto
present)
Significant Concurrent Positions
49,300
(Jan. 23, 1959)
(common
President, Representative Director & Chief Executive
stock)
To be reelected
Officer of FUJIFILM Corporation
Director of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.
Male
Attendance at
Board of
Directors
Meetings
13/13 (100%)
2
Mr. Teiichi Goto was involved for many years in the sales and marketing operations of the Fujifilm
Group's products and services in Japan and overseas, including his assignment in Vietnam and
Singapore. Afterwards, he served as President of the medical equipment sales subsidiary in China,
and he has ample experience in global sales promotion and management strategy. In addition, he has
driven growth in the medical systems business as a core operation of the Fujifilm Group, and through
the active use of M&A, he has promoted the provision of total solutions that include a broad lineup
of diagnostic imaging systems and medical IT services, and led the further expansion of revenue in
the healthcare business field. Since being appointed President, Representative Director & Chief
Executive Officer in June 2021, he has been focusing on accelerating growth in the fields of
healthcare and electronics as well as improving the profitability and efficiency of other businesses.
Furthermore, he has been working on creating new business through the utilization of digital
technology, while developing and strengthening human resources who can play an active role in the
global stage. Moreover, he has been vigorously promoting initiatives in the priority areas of the
environment, health, daily life, and work style toward achieving a sustainable society. Given his
ample experience and wide range of knowledge, as well as his positivity and imagination that have
enabled him to create and grow new businesses and ability to execute when developing the business,
the Company deems that he will contribute to the further sustainable growth of the Fujifilm Group.
Therefore, the Company requests his reelection as director.
Global management, knowledge and expertise in core business / related industries, innovation /
technology, sustainability, human resource strategies and corporate culture
