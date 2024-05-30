[Translation: For reference only] NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 128TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation 26-30, Nishiazabu 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan Disclaimer: Please note that there is no guarantee that the following is an accurate translation from the original Notice of Convocation of the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. This translation is prepared solely for the convenience of shareholders outside Japan with voting rights, and it is for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.Please also be advised that certain expressions for domestic voting procedures that are not applicable to the aforesaid shareholders are omitted or modified to avoid confusion.

[Translation: For reference only] Fujifilm Group's Purpose Giving our world more smiles We bring diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people together to change the world. The Fujifilm Group's Purpose statement reflects our role in the world. For the last 90 years, the Fujifilm Group has brought smiles to the faces of people around the world, and we will continue to connect with them through our wide range of innovative products and services. With our new Group Purpose as our guide and aspiration, we will increase the number of smiles in the world. https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/commitment

[Translation: For reference only] Dear Shareholders, On behalf of the Fujifilm Group, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. I also would like to express my deepest sympathies to the victims of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and Eastern Taiwan Earthquake, and I sincerely hope for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas. I hereby announce that we will be holding our 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2024. On January 20, 2024, we celebrated Fujifilm's 90th anniversary and used that occasion to announce our Group Purpose, "Giving our world more smiles." Since our founding, we have brought smiles to people's faces by providing products and services based on our advanced and proprietary technologies. As our business domains expand, we have identified "smiles" as the future vision we hope to create through the Fujifilm Group's diverse range of businesses. All our employees around the world, who are engaged in diverse fields, will connect their business activities and priorities with our Group Purpose. With our aspirations, we will continue embracing the challenge of changing the world one step at a time. In April 2024, we announced our new Medium-Term Management Plan, VISION2030. Under the plan, we will work to enhance the Fujifilm Group's corporate value through management that emphasizes profitability and capital efficiency. At the same time, we will continue creating new value to solve social issues as a group of businesses with top-class global competitiveness, together with our various stakeholders. I would again like to thank you, our shareholders, for your ongoing support. Teiichi Goto President and CEO, Representative Director FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

[Translation: For reference only] FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Stock Exchange Code: 4901 26-30, Nishiazabu 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan June 6, 2024 (Start of electronic provision: May 30, 2024) To Our Shareholders: NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 128TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders: We are pleased to announce the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (the "Company"). The Meeting will be held as described in the "PARTICULARS." In the event that you do not plan to attend on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in advance by post (in writing) or via the Internet. Please review the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS CONCERNING THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" as attached and exercise your voting rights prior to 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). Also, the Meeting will be streamed live via the Internet. Yours very truly, Teiichi Goto President, Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer 1

[Translation: For reference only] PARTICULARS 1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Venue: Hall A, Tokyo Midtown Hall Tokyo Midtown East B1, 7-2, Akasaka 9-chome,Minato-ku, 3. Agenda: Tokyo, Japan Matters for Reporting: Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Results on the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024). Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 128th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024). Matters for Resolution: First Proposition: Appropriation of Surplus for the 128th Business Term Second Proposition: Election of Eleven (11) Directors Third Proposition: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members Fourth Proposition: Revision of Remuneration, etc. for Directors Fifth Proposition: Revision of Remuneration, etc. for Audit & Supervisory Board Members Sixth Proposition: Determination on the Amount and Details of Non- Performance-LinkedShare-Based Remuneration, etc. for Directors Seventh Proposition: Determination on the Amount and Details of Medium-Term Performance-LinkedShare-Based Remuneration, etc. for Directors (Excluding Outside Directors) 4. Matters concerning Measures for Electronic Provision In convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents concerning the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on the website. Please access the Company's website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.

https://ir.fujifilm.com/ja/investors/stock-and-shareholder/shareholders-meeting.html (in Japanese)

In addition to posting matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the website above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). In case you want to review the information on the TSE website, access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, enter the issue name (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) or securities code (4901), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese) Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the following items are not stated in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of paper-based documents, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. Accordingly, the matters described in the aforementioned paper-based documents are part of the documents that were audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Independent Auditor for preparing their respective audit reports. 2

[Translation: For reference only] "Matters concerning Share Acquisition Rights, etc. of the Company," "System to Ensure the Properness of Operations and Overview of Operational Status of the System" and "Basic Policy on Persons Who Control Decisions on Financial and Business Policies of the Company (Basic Policy on the Control of the Company)" in the Business Report "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements "Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements 5. Matters concerning Exercise of Voting Rights If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and by mailing the Voting Right Exercise Form, the vote that reaches us last will be recorded as the effective vote. However, if you exercise your voting rights via the Internet and we receive your Voting Right Exercise Form on the same day, the vote cast via the Internet will be recorded as the effective vote. If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the vote exercised last will be recorded as the effective vote. If there is no indication of approval or disapproval on each proposition in the returned Voting Right Exercise Form, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval of the proposition. The exercise of voting rights by proxy can only be performed by delegation to one other shareholder who holds voting rights in the Company. Please be aware that a document proving the proxy's authority must be submitted.

If any revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision have been made, notification that a revision has been made, and the content of the revision, showing before and after the changes, will be posted on both the aforementioned websites. 3

[Translation: For reference only] REFERENCE DOCUMENTS CONCERNING THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS First Proposition: Appropriation of Surplus for the 128th Business Term The Company's dividends are to be determined by reflecting consolidated performance and considering such factors as the level of cash required for M&A, capital and R&D investments needed to support future business expansion as well as other measures aimed at increasing the Company's corporate value in the future. The Company will flexibly buy back shares in consideration of the situation of cash flows and the stock price. With regard to shareholder return policy, the Company has set a benchmark of 30% for a dividend payout ratio, putting more emphasis on cash dividends. Also, the Company celebrated its 90th anniversary on January 20, 2024. Accordingly, to express our gratitude for the support from our shareholders up until now, we have decided to distribute a commemorative dividend in addition to the ordinary dividend, and the appropriation of surplus for the 128th business term is proposed as follows. Matters related to the year-end dividend Type of dividend assets: Cash Matters related to the allocation of dividend assets and total amount of such allocation:

80 yen per share of common stock of the Company (including 10 yen of commemorative dividend) The total amount of dividend: 32,108,477,120 yen

Since an interim dividend in the amount of 70 yen per share was paid in December 2023, the annual dividend amounts to 150 yen per share. Date on which the dividends from surplus will take effect: June 28, 2024

Note: The Company implemented a 3-for-1 stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2024. The year- end dividend for the 128th business term will be based on the number of shares before the stock split, with the record date being March 31, 2024. Reference: Changes in dividends per share (Yen) Interim dividend Year-end dividend Commemorative dividend 150.00 130.00 10.00 100.00 110.00 95.00 70.00 75.00 80.00 70.00 65.00 70.00 55.00 60.00 47.50 52.50 32.50 35.00 37.50 40.00 35.00 70.00 47.50 47.50 55.00 60.00 32.50 35.00 37.50 40.00 25.00 119th 120th 121st 122nd 123rd 124th 125th 126th 127th 128th (planned) * The year-end dividend for the 128th business term includes 10 yen of commemorative dividend. 4

[Translation: For reference only] Second Proposition: Election of Eleven (11) Directors The terms of office of all 10 directors will expire at the close of the Meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect 11 directors. The candidates are as follows: No. Name Current Position and Responsibility Attribute of Candidate in the Company 1. Kenji Sukeno Chairman, Director & Board Chairman To be Male reelected 2. Teiichi Goto President, Representative Director & To be Male Chief Executive Officer reelected 3. Masayuki Higuchi Director, Corporate Vice President & To be Male Chief Financial Officer reelected 4. Naoki Hama Director To be Male reelected 5. Chisato Yoshizawa Director, Corporate Vice President To be Female reelected 6. Yoji Ito Director To be Male reelected To be Outside 7. Kunitaro Kitamura Outside Director Male reelected Independent To be Outside 8. Makiko Eda Outside Director Female reelected Independent To be Outside 9. Tsuyoshi Nagano Outside Director Male reelected Independent To be Outside 10. Ikuro Sugawara Outside Director Male reelected Independent To be newly Outside 11. Takako Suzuki - Female elected Independent 5

[Translation: For reference only] Name, Date of Birth, Attribute Number of of Candidate and No. Brief Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Shares of the Attendance at Company and Significant Concurrent Positions Company Board of Owned Directors Meetings Apr. 1977 Joined the Company Jun. 2012 Corporate Vice President of the Company Director of FUJIFILM Corporation Jun. 2013 Director of the Company Jun. 2016 President, Representative Director & Chief Operating Officer of the Company President, Representative Director & Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Corporation Kenji Sukeno Jun. 2021 Chairman, Representative Director & Board 55,400 (Oct. 21, 1954) Chairman of the Company (common Chairman & Director of FUJIFILM Corporation stock) To be reelected (to present) Male Jun. 2023 Chairman, Director & Board Chairman of the Attendance at Company (to present) Board of Significant Concurrent Positions Directors Chairman & Director of FUJIFILM Corporation Meetings Director of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. 13/13 (100%) 1 Mr. Kenji Sukeno has a wide range of knowledge in finance and accounting developed over many years through his work in accounting and corporate planning of the Fujifilm Group in Japan and overseas, and as the Chief Financial Officer at the Americas regional headquarters. Also, as General Manager of Corporate Planning Division, he played a central role in the formulation of the Fujifilm Group's management strategy, exercised strong leadership, and stably executed policies including capital policy and policy of shareholder return. After his appointment as President, Representative Director & Chief Operating Officer in 2016, he has promoted the enhancement of corporate value by strengthening the healthcare and electronics fields, actively promoting M&A, accelerating the Fujifilm Group's globalization, focusing utmost efforts on efficient management, maximum utilization of human resources, and strengthening group governance. Since being appointed Chairman & Representative Director in June 2021, as Board Chairman he has led efforts to strengthen functions of the Board of Directors, has been further stimulating discussions within the Board of Directors and has promoted measures for improving corporate governance. Furthermore, since June 2023, as the Chairman & Director, he has been promoting further enhancement of governance from a position independent from execution. Given his ample experience and wide range of knowledge, the Company deems that he will contribute to the further sustainable growth of the Fujifilm Group. Therefore, the Company requests his reelection as director. Global management, knowledge and expertise in core business / related industries, finance and accounting / capital policy, legal affairs / risk management / governance, human resource strategies and corporate culture 6