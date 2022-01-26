Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fujifilm Subsidiary to Acquire Atara Bio's Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility

01/26/2022 | 05:30pm EST
By Kimberly Chin


A Fujifilm Holdings Corp. subsidiary will buy Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.'s T-cell operations and manufacturing facility for a $100 million upfront consideration as well as enter into a long-term supply agreement with the T-cell immunotherapy developer.

The Fujifilm subsidiary will keep the current manufacturing and quality staff at the Thousand Oaks, Calif., Atara said. The subsidiary will expand the use of the plant with plans to manufacture a broader portfolio of cell therapies, Atara said.

The companies have also entered into a supply agreement that could last 10 years. The Fujifilm subsidiary, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, will enable Atara to manufacture clinical and commercial-stage allogeneic cell therapies for its maturing and promising pipeline, Atara said.

The proceeds from the deal will be used to fund Atara's planned operations into the fourth quarter of 2023, it said.

Atara's shares rose 9.3% after hours to $16.66.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-22 1729ET

