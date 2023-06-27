Top Management Changes of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Japan
June 27, 2023
TOKYO, June 27, 2023 - FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. today announces the following top management changes of its affiliate, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Japan Corp.Changes in the duties of corporate officers, effective June 27 (changes are underlined):
|Name
|New duties
|Previous duties
|Shiro Kikuchi
|Senior Vice President,
overseeing Solution & Service Sales, System Engineer, Customer Service, and Graphic Communication Sales, as well as
General Manager of Solution & Service Sales Management
|
Corporate Vice President,
overseeing Solution & Service Sales, System Engineering, Customer Service, and Graphic Communication Sales, as well as
General Manager of Solution & Service Sales Management
|Tomoyasu Kusunoki
|Senior Vice President,
overseeing Sales Planning, Digital Marketing Promotion and Sales Promotion, as well as
General Manager of Sales Planning
|
Corporate Vice President,
overseeing Sales Planning, Digital Marketing Promotion and Sales Promotion,
as well as General Manager of Sales Planning
|Yoshiyuki Kato
|Corporate Vice President,
overseeing regional sales (West Japan area), as well as
General Manager, Osaka Branch Office
|General Manager, Osaka Branch Office
|Kouichi Murata
|Corporate Vice President,
overseeing regional sales (East Japan area), as well as
General Manager, Chiba Branch Office
|General Manager, Chiba Branch Office
|Kotaro Takashina
|Corporate Vice President,
overseeing Regional Sales (Tokyo area) and Public Sector Sales, as well as
General Manager, Kanagawa Branch Office
|General Manager, Kanagawa Branch Office
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 09:31:06 UTC.