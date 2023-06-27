Fujifilm Holdings Corporation specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of printing, imaging and photography materials and equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of printers and photocopiers (42.7%); - sale of medical imaging equipment (41.4%): digital endoscopes, digital mammography devices, radiologic tables, ultrasound scan systems, etc. The group also develops pharmaceutical products development (generic drugs, health products, etc.) and design of graphic arts materials activities; - sale of photography equipment (15.9%): digital cameras, bridges, lens, color negative films, films development materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (48.7%), Americas (18.7%), Europe (10.1%) and other (22.5%).