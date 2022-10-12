Fujifilm : We do not publish a booklet, so please download the PDF version.

Overview

1.0 ｜ About Sustainability Report

FUJIFILM Holdings Sustainability Report 2022 introduces our basic approach, promotion systems and an overview & results for each of the activities that corporations are expected to engage with by society. To make it simple and easy to understand, it mainly shows the basic results from the ESG point of view, including Governance, Environmental Aspects and Social Aspects.

On the other hand, FUJIFILM Holdings identified our high priority issues (materiality) from various CSR issues related to our business and established the Fujifilm Group's CSR Plan, "Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP 2030)." Now we are implementing the activities along with the Plan. Further information about our CSR Policies, CSR Plan, and CSR Activity Report is available on our website.

FUJIFILM Holdings Sustainability https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/sustainability

Period covered by the report

This report covers the same period as the Yuka Shoken Hokokusho (Securities Report), including the performance data: Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022). With regards to the contents of activities, wherever possible, we have conveyed the most recent trends, including activities in fiscal 2022.

Organizations covered by the report

The organizations covered in this report are the same as those covered in the Yuka Shoken Hokokusho (Securities Report): The Fujifilm Group (FUJIFILM Holdings, and all consolidated companies).

Major consolidated companies are shown on our website. https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/affiliates

Date of publication

October 2022

Next report: July 2023

Previous report: July 2021 (Management Performance), September 2021 (SVP Stories)

* From 2022, the content of Management Performance will be published as the Sustainability Report once a year.

Referenced guidelines