    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-12 am EDT
6691.00 JPY   +0.65%
Fujifilm : We do not publish a booklet, so please download the PDF version.
PU
Fujifilm : to establish its first Bio-CDMO site in Japan (Fujifilm)
PU
Fujifilm : to establish a local subsidiary in South Korea to accelerate business growth of cell culture media (Fujifilm)
PU
Fujifilm : We do not publish a booklet, so please download the PDF version.

10/12/2022 | 03:32am EDT
INDEX

1. Overview

1.0 About Sustainability Report

4

1.2.3

CSR Management System

11

1.1 Fujifilm Group Organization Overview

6

1.2.4 Background of CSR Planning and Process for

Identifying Priority Issues (Materiality)

11

1.1.1

Corporate Overview

6

1.2.5

SVP 2030 Major Targets and Results

1.1.2

Financial Highlights

7

in FY2021

15

1.2.6 The CSR Plan of the Fujifilm Group Sustainable

1.2 CSR Management

9

Value Plan 2030 (SVP 2030)

17

1.2.1

Basic Approach

9

1.2.7

Communication with Stakeholders

19

1.2.2

Philosophical Concepts and Related Policies of

1.2.8

Member Organizations/Third-Party Initiatives

21

the Fujifilm Group

9

2. Governance

2.1 Corporate Governance

22

2.3 Product Development Management

2.1.1

Basic Approach

22

(Quality Control and Innovation)

2.1.2

Corporate Governance and Governing

2.3.1

Basic Approach

Structure

22

2.3.2

Quality Policy and Management System

2.1.3

Independence of Outside Directors

23

2.3.3

Product Development Flow

2.1.4

Diversity among Directors

23

2.3.4

Product Safety

2.1.5

Effectiveness of Directors and Auditors

25

2.3.5

Initiatives for Open Innovation

2.1.6

The Evaluation of the Effectiveness

2.4 Customer Relationship Management

of the Board of Directors

25

2.1.7

Executive Remuneration

26

2.4.1

Basic Approach for Customer Relationship

2.1.8

Tax Policy

29

2.4.2

Structure for Customer Relationship

2.2 Compliance and Risk Management

30

2.4.3

Efforts to Improve Customer Satisfaction

2.5 Supply Chain Management

2.2.1

Basic Approach

30

2.2.2

History of the Measures Implemented for

2.5.1

Basic Approach

Compliance and Risk Management

30

2.5.2

Fujifilm Group Procurement Overview

2.2.3

Compliance and Risk Management Promotion

2.5.3

Procurement Policy and Structure

Structure

31

2.5.4

Structure of Sustainable Procurement

2.2.4

Risk Management

31

Promotion

2.2.5

Efforts to Promote Compliance

33

2.5.5

Efforts to Improve Sustainability in

2.2.6

Achievements

35

the Supply Chain

2.2.7

Efforts for Each Theme Related to Laws

2.5.6

Environmental Efforts in the Supply Chain

and Regulations Particularly Important in

2.5.7

Efforts in Fujifilm Group Production Sites

Business Management

36

2.5.8

Responsible Minerals Procurement

2.2.8

Information Security

38

2.5.9

Efforts in Paper Procurement

2.2.9

Privacy Protection

41

2.5.10

Sustainable Procurement Efforts in Logistics

2.2.10

Preparations for Large Scale Natural Disasters 43

2.5.11

Collaboration with Initiatives in

the Supply Chain Area

46

46

46

47

48

49

51

51

51

52

54

54

54

55

57

58

60

61

61

63

63

64

3. Environmental Aspects

3.1 Environmental Policy and Management System

  1. Basic Approach
  2. Environmental Management
  3. EMS: Certification/Audit/Verification
  4. Risk Management by Environmental Due Diligence
  5. Material Flow
  6. Response to Environmental Laws and Regulations

3.1.7 Environmental Education for Employees

69

65 3.1.8 Environmental Management in

65

the Supply Chain

69

65

3.2 Climate Change Strategy

70

67

3.2.1

Basic Approach

70

67

3.2.2

Governance

70

3.2.3

Risk Management

70

68

3.2.4

Strategy

70

69

3.2.5

Metrics and Targets

76

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Sustainability Report 2022 2

INDEX

  1. Activities Related to Climate Change
  1. Activity Overview
  2. Collaboration with Initiatives
  3. Data Related to Climate Change Measures
  4. Promoting Resource Recycling
  1. Basic Approach
  2. Reducing Waste and Using Resources Effectively
  3. Effective Recycling of Used Products
  4. Effective Use of Water Resources
  5. Response to Water Risks
  6. Working Together with Water-Related Stakeholders

78

3.6 Management of Chemical Substances

94

78

3.6.1

Basic Approach

94

78

3.6.2

Anticipatory Risk Management of Chemical

80

Substances

94

3.6.3

Promoting Alternatives to Animal Testing

95

84 3.6.4 Contribute to Resolving Social Issues

84

through Development of New Materials

95

and Processes

84

3.6.5

Contribution to Sound Chemical Management

97

85

Across the Supply Chain

3.6.6

Fluorocarbons Emissions/Volatile Organic

87

Compounds (VOC) Emissions

97

89

3.6.7

Managing Hazardous Waste

98

90

3.6.8

Managing Pollutants

99

3.5 Product Stewardship

3.7 Biodiversity Conservation

101

3.7.1

Basic Approach

101

(Design for Environment)

91

3.5.1

Basic Approach

91

3.7.2 Risk Assessments of Our Business Activities 101

3.7.3

Activities for Biodiversity

101

3.5.2

Design for Environment

91

3.5.3

"Green Value Products" Certification Program

91

3.5.4

Result of Design for Environment

92

3.5.5 Disclosing Environment-Related Information

for Products

93

4. Social Aspects

  1. Employee Overview
    1. Basic Approach
    2. Employee Basic Data
  3. Diversity and Equal Opportunities for Employees
    1. Basic Approach
    2. Management System
    3. Effort Results and Progress
    4. Freedom of Association
    5. Standard Entry Level Wage
  5. Health, Safety and Wellness of Employees
    1. Basic Approach
    2. Management System
    3. Occupational Safety
    4. Employee Wellness

104

4.4 Employee Development,

104

Talent Attraction and Engagement

120

104

4.4.1 Basic Approach

120

4.4.2 Structure for Human Resource Development 120

107

4.4.3

Results and Progress

122

4.5 Human Rights

126

107

107

4.5.1

Basic Approach

126

107

4.5.2

Management System

126

110

4.5.3

Results for Measures Including Remedies

111

and Corrective Actions

129

4.6 Corporate Citizenship

131

112

4.6.1

Basic Approach

131

112

4.6.2

Major Examples of Social Contribution

132

113

through Business Activities

4.6.3

Social Contribution Activities Continued

113

by the Fujifilm Group

133

116

4.6.4

Results of Social Contribution (FY2021)

133

4.6.5 Efforts to Assess the Impact on Society

and the Environment

135

5 Sustainability Accounting

5.1.1

Labor Environment and Social Benefit

Accounting

138

5.1.2

Environmental Accounting

139

6 Independent Assurance Report

141

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Sustainability Report 2022 3

Overview

1.0 About Sustainability Report

1.0 About Sustainability Report

FUJIFILM Holdings Sustainability Report 2022 introduces our basic approach, promotion systems and an overview & results for each of the activities that corporations are expected to engage with by society. To make it simple and easy to understand, it mainly shows the basic results from the ESG point of view, including Governance, Environmental Aspects and Social Aspects.

On the other hand, FUJIFILM Holdings identified our high priority issues (materiality) from various CSR issues related to our business and established the Fujifilm Group's CSR Plan, "Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP 2030)." Now we are implementing the activities along with the Plan. Further information about our CSR Policies, CSR Plan, and CSR Activity Report is available on our website.

FUJIFILM Holdings Sustainability https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/sustainability

  • Period covered by the report

This report covers the same period as the Yuka Shoken Hokokusho (Securities Report), including the performance data: Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022). With regards to the contents of activities, wherever possible, we have conveyed the most recent trends, including activities in fiscal 2022.

  • Organizations covered by the report

The organizations covered in this report are the same as those covered in the Yuka Shoken Hokokusho (Securities Report): The Fujifilm Group (FUJIFILM Holdings, and all consolidated companies).

Major consolidated companies are shown on our website. https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/about/affiliates

  • Date of publication

October 2022

Next report: July 2023

Previous report: July 2021 (Management Performance), September 2021 (SVP Stories)

* From 2022, the content of Management Performance will be published as the Sustainability Report once a year.

  • Referenced guidelines
  • Japan's Ministry of the Environment: Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 Version)
  • GRI: The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (Core option)
  • SASB: Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (Hardware)
  • ISO 26000: Social Responsibility

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Sustainability Report 2022 4

Overview

1.0 About Sustainability Report

  • Supplemental information regarding reported matters
  • The term "employees" refers to all employees, including managers, general employees, and part-time staff. The term "company employees" indicates employees (full-time staff). To further ensure the accuracy of the report, the terms "regular employees" and "non-regular employees" (temporary staff, part-time staff, others) have been used separately as required.
  • Division responsible for publishing this report

ESG Division, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Sustainability Report 2022 5

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
