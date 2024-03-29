FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) announces that its production method for chemical products, which contributes to a significant reduction in environmental impact using innovative technologies, has been certified as "Diamond", the highest rank in the Fujifilm Group's certification program "Green Value Products". The production method certified this time is "Flow Synthesis for the production of Chemicals by Low-temperature Sequential Reaction of Lithiation and Borate Esterification*1", a flow synthesis method to carry out key reactions in the production of a wide range of chemical products. This is the first time that Fujifilm's production method has been certified in the program.

Under its corporate social responsibility plan "Sustainable Value Plan 2030", Fujifilm is working to address climate change in terms of both "resolving social issues through our business activities" and "considering the environment and society in our business processes. Towards decarbonization, Fujifilm has set the target of reducing CO 2 emissions by 50% from both the energy used in the company's operations and from the entire product life cycle by 50% by fiscal year 2030 compared to fiscal year 2019 level. As a measure to achieve the target, Fujifilm has formulated the Fujifilm Group's Environmental Strategy "Green Value Climate Strategy". The company is promoting production activities with low environmental impact and the creation and dissemination of products and services with outstanding environmental performance.

Fujifilm launched the "Green Value Products" in fiscal 2018, under which the company certifies its products and services that meet certain criteria related to environmental considerations. The certification criteria include "measures for climate change," "resource saving and recycling," "risk minimization for chemical substances," and "biodiversity". Fujifilm classifies products and services into three certification ranks - Diamond, Gold, and Silver - according to the degree of their contribution to reducing environmental impact. Fujifilm has certified a cumulative total of 226 products as "Green Value Products" by FY2022.