  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
6806.00 JPY   -0.07%
10:15aFujifilm : launches mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T5” (Fujifilm)
PU
10:15aFujifilm : launches “FUJINON Lens XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro” (Fujifilm)
PU
11/01Fujifilm Launches the FUJIFILM 12K Printbar System, a New Variable Data Print Solution for Commercial Printing and Packaging Markets
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Fujifilm : launches “FUJINON Lens XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro” (Fujifilm)

11/02/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro consists of 11 lens elements in nine groups, including three aspherical lenses and two ED lenses to deliver high image-resolving performance. The standard 30mm focal length (equivalent to 46mm in the 35mm film format), which is close to the field of view for humans, makes it an ideal choice for portraiture and snapshots in natural perspectives. The minimum focus distance of 10cm means the lens can approach a subject up to as close as 1.2cm from the front lens element. The maximum magnification rate of 1:1 (equivalent to 1.5x in the 35mm film format) provides the ability for true 1:1 macro photography to enlarge the finest details of a subject, adding diversity to photographic expressions.

The XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro also uses the Inner Focus system, in which a linear motor drives the focusing group of lens elements to deliver fast and highly accurate AF. Furthermore, the compact design, measuring about 69.5mm and weighing about 195g thanks to the compact and lightweight X Mount system*2, delivers advanced mobility.

With the extensive lineup of 41 lenses including the XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro, Fujifilm offers broad coverage in photographic categories to enhance users' photographic pleasure, provided by the X Series of mirrorless cameras equipped with the APS-C sensor.

  • *1 This refers to distance from the sensor surface to the subject. The distance from the front lens element to the subject is 1.2cm.
  • *2 A camera equipment system based on the X Mount, used by the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras equipped with APS-C sensor.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 14:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 686 B 18 137 M 18 137 M
Net income 2023 201 B 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net cash 2023 19 935 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 2 728 B 18 420 M 18 420 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 75 474
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 811,00 JPY
Average target price 9 426,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayuki Higuchi Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director, VP & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-20.11%18 433
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.44%173 914
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.19%116 620
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.84%66 701
DEXCOM, INC.-11.32%45 980
HOYA CORPORATION-19.90%32 981