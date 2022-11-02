Fujifilm : launches “FUJINON Lens XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro” (Fujifilm)

The XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro consists of 11 lens elements in nine groups, including three aspherical lenses and two ED lenses to deliver high image-resolving performance. The standard 30mm focal length (equivalent to 46mm in the 35mm film format), which is close to the field of view for humans, makes it an ideal choice for portraiture and snapshots in natural perspectives. The minimum focus distance of 10cm means the lens can approach a subject up to as close as 1.2cm from the front lens element. The maximum magnification rate of 1:1 (equivalent to 1.5x in the 35mm film format) provides the ability for true 1:1 macro photography to enlarge the finest details of a subject, adding diversity to photographic expressions.

The XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro also uses the Inner Focus system, in which a linear motor drives the focusing group of lens elements to deliver fast and highly accurate AF. Furthermore, the compact design, measuring about 69.5mm and weighing about 195g thanks to the compact and lightweight X Mount system*2, delivers advanced mobility.

With the extensive lineup of 41 lenses including the XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro, Fujifilm offers broad coverage in photographic categories to enhance users' photographic pleasure, provided by the X Series of mirrorless cameras equipped with the APS-C sensor.