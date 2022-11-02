Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
6806.00 JPY   -0.07%
10:15aFujifilm : launches mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T5” (Fujifilm)
PU
10:15aFujifilm : launches “FUJINON Lens XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro” (Fujifilm)
PU
11/01Fujifilm Launches the FUJIFILM 12K Printbar System, a New Variable Data Print Solution for Commercial Printing and Packaging Markets
AQ
Fujifilm : launches mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T5” (Fujifilm)

11/02/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The X-T5 also features the back-illuminated 40.2MP sensor "X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR" and the high-speed image processing engine "X-Processor 5." Superior image quality is made possible thanks to the Smooth Skin Effect, in which human skin tone is automatically re-touched, and AI-based high-precision auto white balance. The ability to use ISO125 as standard sensitivity and the high shutter speed of up to 1/180000 seconds provides diverse photographic expressions. The X-T5 boasts a compact body weighing approximately 557g, about 50g lighter than the previous model*4. Other features that facilitate high mobility include the five-axis IBIS of up to 7.0-stops, the AI-based subject detection AF for maintaining a focus on animals and birds, and high-speed AF to attain focus on a subject in as fast as 0.02 seconds.

The X-T5 inherits X-T Series' signature Center Viewfinder style and dial operation. A 1.84-million-dot three-way tilting LCD monitor is equipped, which makes the shooting in vertical position or at waist level*5 more comfortable. Other features that add comfort to users' experiences include the ability to record 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P, the viewfinder magnification of 0.8x, 3.69-million-dot EVF and dual SD-card slots, catering to a wide range of user needs.

Fujifilm has taken the X Series into the fifth generation, introducing the X-H2S (in July this year) and the X-H2 (in September this year) featuring the new image sensor and the high-speed image processing engine. They are positioned as Fujifilm's double-flagship models and marketed globally. By adding X-T5 which pursues high level of image quality and portability and is optimized for stills, the company continues to broaden the appeals of the X Series further.

  • *1 X-Trans is a trademark or registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.
  • *2 Including battery and memory card.
  • *3 When mounted with the FUJINON Lens XF35mmF1.4 R.
  • *4 Mirrorless digital camera "FUJIFILM X-T4".
  • *5 A shooting style in which the camera is held at waist.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 14:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 686 B 18 137 M 18 137 M
Net income 2023 201 B 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net cash 2023 19 935 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 2 728 B 18 420 M 18 420 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 75 474
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 811,00 JPY
Average target price 9 426,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayuki Higuchi Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director, VP & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-20.11%18 433
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.44%173 914
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.19%116 620
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.84%66 701
DEXCOM, INC.-11.32%45 980
HOYA CORPORATION-19.90%32 981