Fujifilm : launches mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T5” (Fujifilm)

The X-T5 also features the back-illuminated 40.2MP sensor "X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR" and the high-speed image processing engine "X-Processor 5." Superior image quality is made possible thanks to the Smooth Skin Effect, in which human skin tone is automatically re-touched, and AI-based high-precision auto white balance. The ability to use ISO125 as standard sensitivity and the high shutter speed of up to 1/180000 seconds provides diverse photographic expressions. The X-T5 boasts a compact body weighing approximately 557g, about 50g lighter than the previous model*4. Other features that facilitate high mobility include the five-axis IBIS of up to 7.0-stops, the AI-based subject detection AF for maintaining a focus on animals and birds, and high-speed AF to attain focus on a subject in as fast as 0.02 seconds.
The X-T5 inherits X-T Series' signature Center Viewfinder style and dial operation. A 1.84-million-dot three-way tilting LCD monitor is equipped, which makes the shooting in vertical position or at waist level*5 more comfortable. Other features that add comfort to users' experiences include the ability to record 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P, the viewfinder magnification of 0.8x, 3.69-million-dot EVF and dual SD-card slots, catering to a wide range of user needs.
Fujifilm has taken the X Series into the fifth generation, introducing the X-H2S (in July this year) and the X-H2 (in September this year) featuring the new image sensor and the high-speed image processing engine. They are positioned as Fujifilm's double-flagship models and marketed globally. By adding X-T5 which pursues high level of image quality and portability and is optimized for stills, the company continues to broaden the appeals of the X Series further.
-
*1 X-Trans is a trademark or registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.
-
*2 Including battery and memory card.
-
*3 When mounted with the FUJINON Lens XF35mmF1.4 R.
-
*4 Mirrorless digital camera "FUJIFILM X-T4".
-
*5 A shooting style in which the camera is held at waist.
