Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fujifilm partners Shanghai firm to seek China COVID-19 approval for Avigan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday it has partnered with Shanghai-based Carelink Pharmaceutical Co to seek approval in China for Avigan to treat COVID-19 and influenza.

Carelink will use Fujifilm's data on Avigan's treatment of novel coronavirus infections and influenza to seek imported drug approval in China, Fujifilm said in a statement. The two companies also plan to develop an injectable form of the drug.

Fujifilm said last week it was seeking approval for Avigan as a treatment for COVID-19 in Japan. That followed results from a late-stage study in Japan that showed the antiviral drug reduced recovery time for patients with non-severe symptoms.

Avigan, originally developed as an emergency flu drug and known generically worldwide as favipiravir, has been approved in India and Russia to treat COVID-19.

Fujifilm sold global rights in July on Avigan to India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Dubai-based Global Response Aid. That deal excluded China, Japan and Russia.

Last month, Fujifilm said the late-stage study of 156 COVID-19 patients in Japan showed that symptoms of those treated with Avigan improved after 11.9 days, versus 14.7 days for a placebo group.

Results of the study, conducted by subsidiary Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, were found to be statistically significant. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED -0.44% 5046.9 End-of-day quote.75.41%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.60% 5355 End-of-day quote.2.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.35% 76.9633 Delayed Quote.24.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
10/21Fujifilm partners Shanghai firm to seek China COVID-19 approval for Avigan
RE
10/21Fujifilm partners with Carelink Pharmaceutical to sell Avigan in China
RE
10/19Fujifilm seeks approval for Avigan as COVID-19 treatment in Japan
RE
10/16Fujifilm seeks approval for Avigan as COVID-19 treatment in Japan
RE
10/15REFILE-UPDATE 3-Fujifilm seeks approval for Avigan as COVID-19 treatment in J..
RE
10/15FUJIFILM : applies for approval of Avigan as COVID-19 treatment in Japan
RE
10/08Eli Lilly in deal to supply COVID-19 drugs to low-income countries
RE
10/08Eli Lilly in deal to supply COVID-19 drugs to low-income countries
RE
09/30FUJIFILM : signs manufacturing contract with U.S. firm VLP for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
09/30FUJIFILM : signs manufacturing contract with U.S. firm VLP for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 202 B 21 027 M 21 027 M
Net income 2021 122 B 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net Debt 2021 191 B 1 826 M 1 826 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 2 141 B 20 462 M 20 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 73 906
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 988,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 355,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Takatoshi Ishikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.39%20 155
CANON INC.-43.18%16 166
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-42.95%4 543
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-30.03%3 820
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-4.98%2 214
GLORY LTD.-31.18%1 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group