Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 2 183 B 21 157 M 21 157 M Net income 2021 131 B 1 269 M 1 269 M Net Debt 2021 202 B 1 959 M 1 959 M P/E ratio 2021 17,3x Yield 2021 1,68% Capitalization 2 275 B 22 009 M 22 048 M EV / Sales 2021 1,13x EV / Sales 2022 1,05x Nbr of Employees 73 906 Free-Float 73,9% Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 6 656,67 JPY Last Close Price 5 690,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 75,7% Spread / Average Target 17,0% Spread / Lowest Target -6,85% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President Takatoshi Ishikawa Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 4.63% 21 903 CANON INC. -0.78% 19 666 BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. 0.19% 5 362 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 1.18% 4 760 TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION -0.54% 1 960 KONICA MINOLTA, INC. -0.76% 1 833