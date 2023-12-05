By Ronnie Harui

Fujifilm plans to invest $200 million in two subsidiaries in the U.S. to expand its global cell therapy contract development and manufacturing capabilities, the Japanese conglomerate said Tuesday.

The investment is earmarked for the new headquarters of Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics in Wisconsin and the California site of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Fujifilm said in a statement. The investment will enable Fujifilm to support the expanding cell therapy market, which is expected to grow by more than 30% a year from an estimated $3.3 billion in fiscal 2022, it added.

Cell therapies are a promising treatment with the ability to augment, repair and replace human biology, including organs, tissues and cells, Fujifilm said.

