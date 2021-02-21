Fujifilm : to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19 - media

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp
will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug
Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Sunday.
Domestic approval of the drug was delayed after a health
ministry panel said in December that trial data was
inconclusive. The new study will involve about 270 patients and
Fujifilm will aim to seek approval again in October, Nikkei
said.
Representatives from Fujifilm did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Japan has approved Avigan, known generically as favipiravir,
as an emergency flu medicine. But concerns remain, as the drug
has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies and its
effectiveness against COVID-19 has proven difficult to
demonstrate.
Japan's government has called on Fujifilm to triple national
stockpiles of the drug, which has been approved for COVID-19
treatment in Russia, India and Indonesia.
