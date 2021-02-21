Fujifilm : to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19 - media

Log in
date 2021-02-21

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Domestic approval of the drug was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive. The new study will involve about 270 patients and Fujifilm will aim to seek approval again in October, Nikkei said.

Representatives from Fujifilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Japan has approved Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, as an emergency flu medicine. But concerns remain, as the drug has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies and its effectiveness against COVID-19 has proven difficult to demonstrate.

Japan's government has called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug, which has been approved for COVID-19 treatment in Russia, India and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.19% 6338 End-of-day quote.16.55%
NIKKEI 225 -0.72% 30017.92 Real-time Quote.9.38%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 185 B 20 716 M 20 716 M
Net income 2021 140 B 1 327 M 1 327 M
Net Debt 2021 176 B 1 666 M 1 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 2 534 B 24 006 M 24 028 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 73 906
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6 906,67 JPY
Last Close Price 6 338,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Tatsuo Kawada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION16.55%24 006
CANON INC.18.05%23 135
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.37.96%6 410
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.5.13%5 502
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.45.69%2 683
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION2.01%1 981
