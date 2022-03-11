Japan's Fujifilm to halt enrollment in Avigan trial for COVID-19

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - A drug once hailed as Japan's
biggest contribution in the global fight against COVID-19
suffered another setback on Friday, as Fujifilm Holdings Corp
said it was halting enrolment in a clinical trial of
the pill, Avigan.
The emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which
usually causes milder infections, made it tough to determine the
drug's effectiveness in preventing severe symptoms, the company
said in a statement.
Clinical data from patients already enrolled in the trial
will continue to be analysed, it said.
In the first few months of the pandemic, Japan ordered
Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug, which had
originally been approved as an emergency flu treatment.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he hoped Avigan would
be approved in May 2020 for COVID-19, and he pledged donate
supplies to needy countries.
Known generically as favipiravir, the drug was eventually
approved in India and Russia, based on early studies showing it
eased the symptoms of COVID-19 and cut hospital stays.
But studies in Japan have been inconclusive, leading
domestic regulators to hold off approval for it, partly because
animal study data showed it could lead to birth defects.
As Avigan stumbled in clinical trials, other antiviral pills
have come to the fore against COVID-19. Japan has bought
millions of doses of oral treatments developed by Pfizer Inc
and Merck & Co.
A third option, developed by domestic firm Shionogi & Co Ltd
, was submitted for regulatory approval last month.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by David Dolan and Clarence
Fernandez)