Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)
for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
August 10, 2023
Company name:
Fujikura Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Prime Market of TSE
Code No. :
5803
URL:
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/
Representative:
Naoki Okada, Director of President, CEO
Toru Hamasuna,
Contact:
Executive Officer
General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Division
Tel. +81-3-5606-1112
Scheduled filing date of the quarterly securities report: August 14, 2023
(The figures are rounded to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023－June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Three months ended
190,207
5.1
12,572
11.4
15,643
25.4
11,112
34.5
June 30, 2023
Three months ended
180,906
11.2
11,285
16.6
12,474
34.2
8,260
25.7
June 30, 2022
Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023
27,846
million yen
15.6
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
24,089
million yen
269.2
%
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
40.29
－
June 30, 2023
Three months ended
29.96
－
June 30, 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
％
As of June 30, 2023
682,773
316,315
42.9
As of March 31, 2023
656,785
294,384
41.2
Reference: Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2023
292,943
million yen
As of March 31, 2023
270,537
million yen
2．Dividends Payments
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
－
13.00
－
17.00
30.00
March 31, 2023
Year ending
－
March 31, 2024
Year ending
March 31, 2024
22.50
－
22.50
45.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions to dividends payments forecasts disclosed most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023－March 31, 2024)
(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net
Net sales Operating income Ordinary incomeincome per share
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
370,000
(7.3)
24,000
(31.9)
20,000
(48.1)
10,000
(68.5)
36.26
September 30, 2023
Year ending
770,000
(4.5)
60,000
(14.5)
55,000
(19.0)
41,000
0.3
148.66
March 31, 2024
Note: Revisions to financial forecasts disclosed most recently: No
4. Others
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries ("tokutei kogaisha") as amended, involving changes in the scope of consolidation): No
- Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (to be described in "Changes in significant matters concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements")
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc. : No
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
: No
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
: No
(iv)
Restatements
: No
- Number of issued shares (common stock)
- Number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2023:
295,863,421
Shares
As of March 31, 2023:
295,863,421
Shares
- Number of shares of treasury at end of period
As of June 30, 2023:
20,061,389
Shares
As of March 31, 2023:
20,060,954
Shares
- Average number of outstanding shares during period
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
275,802,167
Shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
275,720,688
Shares
Notes: The Company has introduced a stock-based compensation plan by means of a trust for the Company's Directors. The number of shares held in this trust account are included in the number of treasury stock.
Notes: concerning the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other significant matters (Notes onforward-lookingstatements)
These forecasts are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Actual financial results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
