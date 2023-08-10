Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

August 10, 2023

Company name:

Fujikura Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Prime Market of TSE

Code No. :

5803

URL:

https://www.fujikura.co.jp/

Representative:

Naoki Okada, Director of President, CEO

Toru Hamasuna,

Contact:

Executive Officer

General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Division

Tel. +81-3-5606-1112

Scheduled filing date of the quarterly securities report: August 14, 2023

(The figures are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Three months ended

190,207

5.1

12,572

11.4

15,643

25.4

11,112

34.5

June 30, 2023

Three months ended

180,906

11.2

11,285

16.6

12,474

34.2

8,260

25.7

June 30, 2022

Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023

27,846

million yen

15.6

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

24,089

million yen

269.2

%

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

40.29

June 30, 2023

Three months ended

29.96

June 30, 2022

1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

As of June 30, 2023

682,773

316,315

42.9

As of March 31, 2023

656,785

294,384

41.2

Reference: Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2023

292,943

million yen

As of March 31, 2023

270,537

million yen

2Dividends Payments

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

13.00

17.00

30.00

March 31, 2023

Year ending

March 31, 2024

Year ending

March 31, 2024

22.50

22.50

45.00

(forecast)

Note: Revisions to dividends payments forecasts disclosed most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023March 31, 2024)

(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net

Net sales Operating income Ordinary incomeincome per share

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

370,000

(7.3)

24,000

(31.9)

20,000

(48.1)

10,000

(68.5)

36.26

September 30, 2023

Year ending

770,000

(4.5)

60,000

(14.5)

55,000

(19.0)

41,000

0.3

148.66

March 31, 2024

Note: Revisions to financial forecasts disclosed most recently: No

2

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries ("tokutei kogaisha") as amended, involving changes in the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (to be described in "Changes in significant matters concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements")
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc. : No

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

: No

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

: No

(iv)

Restatements

: No

  1. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2023:

295,863,421

Shares

As of March 31, 2023:

295,863,421

Shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury at end of period

As of June 30, 2023:

20,061,389

Shares

As of March 31, 2023:

20,060,954

Shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during period

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

275,802,167

Shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

275,720,688

Shares

Notes: The Company has introduced a stock-based compensation plan by means of a trust for the Company's Directors. The number of shares held in this trust account are included in the number of treasury stock.

Notes: concerning the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other significant matters (Notes onforward-lookingstatements)

These forecasts are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Actual financial results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

3

