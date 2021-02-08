Fujikura : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Department
Tel. +81-3-5606-1112
Scheduled filing date of the quarterly securities report: February 10, 2021
(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－December 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Nine months ended
477,973
(7.7)
17,317
100.7
13,504
83.8
4,098
―
December 31, 2020
Nine months ended
518,126
(6.4)
8,630
(64.3)
7,347
(59.8)
(1,122)
―
December 31, 2019
Note: Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31 , 2020
7,059
million yen
― %
Nine months ended December 31 , 2019
(2,335)
million yen
― %
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended
14.88
－
December 31, 2020
Nine months ended
(3.95)
－
December 31, 2019
1
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
％
As of December 31, 2020
593,503
181,637
27.1
As of March 31, 2020
576,090
172,115
26.4
Reference: Shareholders' equity:
As of December 31, 2020
160,871 million yen
As of March 31, 2020
152,076 million yen
2．Dividends Payments
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
－
5.00
－
0.00
5.00
March 31, 2020
Year ending
－
0.00
－
March 31, 2021
Year ending
March 31, 2021
0.00
0.00
（forecast）
Note: Revisions to dividends payments forecasts disclosed most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)
(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net
Net sales Operating income Ordinary incomeincome per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending
630,000
(6.3)
15,000
348.2
8,500
547.6
(10,000)
―
(36.31)
March 31, 2021
Note: Revisions to financial forecasts disclosed most recently: Yes
2
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in"tokutei kogaisha" as amended, involving changes of the scope of consolidation): No
Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (to be described in "Changes in significant matters concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements")
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc. : No
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
: No
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
: No
(iv)
Restatements
: No
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2020:
295,863,421
Shares
As of March 31, 2020:
295,863,421
Shares
Number of shares of treasury at end of period
As of December 31, 2020:
20,460,053
Shares
As of March 31, 2020:
20,512,166
Shares
Average number of outstanding shares during period
Nine months ended December 31, 2020:
275,381,071
Shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2019:
284,154,128
Shares
Notes: Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company") has introduced a stock-based compensation plan by means of a trust for the Company's Directors. The number of shares held in this trust account are included in the number of treasury stock.
Notes: concerning the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other significant matters
The Company has revised its full-year consolidated business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 in this document, which were announced on November 2, 2020. For details, please refer to the "Notice of Revision of Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021" released today (February 8, 2021).
These forecasts are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Actual financial results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
(Regarding the change in fractional processing)
The Company used to round down fractions to the nearest million yen, but starting with the "Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021", fractions of a million yen are rounded. In order to facilitate comparison, previous year's figures have been rounded to the nearest million yen.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:58:03 UTC.