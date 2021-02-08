Log in
FUJIKURA LTD.

(5803)
Fujikura : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

02/08/2021 | 01:59am EST
Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

February 8, 2021

Company name:

Fujikura Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

First Sections of TSE

Code No. :

5803

URL:

http://www.fujikura.co.jp/

Representative:

Masahiko Ito, President, CEO

Naoki Okada,

Contact:

Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Department

Tel. +81-3-5606-1112

Scheduled filing date of the quarterly securities report: February 10, 2021

(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Nine months ended

477,973

(7.7)

17,317

100.7

13,504

83.8

4,098

December 31, 2020

Nine months ended

518,126

(6.4)

8,630

(64.3)

7,347

(59.8)

(1,122)

December 31, 2019

Note: Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31 , 2020

7,059

million yen

%

Nine months ended December 31 , 2019

(2,335)

million yen

%

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended

14.88

December 31, 2020

Nine months ended

(3.95)

December 31, 2019

1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

As of December 31, 2020

593,503

181,637

27.1

As of March 31, 2020

576,090

172,115

26.4

Reference: Shareholders' equity:

As of December 31, 2020

160,871 million yen

As of March 31, 2020

152,076 million yen

2Dividends Payments

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

5.00

0.00

5.00

March 31, 2020

Year ending

0.00

March 31, 2021

Year ending

March 31, 2021

0.00

0.00

forecast

Note: Revisions to dividends payments forecasts disclosed most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020March 31, 2021)

(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net

Net sales Operating income Ordinary incomeincome per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending

630,000

(6.3)

15,000

348.2

8,500

547.6

(10,000)

(36.31)

March 31, 2021

Note: Revisions to financial forecasts disclosed most recently: Yes

2

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in "tokutei kogaisha" as amended, involving changes of the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (to be described in "Changes in significant matters concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements")
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc. : No

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

: No

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

: No

(iv)

Restatements

: No

  1. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2020:

295,863,421

Shares

As of March 31, 2020:

295,863,421

Shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury at end of period

As of December 31, 2020:

20,460,053

Shares

As of March 31, 2020:

20,512,166

Shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during period

Nine months ended December 31, 2020:

275,381,071

Shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2019:

284,154,128

Shares

Notes: Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company") has introduced a stock-based compensation plan by means of a trust for the Company's Directors. The number of shares held in this trust account are included in the number of treasury stock.

Notes: concerning the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other significant matters

  1. The Company has revised its full-year consolidated business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 in this document, which were announced on November 2, 2020. For details, please refer to the "Notice of Revision of Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021" released today (February 8, 2021).
  2. These forecasts are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Actual financial results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

(Regarding the change in fractional processing)

The Company used to round down fractions to the nearest million yen, but starting with the "Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021", fractions of a million yen are rounded. In order to facilitate comparison, previous year's figures have been rounded to the nearest million yen.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
