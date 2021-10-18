Fujikura : Exhibits at CEATEC 2021 ONLINE“Tsunagu” technologies to support safe and secure urban development

October 18, 2021

Fujikura Ltd.



Fujikura Ltd. (President & CEO: Masahiko Ito) announced that it will exhibit at CEATEC 2021 ONLINE (CEATEC) to be held online from October 19-22, 2021, under the theme of "'Tsunagu' technologies to support safe and secure urban development".

At CEATEC, Fujikura will introduce the details of the following five products and solutions that are represented by the key phrases of "Safety of people and cars", "Watching over safety of life", and "Security through connection".

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to experience "Fujikura's 'Tsunagu' technologies to support safe and secure urban development" through immersive videos.



5G mmWave wireless module for ultra-high-speed, high-capacity communications

IoT solution service using wireless sensor system

AI-based sound classification system for preventive maintenance

High-voltage cable deterioration diagnostic device

Ultra-high-fiber-count high-density optical fiber cables

Exhibits

Key phrases Products and solutions Overview Safety of people and cars mmWave wireless module for 5G 28 GHz phased array antenna module（PAAM）

60 GHz mmWave communication module that supports new 5G band as well as conventional bands

Demonstration of mmWave communication module mounted on vehicle Watching over safety of life Remote monitoring service for risks using wireless sensors Energy-harvesting wireless sensor systems powered by dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC)

Various application services using IoT cloud（Monitoring risks of heat stroke, influenza, condensation in logistics warehouses） AI-based sound classification system Various applications of AI-based sound classification

Demonstration of abnormality detection for pump equipment High-voltage cable deterioration diagnostic device Active wire diagnostic device for high-voltage cables in operation

IoT Cloud-based cable diagnosis service Security through connection Ultra-high-density optical cable The world's highest class 6912 core optical fiber cable（SWR ® /WTC ® ）

/WTC ） Multicore fiber, fusion splicer, MPO connector, One-click® cleaner

＊CEATEC 2021 ONLINE official website

https://www.ceatec.com/

*Fujikura's CEATEC special site (Scheduled to open on October 19)

https://online.ceatec.com/booth/2622



*Fujikura's page on CEATEC 2021 ONLINE official website invites visitors to online inquiries from October 19-22. The access to exhibited contents such as images will continue to be available after the exhibition period, until November 30.

In addition, we have published the October 2021 issue (No. 479) of Fujikura News today. In this special issue of CEATEC 2021 ONLINE, we introduce an overview of the products and solutions we will be exhibiting.

Contents of October 2021 issue

Information on "CEATEC 2021 ONLINE" Exhibition

≫Click here for details (link to PDF)