    5803   JP3811000003

FUJIKURA LTD.

(5803)
Fujikura : Exhibits at CEATEC 2021 ONLINE“Tsunagu” technologies to support safe and secure urban development

10/18/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
October 18, 2021
Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. (President & CEO: Masahiko Ito) announced that it will exhibit at CEATEC 2021 ONLINE (CEATEC) to be held online from October 19-22, 2021, under the theme of "'Tsunagu' technologies to support safe and secure urban development".

At CEATEC, Fujikura will introduce the details of the following five products and solutions that are represented by the key phrases of "Safety of people and cars", "Watching over safety of life", and "Security through connection".
Visitors to the exhibition will be able to experience "Fujikura's 'Tsunagu' technologies to support safe and secure urban development" through immersive videos.

  • 5G mmWave wireless module for ultra-high-speed, high-capacity communications
  • IoT solution service using wireless sensor system
  • AI-based sound classification system for preventive maintenance
  • High-voltage cable deterioration diagnostic device
  • Ultra-high-fiber-count high-density optical fiber cables

Exhibits

Key phrases Products and solutions Overview
Safety of people and cars mmWave wireless module for 5G
  • 28 GHz phased array antenna module（PAAM）
  • 60 GHz mmWave communication module that supports new 5G band as well as conventional bands
  • Demonstration of mmWave communication module mounted on vehicle
Watching over safety of life Remote monitoring service for risks using wireless sensors
  • Energy-harvesting wireless sensor systems powered by dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC)
  • Various application services using IoT cloud（Monitoring risks of heat stroke, influenza, condensation in logistics warehouses）
AI-based sound classification system
  • Various applications of AI-based sound classification
  • Demonstration of abnormality detection for pump equipment
High-voltage cable deterioration diagnostic device
  • Active wire diagnostic device for high-voltage cables in operation
  • IoT Cloud-based cable diagnosis service
Security through connection Ultra-high-density optical cable
  • The world's highest class 6912 core optical fiber cable（SWR®/WTC®
  • Multicore fiber, fusion splicer, MPO connector, One-click® cleaner

＊CEATEC 2021 ONLINE official website
https://www.ceatec.com/

*Fujikura's CEATEC special site (Scheduled to open on October 19)
https://online.ceatec.com/booth/2622

*Fujikura's page on CEATEC 2021 ONLINE official website invites visitors to online inquiries from October 19-22. The access to exhibited contents such as images will continue to be available after the exhibition period, until November 30.

In addition, we have published the October 2021 issue (No. 479) of Fujikura News today. In this special issue of CEATEC 2021 ONLINE, we introduce an overview of the products and solutions we will be exhibiting.

Contents of October 2021 issue
Information on "CEATEC 2021 ONLINE" Exhibition
≫Click here for details (link to PDF)

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 03:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
