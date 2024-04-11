April 11, 2024 Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. (Director, President and CEO: Naoki Okada) has announced its investment in Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd., a startup originating from Kyoto University that possesses world-leading technological capabilities in the field of fusion energy. Fujikura Ltd. has subscribed to a portion of Kyoto Fusioneering's capital increase through this investment.

1. About Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd.

Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. is a startup company established in 2019 based on the achievements of fusion research cultivated at Kyoto University and other institutions in Japan. The company is engaged in research and development of fusion energy plant-related equipment and systems, as well as plant engineering. It is highly regarded in this field, serving customers including fusion energy research and development institutions and companies worldwide.

2. About Fusion Energy Fusion energy refers to the energy released when light atomic nuclei (such as deuterium and tritium) fuse and transform into different atomic nuclei (helium), similar to the process occurring in the sun. It is capable of generating energy equivalent to burning 300 gallons of oil with just 1 gallon of fuel. Fusion energy can be extracted from seawater, and the power generation process using fusion energy does not produce carbon dioxide emissions. Therefore, it is expected to play a crucial role as a solution to global warming and environmental issues, contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

3. Purpose of the Investment

Our high-temperature superconductors(HTS)*1 are used in HTS magnets that confine and control the plasma required for fusion energy. The advancement of this technology contributes to the early practical application of fusion energy reactors. Last December, Fujikura Ltd. and Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. announced their collaboration in a research promotion project for HTS magnets for fusion energy reactors, commissioned by the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). By combining our manufacturing expertise with Kyoto Fusioneering's knowledge in fusion-related areas, we aim to accelerate research progress and explore collaboration opportunities to further develop our products in the field of fusion energy.

Fujikura Ltd. will continue to pursue innovation to achieve reduced environmental impact and sustainable energy supply, contributing to the development of society.

Company profile of Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd.

Company Name Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. Address 5th Floor Inspired.Lab, Otemachi Building, 1-6-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0004, Japan Establishment October, 2019 Representatives Satoshi Konishi Business Activities Research and development of fusion energy plant-related equipment and systems, as well as plant engineering

*1 High-Temperature Superconductors refers to the phenomenon where electrical resistance becomes zero below a certain temperature. There are two types: low-temperature superconductors (metallic superconductors) that require cooling with liquid helium (boiling point: -269°C) and high-temperature superconductors(HTS) (oxide-based superconductors) that exhibit superconductivity even at the temperature of liquid nitrogen (boiling point: -196°C). Fujikura Ltd. has been developing HTS for over 30 years and has been a leader in this field. Our research and development focus is on rare-earth-based HTS, which are tape-shaped wires formed by depositing oxide superconducting materials composed of rare-earth elements onto metallic substrates such as nickel-based alloys via an intermediate layer. These HTS shows excellent performance even in ultra-high magnetic fields and are expected to contribute to the realization of next-generation superconducting devices in the future. We are expanding our production capacity to provide these HTS globally, particularly for fusion energy development projects being conducted primarily in Europe and the United States.