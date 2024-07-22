July 22, 2024 Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. (President and CEO: Naoki Okada) has announced its issuer rating upgraded by Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) from "A- (Positive)" to "A (Stable)."

1．Type of Credit Rating and Rating

Rating agency Type of Credit Rating Rating Note R＆I Issuer Rating A (Stable) Upgraded from "A- (Positive)" CP Rating a-1 No change

2．Date of Rating Announcement

July 22, 2024

3．Reasons for the Rating Change

For more details on the reasons for the above rating change, please refer to R&I's website ( https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/index.html ).

Fujikura is committed to managing with a focus on capital costs. We are actively working to reduce capital costs as part of this effort. We will continue to strive for a solid financial base that supports sustainable growth, balancing growth investments and shareholder returns and aiming to improve our credit rating further.