Fujikura Ltd. (President and CEO: Naoki Okada) has announced its issuer rating upgraded by Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) from "A- (Positive)" to "A (Stable)."
1．Type of Credit Rating and Rating
|Rating agency
|Type of Credit Rating
|Rating
|Note
|R＆I
|Issuer Rating
|A (Stable)
|Upgraded from "A- (Positive)"
|CP Rating
|a-1
|No change
