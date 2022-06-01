Fujikura : Notice of Convocation of Fujikura's 174th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 5803 June 1, 2022

To our shareholders:

Naoki Okada

Director, President & CEO

Fujikura Ltd.

5-1, Kiba 1-chomeKoto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of Convocation of Fujikura's 174th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby inform you of the 174th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Company requests that shareholders exercise their voting rights in advance for this General Meeting of Shareholders in writing or via the Internet as much as possible. Please review the Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders hereinafter as well as the Information about Exercising Your Voting Rights on page 3, and exercise your voting rights no later than June 28, 2022 (Tuesday) at 5:45 p.m. (JST).

1. Date and time: June 29, 2022 (Wednesday) at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2. Place: Assembly Hall, Fujikura head office 5-1, Kiba 1-chomeKoto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Purpose of the meeting Matters to be reported:

Details of the business report, the consolidated financial statements, and the reports by the independent accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the audit results of consolidated financial statements for the Company's 174th business year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Details of non-consolidated financial statements for the Company's 174th business year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022).

Matters to be acted upon:

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3 Election of Five Directors Not Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 4 Revision of the Amount of Compensation to Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members