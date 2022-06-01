Fujikura : Notice of Convocation of Fujikura's 174th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 5803 June 1, 2022
To our shareholders:
Naoki Okada
Director, President & CEO
Fujikura Ltd.
5-1, Kiba 1-chomeKoto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Notice of Convocation of Fujikura's 174th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We hereby inform you of the 174th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Company requests that shareholders exercise their voting rights in advance for this General Meeting of Shareholders in writing or via the Internet as much as possible. Please review the Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders hereinafter as well as the Information about Exercising Your Voting Rights on page 3, and exercise your voting rights no later than June 28, 2022 (Tuesday) at 5:45 p.m. (JST).
1. Date and time: June 29, 2022 (Wednesday) at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2. Place:
Assembly Hall, Fujikura head office
5-1, Kiba 1-chomeKoto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Purpose of the meeting Matters to be reported:
Details of the business report, the consolidated financial statements, and the reports by the independent accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the audit results of consolidated financial statements for the Company's 174th business year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022).
Details of non-consolidated financial statements for the Company's 174th business year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022).
Matters to be acted upon:
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 3 Election of Five Directors Not Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal No. 4 Revision of the Amount of Compensation to Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Pursuant to the laws and regulations and our Articles of Incorporation, the following items to be attached to the Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders are posted on the Company's website. Therefore, those items are not included in the attachment hereto. Note that the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements audited by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee include those items.
Notes to consolidated financial statements
Notes to non-consolidated financial statements
If there arises any circumstance which gives rise to the need for alteration in the Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the business report, consolidated financial statements and non- consolidated financial statements, we will post the altered contents on the Company's website.
If there are any changes to the location or any other aspects of the holding of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, as the countermeasure against the spread of COVID-19, such information will be posted on the Company's website. If you plan to attend in person, please check the website in advance.
In case of exercising the voting rights by post:
Please indicate your approval or disapproval on each of the proposals on the enclosed voting form and return the completed form to us without affixing a postage stamp.
Voting deadline:
It must be received by no later than June 28, 2022 (Tuesday) at 5:45 p.m. (JST)
In case of exercising the voting rights via the Internet:
Method 1 Exercising voting rights using "Smart Exercise"
Please scan the QR Code displayed on the bottom right of the voting form with a smartphone or tablet device and enter your approval or disapproval by following the onscreen instructions.
If you wish to modify your vote after exercising your voting rights, please follow Method 2 "Exercising voting rights on the website for exercising voting rights" and enter your
changed vote.
Method 2 Exercising voting rights on the website for exercising voting rights
Access the website for exercising your voting rights (https://www.web54.net), click the login button upon entering the "voting right exercise code" and "password" indicated on the enclosed voting form, and enter your approval or disapproval by following the onscreen instructions.
Voting deadline:
No later than June 28, 2022 (Tuesday) at 5:45 p.m. (JST)
3. In case of attending the General Meeting of Shareholders:
Please submit the voting form to the receptionist. (No seal is necessary.) Date and time: June 29, 2022 (Wednesday) at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
Place: Assembly Hall, Fujikura head office, 5-1, Kiba 1-chome,Koto-ku, Tokyo
Important Information Regarding Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet
Please note that your online vote will prevail should you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and in writing.
If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.
(iii)Each shareholder shall bear any fees for accessing the voting website (Internet connection fees, telephone charges, etc.).
Voting rights exercised via the Internet are accepted until Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. However, we request that you vote as early as possible.
If you have any inquiries, please contact the dedicated phone line for web support shown below.
Inquiries on systems, etc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Stock Transfer Agency Web Support Hotline
Telephone: 0120-652-031(toll-free in Japan only; hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
Electronic Voting Rights Execution Platform
Institutional investors may use the electronic voting rights execution platform operated by Investor Communications Japan (ICJ), Inc.
Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
As part of the "operational turnaround phase" that began in the second half of the fiscal year 2019, the Company has refrained from paying a dividend since the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2020. In the fiscal year 2021, as described in the business report, we made a certain amount of progress in the business restructuring that we have been executing in accordance with the "100-Day Plan" for the operational turnaround, and we also succeeded in achieving significant improvements in performance as a result of the measures implemented. We have caused a great deal of anxiety for shareholders, but based on the fact that we are still in the process of strengthening the financial position, and that this is the first year of our shift to the sustainable growth phase, the Company proposes to pay the dividend as follows.
Kind of dividend property: Cash
Matters concerning allocation of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount thereof: ¥10.0 per share of common shares of the Company
Total amount: ¥2,764,068,080
Effective date for dividends from surplus:
June 30, 2022
Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reasons for proposal
Since the revised provisions provided for in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are to be enforced on September 1, 2022, the Company proposes to make the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of the system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format.
Article 16, paragraph 1 in "Proposed amendments" below will stipulate that the Company shall take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
Article 16, paragraph 2 in "Proposed amendments" below will establish the provision to limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents.
Since the provisions for Disclosure of Reference Documents, etc. for General Meetings of Shareholders on the Internet and Deemed Provision (Article 16 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be required, they will be deleted.
Accompanying the aforementioned establishment and deletion of provisions, supplementary provisions regarding the effective date, etc. will be established.
2. Details of the amendments
Details of the amendments are as follows.
(Underlined parts are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
Article 16. (Disclosure of Reference Documents, etc. for
(Deleted)
General Meetings of Shareholders on the Internet
and Deemed Provision)
In convening a general meeting of shareholders, the
Company shall be deemed to have provided the shareholders
with information which must be mentioned or displayed in
the reference documents for general meetings of
shareholders, business reports, financial statements and
consolidated financial statements by disclosing such
information on the Internet pursuant to the Ordinance of the
Ministry of Justice.
(New)
Article 16. (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in
Electronic Format)
1. In convening a general meeting of shareholders, the
Company shall take measures for providing information
that constitutes the content of reference documents for the
general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
2. Among items for which the measures for providing
information in electronic format will be taken, the
Company may exclude all or some of those items
designated by the Ministry of Justice Order from
statements in the paper-based documents to be delivered
to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-
based documents by the record date of voting rights.