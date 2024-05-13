Dear All
Company Name:
Fujikura Ltd.
Representative:
Naoki Okada
Director of President, CEO
(Code: 5803 Prime market of TSE)
Inquiries:
Toru Hamasuna
Executive Officer
General Manager of
Corporate Strategy Planning Division
(TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)
Notice of Determination of year-end Dividend (Dividends increase)
Fujikura Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors decided today to propose the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024 as follows to the Company's ordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 27, 2024.
1.Determination of year-end Dividend (Dividends increase)
(1) Contents of Dividend
Decided Amount
Previous Dividend Forecasts
Result in FY2022
(announced on February 8, 2024)
Reference Date
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Dividend per Share
32.50 yen
26.50 yen
17.00 yen
Total Dividend
8,983 million yen
－
4,699 million yen
Effective Date
June 28, 2024
－
June 30, 2023
Dividends Resource
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
(2) Reasons of Dividend
The Company aims to achieve a payout ratio of 30%, taking into account a comprehensive consideration of the performance situation, the level of Net Income per share and internal reserves in view of future business development.
Based on the financial results of the current fiscal year, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 32.5 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, an increase of 6 yen per share from the previous forecast.
As a result, the annual dividends for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024 will be 55 yen per share (interim dividend: 22.5 yen, year-end dividend: 32.5 yen).
（Reference）Annual Dividends Breakdown
Dividends per Share (Yen)
Reference Date
Interim
Year-end
Annual Total
Result in FY2023
22.50 yen
32.50 yen
55.00 yen
Result in FY2022
13.00 yen
17.00 yen
30.00 yen
