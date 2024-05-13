Dear All 13-May-24 Company Name: Fujikura Ltd. Representative: Naoki Okada Director of President, CEO (Code: 5803 Prime market of TSE) Inquiries: Toru Hamasuna Executive Officer General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Division (TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)

Notice of Determination of year-end Dividend (Dividends increase)

Fujikura Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors decided today to propose the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024 as follows to the Company's ordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 27, 2024.

1.Determination of year-end Dividend (Dividends increase)

(1) Contents of Dividend

Decided Amount Previous Dividend Forecasts Result in FY2022 (announced on February 8, 2024) Reference Date March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Dividend per Share 32.50 yen 26.50 yen 17.00 yen Total Dividend 8,983 million yen － 4,699 million yen Effective Date June 28, 2024 － June 30, 2023 Dividends Resource Retained earnings － Retained earnings

(2) Reasons of Dividend

The Company aims to achieve a payout ratio of 30%, taking into account a comprehensive consideration of the performance situation, the level of Net Income per share and internal reserves in view of future business development.

Based on the financial results of the current fiscal year, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 32.5 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, an increase of 6 yen per share from the previous forecast.

As a result, the annual dividends for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024 will be 55 yen per share (interim dividend: 22.5 yen, year-end dividend: 32.5 yen).

（Reference）Annual Dividends Breakdown