Dear All

13-May-24

Company Name:

Fujikura Ltd.

Representative:

Naoki Okada

Director of President, CEO

(Code: 5803 Prime market of TSE)

Inquiries:

Toru Hamasuna

Executive Officer

General Manager of

Corporate Strategy Planning Division

(TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)

Notice of Determination of year-end Dividend (Dividends increase)

Fujikura Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors decided today to propose the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024 as follows to the Company's ordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 27, 2024.

1.Determination of year-end Dividend (Dividends increase)

(1) Contents of Dividend

Decided Amount

Previous Dividend Forecasts

Result in FY2022

(announced on February 8, 2024)

Reference Date

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dividend per Share

32.50 yen

26.50 yen

17.00 yen

Total Dividend

8,983 million yen

4,699 million yen

Effective Date

June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023

Dividends Resource

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

(2) Reasons of Dividend

The Company aims to achieve a payout ratio of 30%, taking into account a comprehensive consideration of the performance situation, the level of Net Income per share and internal reserves in view of future business development.

Based on the financial results of the current fiscal year, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 32.5 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, an increase of 6 yen per share from the previous forecast.

As a result, the annual dividends for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024 will be 55 yen per share (interim dividend: 22.5 yen, year-end dividend: 32.5 yen).

ReferenceAnnual Dividends Breakdown

Dividends per Share (Yen)

Reference Date

Interim

Year-end

Annual Total

Result in FY2023

22.50 yen

32.50 yen

55.00 yen

Result in FY2022

13.00 yen

17.00 yen

30.00 yen

