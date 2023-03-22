Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fujikura Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5803   JP3811000003

FUJIKURA LTD.

(5803)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
895.00 JPY   +2.17%
02:41aFujikura : Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
03/20Fujikura Ltd.(TSE:5803) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
02/27Fujikura : Delivering Rare Earth High-Temperature Superconducting Tapes to CFS in the U.S., Expanding Production Capacity.～Fujikura Contributes to a Carbon-Neutral Society～
PU
Fujikura : Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries

03/22/2023 | 02:41am EDT
22-Mar-23

Dear All

Company Name:

Fujikura Ltd.

Representative:

Naoki Okada, Director of President, CEO

(Code: 5803 Prime market of TSE)

Inquiries:

Toru Hamasuna, General Manager of

Corporate Strategy Planning Division

(TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)

Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries

Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the receipt of dividends from eight of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries will have an impact on the non-consolidated financial results.

1. Details of Dividends

1Total Dividends Amount 41 billion Yen

2Scheduled month of dividend receipt March, 2023

2. Effect on Financial Results

As a result of the receipt of such dividends, the Company expects to record non-operating income of 41 billion yen in the non-consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

As these are dividends from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries, there is no effect on the consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

1

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
