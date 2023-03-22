Fujikura : Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries

22-Mar-23 Dear All Company Name: Fujikura Ltd. Representative: Naoki Okada, Director of President, CEO (Code: 5803 Prime market of TSE) Inquiries: Toru Hamasuna, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Division (TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)

Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries

Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the receipt of dividends from eight of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries will have an impact on the non-consolidated financial results.

1. Details of Dividends

（1）Total Dividends Amount： 41 billion Yen

（2）Scheduled month of dividend receipt： March, 2023

2. Effect on Financial Results

As a result of the receipt of such dividends, the Company expects to record non-operating income of 41 billion yen in the non-consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

As these are dividends from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries, there is no effect on the consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.