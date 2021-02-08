Log in
Fujikura : Notice of Revision of Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

02/08/2021
08-Feb-21

Dear All

Company name:

Fujikura Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

First Sections of TSE

Code No. :

5803

Representative:

Masahiko Ito, President, CEO

Contact:

Naoki Okada,

Managing Executive Officer General Manager of

Corporate Strategy Planning Department

(TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)

Notice of Revision of Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that revised full-year consolidated business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, previously announced on November 2, 2020, based on recent business trends.

Forecast of Consolidated Business Performance

(1) Forecast for the Full-Year of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Consolidated Basis)

(Unit: Million yen)

Profit Attributable

Net Income per

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to Owners of

Share (Yen)

Parent

The Previous Forecast (A)

600,000

11,000

4,500

10,000

36.31

Revised Forecast (B)

630,000

15,000

8,500

10,000

36.31

Change (B - A)

30,000

4,000

4,000

-

Changed Ratio (%)

5.0

36.4

88.9

-

(Reference)

672,314

3,346

1,312

38,510

136.58

Results in FY2019

(2) Reasons for Revision of Forecast of Consolidated Business Performance

In Power & Telecommunication Systems Company, the strong demand for data center and FTTx in all over the world, power transmission business in North America is stable, in addition the Electronics Business Company, compared to the previous business forecast, sales and profits are expected to improve due to the increase in demand for smartphones etc.

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent attributable to shareholders of the parent company remains unchanged from the previous business forecast, considering the recording of business structure improvement expenses and in the current external environment etc.

Notes The aforementioned forecasts are based on the information currently available to the Company.

Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors arising in the future.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
