Fujikura : Notice of Revision of Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

08-Feb-21 Dear All Company name: Fujikura Ltd. Stock exchange listing: First Sections of TSE Code No. : 5803 Representative: Masahiko Ito, President, CEO Contact: Naoki Okada,

Managing Executive Officer General Manager of

Corporate Strategy Planning Department

(TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)

Notice of Revision of Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that revised full-year consolidated business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, previously announced on November 2, 2020, based on recent business trends.

※Forecast of Consolidated Business Performance

(1) Forecast for the Full-Year of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Consolidated Basis) (Unit: Million yen) Profit Attributable Net Income per Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income to Owners of Share (Yen) Parent The Previous Forecast (A) 600,000 11,000 4,500 △ 10,000 △ 36.31 Revised Forecast (B) 630,000 15,000 8,500 △ 10,000 △ 36.31 Change (B - A) 30,000 4,000 4,000 - Changed Ratio (%) 5.0 36.4 88.9 - (Reference) 672,314 3,346 1,312 △ 38,510 △ 136.58 Results in FY2019

(2) Reasons for Revision of Forecast of Consolidated Business Performance

In Power & Telecommunication Systems Company, the strong demand for data center and FTTx in all over the world, power transmission business in North America is stable, in addition the Electronics Business Company, compared to the previous business forecast, sales and profits are expected to improve due to the increase in demand for smartphones etc.

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent attributable to shareholders of the parent company remains unchanged from the previous business forecast, considering the recording of business structure improvement expenses and in the current external environment etc.

Notes： The aforementioned forecasts are based on the information currently available to the Company.

Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors arising in the future.