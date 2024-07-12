July 12, 2024

Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. (President and CEO: Naoki Okada) announce it has been selected consecutively as a constituent of "FTSE4Good Index Series", "FTSE Blossom Japan Index", and "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index" designed by FTSE Russell, global index provider*1 in the UK.

【Point】

･Selected "FTSE4Good Index Series" for two consecutive years, "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" for eight consecutive years, and "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index" for three consecutive years.

Based on Fujikura Group Corporate Philosophy MVCV, Fujikura Group has established Sustainability Targets 2025 (FY2021 to FY2025) from the perspective of double materiality, adding both environmental and social materiality and financial materiality. In addition, we have established Fujikura Group Long-term Environmental Vision 2050 to promote carbon neutrality. One of our challenges is "to achieve zero CO2 emissions on our factories by 2050. We have established a roadmap for achieving this goal and will promote specific measures such as energy conservation and the use of non-fossil fuels.

■Fujikura Group ESG initiative https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/esg/index.html

■「FTSE4Good Index Series」 "FTSE4Good Index Series" is an international stock index created by FTSE Russell, a member of the London Stock Exchange Group, selects companies that demonstrate outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Since this assessment is based on performance in areas such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption, and climate change, it is one of the key criteria for investors to select companies to invest in, considering their ESG initiatives. https://www.ftserussell.com/ja/products/indices/ftse4good

■「FTSE Blossom Japan Index ,「FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index」 "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" and "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index", developed by FTSE Russell, reflect the performance of Japanese companies with outstanding ESG initiatives. Both indices are adopted by the Pension Fund Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest institutional investor, for ESG investment. "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" is widely used to create and evaluate sustainable investment funds and other financial products. "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index" selects only Japanese companies that have been evaluated for their excellent performance in ESG and their efforts to improve greenhouse gas emissions in the TPI Management Quality Score*2 to promote the transition to a low-carbon economy. https://www.lseg.com/ja/ftse-russell/indices/blossom-japan

*1 Index Provider

A company with the expertise to issue licenses, which become intellectual property, to companies that meet eligibility requirements. Investors use the index's data as an important source of information regarding decision-making.

*2 TPI (Transition Pathway Initiative) Management Quality Score

An assessment of the quality of a company's management on risks and opportunities related to its greenhouse gas emissions and transition to decarbonization.