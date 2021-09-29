Log in
Fujikura : US Conec and Fujikura Announce a Licensing Agreement to Develop and Deliver Multi-sourced, Next-generation Very Small Form Factor MMC Multi-fiber Connectors and MDC Duplex Connectors

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 29, 2021

US Conec Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

US Conec and Fujikura Announce a Licensing Agreement to Develop and Deliver Multi-sourced,Next-generation Very Small Form Factor MMC Multi-fiber Connectors and MDC Duplex Connectors

Fujikura and US Conec have reached an agreement for licensing and collaboration that enables both companies to manufacture intermateable multi-fiber and duplex VSFF (Very Small Form Factor) connectors.

The MMC, a multi-fiber connector employing a reduced-size1x16-fiberMT-style ferrule (TMT), improves MPO port density by a factor of three, supporting higher density cabling infrastructure with very low insertion loss performance. The new TMT ferrule has now been tooled by both US Conec and Fujikura with full intermateability eliminating assurance of supply concerns. The TMT ferrule uses the proven alignment structure of the MT-16 ferrule which is deployed today in MPO-16 connectors and is compatible with standard fiber-optic cabling technology employing 125 µm diameter optical fibers with 250 µm pitch.

US Conec's ELiMENT™ MDC connector, a duplex fiber-optic connector with proven 1.25

  1. diameter ferrule technology specified in the SFP-DD,QSFP-DD and OSFP pluggable transceiver MSAs, has the same footprint as the MMC and provides three times the density over the duplex LC format while supporting port breakout architectures for emerging transceiver designs. The collaboration to develop and deliver MMC and MDC connectors maximizes the synergy between Fujikura and US Conec while enabling a multi-vendor supply chain.

Next-generation link architectures employing 400G and beyond with state of the art pluggable transceivers or co-packaged optics are demanding higher-densityfiber-optic cabling solutions that cannot be met with existing MPO, LC and SC technology. The VSFF MMC and MDC connector formats meet those challenges for both carrier and data center performance requirements.

"The MMC and MDC connector formats usher in a new era of connectivity by delivering unmatched density, simple insertion/extraction, field configurability and optimal carrier grade performance," said Joe Graham, President of US Conec. "The collaborative effort between US Conec and Fujikura ensures robust supply chain demands are met while opening the door to rapid high-volume deployments with leading edge connector technology."

"We dedicate ourselves to providing exceptional value for our customers and contributing society with "Tsunagu" technologies such as cutting edge of optical fibers, fiber-optic cables, multi-fiber connectivity and so on," said Naoki Okada, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Fujikura. "A combination of Fujikura's game-changing technology, 6,912-fiberultra-high density fiber-optic cables - WTC® (Wrapping Tube Cable®) with SWR® (Spider Web Ribbon®) and the MDC & MMC connectors provides optimal solutions."

MMC and MDC Connectors

Fujikura Contacts:

Press Contact:

Technical Product Contact:

Mr. Shigeru Jibiki

Mr. Daigo Saito

Corporate Communications Division

General Manager

+81 (0)3-5606-1114

Fiber Optics Components Business

wwwadmin@jp.fujikura.com

Development Department

Optical Cable Systems Division

+81-(0)43-484-0950

daigo.saito@jp.fujikura.com

US Conec Contacts:

Press Contact:

Technical Product Contact:

Ms. Youa Yang-Xiong

Mr. Jeff Hendrick

Marketing Communications

Product Manager

+1 (828) 624-6417

+1 (828) 624-6503

youaxiong@usconec.com

jeffhendrick@usconec.com

About Fujikura:

Fujikura has contributed to the growth of countries and regions all over the world delivering various products, solutions and services in the fields of power & telecommunication systems, electronics business, automotive products business, etc. through "Tsunagu (the Japanese word meaning Connecting)" technology since its establishment in 1885. In the field of telecommunication systems, Fujikura is one of leading companies in the design, development and delivery of optical fibers for telecommunication and specialty applications, fiber-optic cables especially ultra-high density WTC® with SWR®, fusion splicers and multi-fiberMT-style ferrules and connectors. Fujikura is headquartered in Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan, has its global network and contributes to customer value creation and society through "Tsunagu" technology.

About US Conec:

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With 29 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, on-board optical interconnects, industrial and military markets worldwide. Key product developments include single-mode and multimode MT-style and custom multi-fiber ferrules, MTP® brand MPO connectors, MXC® connectors, PRIZM® LightTurn® and PRIZM® MT lensed ferrule technology, ELiMENT™ brand MDC, LC and SC connectors, IBC™ brand fiber optic cleaning solutions and termination equipment for multi-fiber interconnects. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communication technology companies-Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT.

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
