Fujikura : wins order with BAI Communications to provide flame retardant fibre cables for 5G ready London Underground network

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
July 11, 2022
Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. (President & CEO: Naoki Okada) announces today that it will supply its optical cable "Wrapping Tube Cable® (WTC®) *1" to global communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications (BAI) for use in the construction of its advanced 4G and 5G ready communication network throughout the London Underground.

The London Underground, operated by Transport for London (TfL), is one of the major underground networks in the world with more than 400km of track
When completed, the new communications network will be the largest and most advanced of its kind. The new fixed and mobile services will improve efficiency, people safety and security and help London to become one of the world's leading smart cities.

The harsh conditions in the underground tunnels require cables with an extremely high level of flame retardancy and low smoke characteristics. This, and its legacy in similar transport projects worldwide, will enable Fujikura to meet the high-performance requirements.
SWR®/ WTC®*2 cables are also significantly smaller and have lower weight compared to traditional designs and 12 fibre can be simultaneously connected by fusion splicing contributing to shorter construction times.
Together, this product and solution will result in a lower environmental impact, for example a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions during manufacture and transportation due to its small diameter and light weight feature.

BAI was awarded a 20-year concession by Transport for London (TfL) in June 2021 to deliver high speed mobile connectivity on the Underground and plans to lay more than 2,000 km of cable

Fujikura will continue to develop innovative products for telecommunication industry and will contribute to develop advanced information and communications, create 5G and sustainable society.

Flame-retardant indoor/outdoor high-density cable structure

(*1) Wrapping Tube Cable (WTC) is the name of Ultra High-Density Optical Cable using SWR. Key features of WTC include a Fully Dry Structure, Stripe Ring-Marking and SZ bunching. These allow users to achieve easy installation and fibre identification
URL:https://swrwtc.fujikura.jp/wrapping-tube-cable

(*2) Spider Web Ribbon(SWR) is Fujikura's original product name for 12 fibres intermittently bonded optical ribbon fibre.
The structure of intermittency has the feature of both ribbon fibre and single fibre. Its flexibility can contribute to reduced cable diameter and dense fibre packing.

(*3) BAI Communications is a world leader in shared communications infrastructure, pioneering solutions that empower our customers to advance their services, accelerate their networks and amplify their reach in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible. Having long been at the forefront of network advancement, BAI is harnessing fibre, spearheading the transition from 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G and preparing for 6G - and beyond. We collaborate closely with our customers in telecommunications, government, transit, enterprise, broadcasting and venues to realise their communications vision, focusing not just on the immediate future, but on the possibilities that exist over long-term partnerships. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy and the United States. Our BAI Group companies include Mobilitie , Signal Point Systems and Transit Wireless in the United States, and Vilicom in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Together, we're creating smarter communities for all.

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
