Increased Speed, Reduced Riding Time, More Comfortable and Steady Ride

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6406):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230827909302/en/

One Raffles Place Replaced Elevators (Photo: Business Wire)

Fujitec Singapore Corpn. Ltd. (Head Office: Bedok South Avenue, Singapore; Managing Director William Wong), a group subsidiary of FUJITEC CO., LTD. (Head Office: Shiga Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO Masayoshi Harada), completed modernization* of 19 elevators in One Raffles Place (formerly OUB Center), Singapore. The new elevators equipped with the latest functions, offer increased speed and new systems to shorten riding time, offering greater comfort and more stability.

*Elevator modernization is the process of improving elevator performance by transforming an old elevator into one equipped with the latest technology.

Please see our document for more information

Fujitec Completes Modernization of Elevators in Singapore's Leading High-Rise Office Building

https://www.fujitec.com/announcement/3226

About Fujitec Singapore

Fujitec Singapore, established in 1972, is Fujitec Group’s third overseas subsidiary. The subsidiary established a base of business in South Asia* and has been leading the Fujitec business as a central entity in the region ever since. In September 2022, Fujitec Singapore celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Location Bedok South Avenue, Singapore Established August 23, 1972 Business lines Sales, installation, maintenance, and repair of elevators and escalators Relationship with parent company Consolidated subsidiary Major Projects Housing & Development Board of Singapore “HDB”

Marina One

Mapletree Business City

*Fujitec categorizes Southeast Asia and India as its South Asia business segment.

About Fujitec

Fujitec is a specialist manufacturer of elevators, escalators, and moving walks. Fujitec provides safe, secure, and comfortable moving spaces in 24 countries and regions around the world through an integrated system of research and development, manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance, and modernization.

Established : February 9, 1948 Listed market : Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange Official webpage : https://www.fujitec.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230827909302/en/