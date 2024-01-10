Official FUJITEC CO., LTD. press release

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6406):

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Hikone City, Shiga Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO Masayoshi Harada) has published Integrated Report 2023 for our stakeholders, including shareholders and investors. This is our first integrated report.

The new report expands on financial and non-financial information contained in annual Fujitec Report to further strengthen the relationship of trust with our customers. It plainly describes our initiatives and activities aimed at achieving our management philosophy: “Respecting people, technologies, and products, we collaborate with people from nations around the world to develop beautiful and functional cities that meet the needs of a new age.”

Through this report, we strive to make our communication with stakeholders even more active.

Please see our Integrated Report 2023 for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109192904/en/