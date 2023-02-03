Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujitec Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6406   JP3818800009

FUJITEC CO., LTD.

(6406)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-03 am EST
3080.00 JPY   -1.44%
02/02Oasis Releases Full Response to Fujitec's Misrepresentation of its Shareholder Proposals
BU
01/22Oasis Condemns Fujitec Board's Unprecedented Personal Attacks On Its Independent Director Nominees (stock Code : 6406 jt)
BU
01/12Fujitec Spends 598 Million Yen on Buyback of Shares in December
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

02/03/2023 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6406):

We disclosed in the “Notice Concerning a Shareholder’s Request for the Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders” dated December 6, 2022, that the Company received a request from Oasis Japan Strategic Fund Ltd. (the “Proposing Shareholder”) to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders (the “Request”) (*). We hereby notify you that the following resolutions, which will be included as agenda items at the upcoming special meeting of the shareholders with a record date of December 31, 2022 to exercise their voting rights (the “Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders”), were adopted at the board of directors meeting on January 20, 2023. The board has resolved that the Company’s proposal (Agenda Item 1) shall be submitted, and that, after careful consideration, all of the Proposing Shareholder’s proposals (Agenda Item 2 through Agenda Item 7), shall be opposed (the “Opposing Opinion”) during the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.

For details and further information regarding Company’s Position and the Opposing Opinion, please refer to the separate presentation materials that are disclosed on the Company’s website.

Please see our presentations for more information
https://www.fujitec.com/announcement/3082


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FUJITEC CO., LTD.
02/02Oasis Releases Full Response to Fujitec's Misrepresentation of its Shareholder Proposal..
BU
01/22Oasis Condemns Fujitec Board's Unpre : 6406 jt)
BU
01/12Fujitec Spends 598 Million Yen on Buyback of Shares in December
MT
01/11Tranche Update on Fujitec Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 1, 2022.
CI
2022Fujitec Commences Full-Scale Deployment Within Japan of Vuzix Smart Glasses to Support ..
CI
2022Fujitec Takes Majority Stake in Mexico-based Elevadores
MT
2022Fujitec Co., Ltd. acquired 85% stake in Elevadores Ev International SA De Cv from José ..
CI
2022Fujitec Buys Back 969 Million Yen Shares in November
MT
2022Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
RE
2022Oasis Calls Extraordinary Shareholde : 6406 jt)
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 211 B 1 644 M 1 644 M
Net income 2023 9 900 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Net cash 2023 61 500 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 246 B 1 919 M 1 919 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 10 683
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart FUJITEC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fujitec Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 125,00 JPY
Average target price 2 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masashi Tsuchihata Managing Executive Officer
Takakazu Uchiyama Chairman
Takao Okada Representative Director, VP & Head-East Asia
Nobuki Sugita Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITEC CO., LTD.4.27%1 919
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION7.98%34 935
KONE OYJ7.29%29 304
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG16.79%23 503
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.16.67%7 076
INTERROLL HOLDING AG22.55%2 591