Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujitec Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6406   JP3818800009

FUJITEC CO., LTD.

(6406)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
3045.00 JPY   +1.33%
06/30FUJITEC : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
06/29Shareholder AVI Global Trust Questions Fujitec Board's Credibility Over Former President's Conduct
MT
06/27Oasis Statement on Fujitec AGM
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujitec Completes Facility Expansion at Elevator Plant in Taiwan

07/01/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Increased Production Efficiency and Production System to 1,000 Units

Fujitec Taiwan Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Taipei, Taiwan; President Charles Chen), a group subsidiary of Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shiga, Japan; President and CEO Takao Okada), has completed a facility expansion at its elevator plant in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005514/en/

Exterior view of the Hsinchu Plant

Exterior view of the Hsinchu Plant

The Hsinchu Plant manufactures elevators primarily for the Taiwanese market and also exports modernization package products to the global market. Equipment at the plant has been upgraded to increase Fujitec Taiwan’s share of the market in Taiwan and to strengthen price competitiveness in manufacturing and operation strategy. The facility expansion includes new automated sheet metal fabrication lines and welding robots, with certain areas of the facility operational unattended at night.

These upgrades will improve productivity and enhance the price competitiveness of the company's products. Fujitec expects Hsinchu Plant to produce 1,000 units per year by FY 2024, aiming for further global business expansion under Fujitec’s medium-term management plan, Vision24.

Overview of the Hsinchu Plant

Location

No.12, Wen Hua Road, Hu-Kou Shiang, Hsin-Chu Hsien, Postcode:303 Taiwan R.O.C. (Hsinchu Industrial Park)

Manufacturing Equipment

Elevator and modernization equipment

(For Taiwan and global markets)

Year of Factory Startup

1981

Site Area

12,000 m2

Environmental Contribution of the Hsinchu Plant

In support of Taiwan's green energy policy, the Hsinchu Plant leases its roof space to a solar power generation company. The operator generates 170,000 kWh of electricity annually from the solar panels, contributing to the generation of green energy. In addition, the installation of the power generation panels prevents sunlight from shining directly on the roof of the plant, which lowers the temperature inside the plant and contributes to a better working environment.

Fujitec Taiwan Overview

Head Office

Taipei, Taiwan

Establishment

1980

Line of Business

Manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance, and repair of elevators and escalators

Relationship With Parent Company

Consolidated subsidiary

Number of Locations in Taiwan

8

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FUJITEC CO., LTD.
06/30FUJITEC : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
06/29Shareholder AVI Global Trust Questions Fujitec Board's Credibility Over Former Presiden..
MT
06/27Oasis Statement on Fujitec AGM
BU
06/21Oasis Statement on Fujitec's Latest Attempt to Fool Shareholders
BU
06/21Oasis Management Company Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
06/20Fujitec to Establish Investigation Committee to Rule Out Corporate Governance Issues In..
MT
06/13Oasis Management Response to Fujitec’s Superficial Measures for Strengthening of t..
CI
06/12Oasis Response to Fujitec's Superficial Measures for Strengthening of the Company's Cor..
BU
06/10GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Fujitec
MT
06/08ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote Against the Reelection of Fujitec Presi..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 187 B 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net income 2022 11 100 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 243 B 1 790 M 1 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 423
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart FUJITEC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fujitec Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 005,00 JPY
Average target price 2 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takakazu Uchiyama Executive President & Representative Director
Takao Okada Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Operations
Nobuki Sugita Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Independent Outside Director
Kunio Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITEC CO., LTD.19.25%1 790
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-19.86%29 503
KONE OYJ-28.84%24 338
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-29.54%19 543
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-16.49%7 239
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-13.76%1 929