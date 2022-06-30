Fujitec : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines

shareholders who have investment policies corresponding to the mid- and long-term interests of shareholders.

Chapter 2. Securing the Rights and Equal Treatment of Shareholders

(Securing the Equal Treatment of Shareholders)

Article 2 The Company shall treat shareholders equally in accordance with their shares and make disclosure in a timely and appropriate manner so as to avoid any information gaps among them.

(Basic Strategy for Capital Policy)

Article 3 In order to achieve the sustainable growth and improvement of mid- to long-term corporate value of the Company, the Company shall implement its capital policy considering capital costs.

(Policy with respect to Cross-Shareholding and Standards with respect to Voting Rights as to Cross-Shareholding)

Article 4 When the Board of Directors reasonably determines that the acquisition and holding of shares issued by business partners, etc. will maintain and strengthen business relationships with such business partners, etc. and contribute to the sustainable growth and improvement of the mid-tolong-term corporate value of the Company, the Company shall acquire and hold such shares. 2 With respect to the shares held by the Company in accordance with the provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof (the "Cross-Shareholdings"), the Board of Directors shall review and determine whether the Company continues to hold or reduces by disposition all or part of the Cross-Shareholdings through detailed examination of the advantages, risks, balance with capital costs, etc. associated with the holding of the Cross-Shareholdings, which is periodically conducted every year. 3 The Company shall review and determine whether or not it exercises its voting rights as to the Cross-Shareholdings by taking into account the compliance with the provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof and

the contribution to the soundness in the management, sustainable growth and improvement of the corporate value of a company issuing