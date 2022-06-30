Fujitec : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines
Fujitec Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 30, 2022 to amend the "Corporate Governance Guidelines" announced on December 22, 2021, as per the attached document.
Related Party Transactions (Article 5), Actions for Sustainability (Article 7, Paragraph
and Chairperson of the Board of Directors (Article 15, Paragraph 1&2) have been amended.
Established November 6th, 2015
Partially amended May 12th, 2017
Partially amended November 9th, 2018
Partially amended June 21st, 2019
Partially amended February 9th, 2021
Partially amended June 22nd, 2021
Partially amended December 22nd, 2021
Partially amended June 30th, 2022
（* Underlined parts indicate amendment.）
Fujitec Co., Ltd.
Corporate Governance Guidelines
Preamble
The Corporate Governance Guidelines (the "Guidelines") set forth basic matters concerning corporate governance for Fujitec Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and aim to contribute to the sustainable growth and improvement of the mid- to long-term corporate value of the Company. The Guidelines shall be disclosed in a timely and appropriate manner when amended.
Chapter 1. General Rules
(Basic Concepts)
Article 1 The Company shall make efforts to improve its corporate governance in line with the following basic concepts:
the Company shall respect shareholders' rights and secure equal treatment of shareholders.
the Company shall take into account interests of stakeholders, including shareholders, and appropriately cooperate with them.
the Company shall disclose its information properly and ensure transparency.
the Company shall carry out effective oversight by the Board of Directors of execution of operations.
the Company shall engage in constructive dialogue with
shareholders who have investment policies corresponding to the mid- and long-term interests of shareholders.
Chapter 2. Securing the Rights and Equal Treatment of Shareholders
(Securing the Equal Treatment of Shareholders)
Article 2 The Company shall treat shareholders equally in accordance with their shares and make disclosure in a timely and appropriate manner so as to avoid any information gaps among them.
(Basic Strategy for Capital Policy)
Article 3 In order to achieve the sustainable growth and improvement of mid- to long-term corporate value of the Company, the Company shall implement its capital policy considering capital costs.
(Policy with respect to Cross-Shareholding and Standards with respect to Voting Rights as to Cross-Shareholding)
Article 4
When the Board of Directors reasonably determines that the
acquisition and holding of shares issued by business partners, etc. will
maintain and strengthen business relationships with such business
partners, etc. and contribute to the sustainable growth and
improvement of the mid-tolong-term corporate value of the Company,
the Company shall acquire and hold such shares.
With respect to the shares held by the Company in accordance with the
provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof (the "Cross-Shareholdings"),
the Board of Directors shall review and determine whether the
Company continues to hold or reduces by disposition all or part of the
Cross-Shareholdings through detailed examination of the advantages,
risks, balance with capital costs, etc. associated with the holding of the
Cross-Shareholdings, which is periodically conducted every year.
The Company shall review and determine whether or not it exercises
its voting rights as to the Cross-Shareholdings by taking into account
the compliance with the provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof and
the contribution to the soundness in the management, sustainable growth and improvement of the corporate value of a company issuing
shares, as well as considering and reviewing the contribution to the improvement of the corporate value and the mid-tolong-term interests of the Company.
(Related Party Transactions)
Article 5
As a basic policy, the Company does not enter into transactions with
directors or major shareholders. However, if the Company engages in
transactions with directors or major shareholders due to unavoidable
circumstances,the Company shall ensure the reasonableness of terms
and conditions of such transactions by resolution of Board of Directors,
pursuant to law and the Company's internal regulations (including, but
not limited to, Rules of the Board of Directors), in which independent
directors and independent auditors shall participate.
The reasonableness of terms and conditions of such transactions shall
be subject to post-audit by corporate auditors and/or accounting
auditors.
3
The Company shall prevent situations where related party
transactions would harm the interests of the Company or the common
interests of its shareholders through prior or subsequent procedures set forth in this Article.
Chapter 3. Taking into Account the Interests of Stakeholders
(Relationship with Stakeholders)
Article 6
In order to achieve the sustainable growth and improvement of mid- to
long-term corporate value of the Company, the Board of Directors shall
take into account the interests of not only the Company's shareholders
but also other stakeholders, including but not limited to, the Company's
employees, customers, business partners, creditors, local community,
and other relevant parties.
In order to properly operate and manage a defined benefit pension plan,
the Company shall establish a Pension Investment Committee
consisting of members, etc. (nominated from the Finance and Personnel Departments) headed by the General Manager of the Finance Department.
3
By referring to the suggestion of an investment consulting company
from the standpoint of its expertise and conflict of interests, the
Pension Investment Committee shall determine the Company's basic
policies and its operational guidelines with respect to the Company's
investment, select investment products, and conduct periodic
evaluation of investing institutions to ensure the operational status of
their investment.
(Actions for Sustainability)
Article 7
The Company recognizes that practicing our management philosophy
will lead to the creation of sustainable societies and coexistence with
society and nature. We formulate domestic and overseas business
strategies for Fujitec Group sustainable growth and corporate value
improvement over the medium to long term, as well as investments and
business plans related to human capital, intellectual capital. Working
with stakeholders, we engage in a variety of business activities in the
pursuit of safety and security, human resources development,
technology continuity, social contribution activities, and environmental
activities, disclosing our plans and progress in a timely manner.
The Company has established the Sustainability Committee (chaired
by the president of the Company) to formulate companywide policies
and targets related to sustainability. Through this committee, the
Company has established and maintains a system to put sustainability
policies and targets into practice, monitoring the implementation of
various measures. The Materiality Response Team is the first of two
management teams organized under the Sustainability Committee to
determine materiality implementation plans and monitor progress.
The Climate-related Financial Disclosures Team is the second of two
management teams under the Sustainability Committee, responsible
for collecting Company information related to the environment,
gathering information on climate-response activities, and disclosing
the financial impact of risks and opportunities related to climate
change in line with the TCFD framework. In this way, the Company
responds to various issues related to sustainability. The agenda and
results of Sustainability Committee meetings are reported to and
discussed by the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors deliberates and supervises matters reported by
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.