  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujitec Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6406   JP3818800009

FUJITEC CO.,LTD.

(6406)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Fujitec : Notice Concerning Supplemental Disclosure of Vision24 (Medium-Term Management Plan)

03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

March 1, 2022

To all parties concerned:

Company

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

(Stock Code 6406)

Representative

Takakazu Uchiyama

President and CEO

Contact:

Masashi Tsuchihata

Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer,

General Manager of Finance HQ

(TEL 072-622-8151)

Notice Concerning Supplemental Disclosure of Vision24 (Medium-Term Management Plan)

As announced February 18, 2022, Fujitec Group has formulated supplemental disclosure regarding implementation policies for Vision24, a medium-term management plan published at the end of the previous year.

For details, please refer to the attachment.

Vision 24

Supplemental Disclosure

Fujitec Medium-Term Management Plan

(FY2022 - 2024)

March 1, 2022

FUJITEC CO., LTD.

(TSE First Section: 6406)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Purpose of This Presentation

  • In December 2021, we announced "Vision 24", our mid-term plan to drive growth and profitability
    • Featuring financial targets for FY24, and an outline of our key business strategies
  • In this presentation, we share more detail about the strategies planned under "Vision 24"
    • Part 1: "Further Growth and Higher Profitability"
      • Strategies by region to achieve net sales and operating income targets
      • CAPEX plans, M&A strategy
    • Part 2: "Capital Allocation Policy and Governance Structure"
      • Accelerate execution of capital deployment plans after upward revision to FY2021 earnings forecast
      • Enhance corporate governance

Copyright 2022 Fujitec All Rights reserved

2

Further Growth and Higher Profitability

Part 1

Further Growth and Higher Profitability

  • Business focus by region, details of CAPEX plan and M&A strategies that enable our net sales and operating income targets

*Net Sales

*Operating

Capital

M&A

Income

Investments

¥235 billion

¥35 billion

¥22 billion

¥ 33 billion

(+¥49 billion vs FY21 Forecast)

(Three-Year Cumulative

(+¥7.9 billion vs FY21 Forecast)

(Three-Year Cumulative

*Targets for net sales and operating income represent organic growth. This also applies to the following slides.

Currency conversion rates1 USD:110 yen, 1 RMB:17 yen

Copyright 2022 Fujitec All Rights reserved

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 187 B 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2022 11 100 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 223 B 1 936 M 1 936 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 10 423
Free-Float -
Chart FUJITEC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fujitec Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITEC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 745,00 JPY
Average target price 2 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takakazu Uchiyama Executive President & Representative Director
Takao Okada Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Operations
Nobuki Sugita Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Independent Outside Director
Kunio Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITEC CO.,LTD.8.93%1 936
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-10.04%33 287
KONE OYJ-16.91%30 479
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-15.30%24 466
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-12.13%9 030
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-1.13%3 710