Fujitec : Notice Concerning Supplemental Disclosure of Vision24 (Medium-Term Management Plan)

March 1, 2022
Company Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Stock Code 6406)
Representative Takakazu Uchiyama President and CEO

Notice Concerning Supplemental Disclosure of Vision24 (Medium-Term Management Plan)

As announced February 18, 2022, Fujitec Group has formulated supplemental disclosure regarding implementation policies for Vision24, a medium-term management plan published at the end of the previous year.

