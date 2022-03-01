Fujitec : Notice Concerning Supplemental Disclosure of Vision24 (Medium-Term Management Plan)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
March 1, 2022
To all parties concerned:
Company
Fujitec Co., Ltd.
(Stock Code 6406)
Representative
Takakazu Uchiyama
President and CEO
Contact:
Masashi Tsuchihata
Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer,
General Manager of Finance HQ
(TEL 072-622-8151)
Notice Concerning Supplemental Disclosure of Vision24 (Medium-Term Management Plan)
As announced February 18, 2022, Fujitec Group has formulated supplemental disclosure regarding implementation policies for Vision24, a medium-term management plan published at the end of the previous year.
For details, please refer to the attachment.
Vision 24
Supplemental Disclosure
Fujitec Medium-Term Management Plan
(FY2022 - 2024)
March 1, 2022
FUJITEC CO., LTD.
(TSE First Section: 6406)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Purpose of This Presentation
In December 2021, we announced"Vision 24", our mid-term plan to drive growth and profitability
Featuring financial targets for FY24, and an outline of our key business strategies
In this presentation, we share more detail about the strategies planned under "Vision 24"
Part 1: "Further Growth and Higher Profitability"
Strategies by region to achieve net sales and operating income targets
CAPEX plans, M&A strategy
Part 2: "Capital Allocation Policy and Governance Structure"
Accelerate execution of capital deployment plans after upward revision to FY2021 earnings forecast
Enhance corporate governance
Copyright 2022 Fujitec All Rights reserved
2
Further Growth and Higher Profitability
Part 1
Further Growth and Higher Profitability
Business focus by region, details of CAPEX plan and M&A strategies that enable our net sales and operating income targets
*Net Sales
*Operating
Capital
M&A
Income
Investments
¥235 billion
¥35 billion
¥22 billion
¥ 33 billion
(+¥49 billion vs FY21 Forecast)
(Three-Year Cumulative ）
(+¥7.9 billion vs FY21 Forecast)
(Three-Year Cumulative ）
*Targets for net sales and operating income represent organic growth. This also applies to the following slides.
（Currency conversion rates）1 USD:110 yen, 1 RMB:17 yen
Copyright 2022 Fujitec All Rights reserved
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.