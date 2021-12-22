Fujitec : announces New Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24"
12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
December 22, 2021
Fujitec Co., Ltd.
Takakazu Uchiyama
President and CEO
Masashi Tsuchihata
Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer,
General Manager of Finance HQ
Fujitec announces New Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24"
Fujitec (TSE: 6406) today announced that we launch new Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24" (FY2022-FY2024).
For details, please refer to the attachment.
Vision 24
Fujitec Medium-Term Management Plan
(FY2022 - 2024)
December 22, 2021
FUJITEC CO., LTD.
Vision 24 Framework
Strategy and Execution Plans for Each Business
Capital Investment Plans and Policy
ESG Policy
Review of Past Financial Results and
Medium-Term Management Plan
Steady progress in retiring treasury stock and strengthening governance as announced in our Strategic Direction
Net Sales and Operating Income
Stagnation due to
Profit improvement
Breakthrough due to
intensified global price
through focus on
competition
profitability
economic growth in
China and earthquake
reconstruction demand
Management Plan
2010-12
2013-15
2016-18
2019-21
2022-24
Global Megatrends Impacting
the Business Environment
Developing a long-term strategy that takes into account projections for the rise of Asian economies, environmental regulations, and technological advancements
Politics
Economy
•
Environmental regulations/
• Power shift in the global economy
(growth of China, India, and Indonesia)
emerging carbon tax
• Asian economic growth and shift to
•
Renewable energy
domestic demand
•
Rising economic nationalism
• Trade friction and import/export
restrictions
Society
Technology
•
Advancing urbanization
• Self-driving technology
• Social Innovation through DX
•
AI/machine learning
• Structural changes in the world population
•
Robotics
and diversification of needs
(Rise of Asia and Africa, aging
populations)
