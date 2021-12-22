Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

December 22, 2021 To all parties concerned: Company Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Stock Code 6406) Representative Takakazu Uchiyama President and CEO Contact: Masashi Tsuchihata Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer, General Manager of Finance HQ (TEL 072-622-8151)

Fujitec announces New Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24"

Fujitec (TSE: 6406) today announced that we launch new Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24" (FY2022-FY2024).

For details, please refer to the attachment.