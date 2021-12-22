Log in
    6406   JP3818800009

FUJITEC CO.,LTD.

(6406)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujitec : announces New Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24"

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

December 22, 2021

To all parties concerned:

Company

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

(Stock Code 6406)

Representative

Takakazu Uchiyama

President and CEO

Contact:

Masashi Tsuchihata

Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer,

General Manager of Finance HQ

(TEL 072-622-8151)

Fujitec announces New Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24"

Fujitec (TSE: 6406) today announced that we launch new Mid-Term Management Plan "Vision 24" (FY2022-FY2024).

For details, please refer to the attachment.

Vision 24

Fujitec Medium-Term Management Plan

(FY2022 - 2024)

December 22, 2021

FUJITEC CO., LTD.

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

  1. Vision 24 Framework
  2. Strategy and Execution Plans for Each Business
  3. Capital Investment Plans and Policy
  4. ESG Policy

Copyright 2021 Fujitec All Rights reserved

2

Review of Past Financial Results and

Medium-Term Management Plan

Steady progress in retiring treasury stock and strengthening governance as announced in our Strategic Direction

Net Sales and Operating Income

Stagnation due to

Profit improvement

Breakthrough due to

intensified global price

through focus on

competition

profitability

economic growth in

China and earthquake

reconstruction demand

Management Plan

2010-12

2013-15

2016-18

2019-21

2022-24

Copyright 2021 Fujitec All Rights reserved

3

Global Megatrends Impacting

the Business Environment

Developing a long-term strategy that takes into account projections for the rise of Asian economies, environmental regulations, and technological advancements

Politics

Economy

Environmental regulations/

• Power shift in the global economy

(growth of China, India, and Indonesia)

emerging carbon tax

• Asian economic growth and shift to

Renewable energy

domestic demand

Rising economic nationalism

• Trade friction and import/export

restrictions

Society

Technology

Advancing urbanization

• Self-driving technology

• Social Innovation through DX

AI/machine learning

• Structural changes in the world population

Robotics

and diversification of needs

(Rise of Asia and Africa, aging

populations)

Copyright 2021 Fujitec All Rights reserved

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujitec Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 185 B 1 618 M 1 618 M
Net income 2022 10 000 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 195 B 1 711 M 1 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 10 423
Free-Float 83,3%
Managers and Directors
Takakazu Uchiyama Executive President & Representative Director
Takao Okada Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Operations
Nobuki Sugita Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Independent Outside Director
Kunio Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITEC CO.,LTD.7.90%1 711
KONE OYJ-7.34%36 049
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION24.62%34 971
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-1.34%27 580
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-25.63%10 600
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.24.08%3 700