  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujitec Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6406   JP3818800009

FUJITEC CO., LTD.

(6406)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-28 am EDT
3005.00 JPY   -0.17%
03:50aFujitec chairman says activist shareholder Oasis defamed him
RE
03/27 Fujitec chairman: Strongly opposed to Oasis' control of company
RE
03/01Tranche Update on Fujitec Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 1, 2022.
CI
Fujitec chairman says activist shareholder Oasis defamed him

03/28/2023 | 03:50am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - The chairman of Japan's Fujitec Co Ltd said on Tuesday he would file a defamation lawsuit next month against Oasis Management, the elevator maker's top shareholder, raising tensions in a high profile battle with the activist investor.

The move comes a month after Oasis, a Hong Kong-based hedge fund with a 17% stake, scored a major win at an extraordinary shareholders meeting where three outside directors were replaced with four new ones nominated by the fund.

Chairman Takakazu Uchiyama told a news conference that Oasis defamed him and his family by groundlessly attacking past real estate transactions between the company and his family, which the fund said reflected the founding family's abuse of control.

Uchiyama's lawyer, Hiroyuki Kawai, told the same conference that he believed the case represents "a greedy foreign investor hijacking an honest Japanese manufacturer".

Uchiyama is also planning to file a shareholder lawsuit against Oasis founder Seth Fischer and board directors nominated by Oasis, Kawai said.

A representative for Oasis said the fund had no immediate comment to make.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kaori Kaneko; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 209 B 1 587 M 1 587 M
Net income 2023 9 200 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net cash 2023 61 600 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 237 B 1 806 M 1 806 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 683
Free-Float 88,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 010,00 JPY
Average target price 2 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masashi Tsuchihata Managing Executive Officer
Takakazu Uchiyama Chairman
Takao Okada Representative Director, VP & Head-East Asia
Nobuki Sugita Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITEC CO., LTD.0.43%1 806
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION2.80%33 600
KONE OYJ-4.18%25 824
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG13.67%22 694
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.16.02%6 909
INTERROLL HOLDING AG30.43%2 777
