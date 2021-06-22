Fujitec : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

June 22, 2021 To all parties concerned: Company Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Stock Code 6406) Representative Takakazu Uchiyama President and CEO Contact Masashi Tsuchihata Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer, General Manager of Finance HQ (TEL 072-622-8151)

Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines

Fujitec Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 22, 2021 to amend the "Corporate Governance Guidelines" established on February 9, 2021, as per the attached document.

Composition and Diversity of the Board of Directors (Article 12, Paragraph 2) and Remuneration, etc. of Directors (Article 18) have been amended.