Fujitec : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines
06/22/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
June 22, 2021
Fujitec Co., Ltd.
Takakazu Uchiyama
President and CEO
Masashi Tsuchihata
Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer,
General Manager of Finance HQ
Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines
Fujitec Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 22, 2021 to amend the "Corporate Governance Guidelines" established on February 9, 2021, as per the attached document.
Composition and Diversity of the Board of Directors (Article 12, Paragraph 2) and Remuneration, etc. of Directors (Article 18) have been amended.
Established November 6th, 2015
Partially amended May 12th, 2017
Partially amended November 9th, 2018
Partially amended June 21th, 2019
Partially amended February 9th, 2021
Partially amended June 22th, 2021
（* Underlined parts indicate amendment.）
Fujitec Co., Ltd.
Corporate Governance Guidelines
Preamble
The Corporate Governance Guidelines (the "Guidelines") set forth basic matters concerning corporate governance for Fujitec Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and aim to contribute to the sustainable growth and improvement of the mid- to long-term corporate value of the Company. The Guidelines shall be disclosed in a timely and appropriate manner when amended.
Chapter 1. General Rules
(Basic Concepts)
Article 1 The Company shall make efforts to improve its corporate governance in line with the following basic concepts:
the Company shall respect shareholders' rights and secure equal treatment of shareholders.
the Company shall take into account interests of stakeholders, including shareholders, and appropriately cooperate with them.
the Company shall disclose its information properly and ensure transparency.
the Company shall carry out effective oversight by the Board of Directors of execution of operations.
the Company shall engage in constructive dialogue with shareholders who have investment policies corresponding to the mid- and long-term interests of shareholders.
Chapter 2. Securing the Rights and Equal Treatment of Shareholders
(Securing the Equal Treatment of Shareholders)
Article 2 The Company shall treat shareholders equally in accordance with their shares and make disclosure in a timely and appropriate manner so as to avoid any information gaps among them.
(Basic Strategy for Capital Policy)
Article 3 In order to achieve the sustainable growth and improvement of mid- to long-term corporate value of the Company, the Company shall implement its capital policy considering capital costs.
(Policy with respect to Cross-Shareholding and Standards with respect to Voting Rights as to Cross-Shareholding)
Article 4
When the Board of Directors reasonably determines that the
acquisition and holding of shares issued by business partners, etc. will
maintain and strengthen business relationships with such business
partners, etc. and contribute to the sustainable growth and
improvement of the mid-tolong-term corporate value of the Company,
the Company shall acquire and hold such shares.
With respect to the shares held by the Company in accordance with the
provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof (the "Cross-Shareholdings"),
the Board of Directors shall review and determine whether the
Company continues to hold or reduces by disposition all or part of the
Cross-Shareholdings through detailed examination of the advantages,
risks, balance with capital costs, etc. associated with the holding of the
Cross-Shareholdings, which is periodically conducted every year.
The Company shall review and determine whether or not it exercises
its voting rights as to the Cross-Shareholdings by taking into account
the compliance with the provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof and
the contribution to the soundness in the management, sustainable
growth and improvement of the corporate value of a company issuing
shares, as well as considering and reviewing the contribution to the
improvement of the corporate value and the mid-tolong-term interests
of the Company.
(Related Party Transactions)
Article 5
When the Company engages in transactions with its directors or major
shareholders, the Company shall ensure the reasonableness of terms
and conditions of such transactions by resolution of Board of Directors,
pursuant to law and the Company's internal regulations (including, but
not limited to, Rules of the Board of Directors), in which independent
directors and independent auditors shall participate.
The reasonableness of terms and conditions of such transactions shall
be subject to post-audit by corporate auditors and/or accounting
auditors.
3
The Company shall prevent situations where related party
transactions would harm the interests of the Company or the common
interests of its shareholders through prior or subsequent procedures set forth in this Article.
Chapter 3. Taking into Account the Interests of Stakeholders
(Relationship with Stakeholders)
Article 6
In order to achieve the sustainable growth and improvement of mid- to
long-term corporate value of the Company, the Board of Directors shall
take into account the interests of not only the Company's shareholders
but also other stakeholders, including but not limited to, the Company's
employees, customers, business partners, creditors, local community,
and other relevant parties.
In order to properly operate and manage a defined benefit pension plan,
the Company shall establish a Pension Investment Committee
consisting of members, etc. (nominated from the Finance and Personnel
Departments) headed by the General Manager of the Finance
Department.
By referring to the suggestion of an investment consulting company
from the standpoint of its expertise and conflict of interests, the
Pension Investment Committee shall determine the Company's basic
policies and its operational guidelines with respect to the Company's
investment, select investment products, and conduct periodic
evaluation of investing institutions to ensure the operational status of
their investment.
(Actions for Sustainability)
Article 7
Recognizing that the implementation of the Company's global mission
statement represents the genuine essence of the Company's CSR, the
Company shall collaborate with its stakeholders to carry out diverse
CSR activities, including but not limited to, initiatives for safety,
development of human resources and transmission of technologies,
activities contributing to society, environmental activities, and other
activities in order to coexist harmoniously with society and nature,
realize a sustainable society, and become a valuable company.
(Whistle-Blowing)
Article 8
The Company shall promote the establishment and utilization of the
"Compliance Hotline" on a Group-wide basis in its offices, including but
not limited to, the main offices of its subsidiaries, to collect information
from its employees that could not be collected easily through its
organizational ladder and to conduct investigations into such
information and, if the Company identifies a violation or suspected
violation of laws and regulations, the Company shall take appropriate
measures to rectify or remedy such violation or suspected violation.
The Company shall not treat any employee unfavorably on the ground
that he or she consults with or reports to the "Compliance Hotline" set
forth above.
Chapter 4.
Ensuring Appropriate Information Disclosure and Transparency
(Disclosure of Policies Concerning Risk Management, Internal Control System, and Other Matters)
Article 9 Pursuant to the Companies Act and other applicable laws and regulations, the Board of Directors shall establish and disclose in a timely and appropriate manner policies concerning risk management of corporate group, internal control system, compliance with laws and regulations, and other relevant matters.
2Pursuant to the Companies Act, Financial Instrument and Exchange Act and other applicable laws, as well as the regulations and rules of
