Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujitec Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6406   JP3818800009

FUJITEC CO.,LTD.

(6406)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujitec : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines

06/22/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

June 22, 2021

To all parties concerned:

Company

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

(Stock Code 6406)

Representative

Takakazu Uchiyama

President and CEO

Contact

Masashi Tsuchihata

Director, Senior Executive Operating Officer,

General Manager of Finance HQ

(TEL 072-622-8151)

Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines

Fujitec Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 22, 2021 to amend the "Corporate Governance Guidelines" established on February 9, 2021, as per the attached document.

Composition and Diversity of the Board of Directors (Article 12, Paragraph 2) and Remuneration, etc. of Directors (Article 18) have been amended.

Established November 6th, 2015

Partially amended May 12th, 2017

Partially amended November 9th, 2018

Partially amended June 21th, 2019

Partially amended February 9th, 2021

Partially amended June 22th, 2021

* Underlined parts indicate amendment.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Corporate Governance Guidelines

Preamble

The Corporate Governance Guidelines (the "Guidelines") set forth basic matters concerning corporate governance for Fujitec Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and aim to contribute to the sustainable growth and improvement of the mid- to long-term corporate value of the Company. The Guidelines shall be disclosed in a timely and appropriate manner when amended.

Chapter 1. General Rules

(Basic Concepts)

Article 1 The Company shall make efforts to improve its corporate governance in line with the following basic concepts:

  1. the Company shall respect shareholders' rights and secure equal treatment of shareholders.
  2. the Company shall take into account interests of stakeholders, including shareholders, and appropriately cooperate with them.
  3. the Company shall disclose its information properly and ensure transparency.
  4. the Company shall carry out effective oversight by the Board of Directors of execution of operations.
  5. the Company shall engage in constructive dialogue with shareholders who have investment policies corresponding to the mid- and long-term interests of shareholders.

1

Chapter 2. Securing the Rights and Equal Treatment of Shareholders

(Securing the Equal Treatment of Shareholders)

Article 2 The Company shall treat shareholders equally in accordance with their shares and make disclosure in a timely and appropriate manner so as to avoid any information gaps among them.

(Basic Strategy for Capital Policy)

Article 3 In order to achieve the sustainable growth and improvement of mid- to long-term corporate value of the Company, the Company shall implement its capital policy considering capital costs.

(Policy with respect to Cross-Shareholding and Standards with respect to Voting Rights as to Cross-Shareholding)

Article 4

When the Board of Directors reasonably determines that the

acquisition and holding of shares issued by business partners, etc. will

maintain and strengthen business relationships with such business

partners, etc. and contribute to the sustainable growth and

improvement of the mid-tolong-term corporate value of the Company,

the Company shall acquire and hold such shares.

2

With respect to the shares held by the Company in accordance with the

provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof (the "Cross-Shareholdings"),

the Board of Directors shall review and determine whether the

Company continues to hold or reduces by disposition all or part of the

Cross-Shareholdings through detailed examination of the advantages,

risks, balance with capital costs, etc. associated with the holding of the

Cross-Shareholdings, which is periodically conducted every year.

3

The Company shall review and determine whether or not it exercises

its voting rights as to the Cross-Shareholdings by taking into account

the compliance with the provision set forth in paragraph 1 hereof and

the contribution to the soundness in the management, sustainable

growth and improvement of the corporate value of a company issuing

shares, as well as considering and reviewing the contribution to the

improvement of the corporate value and the mid-tolong-term interests

of the Company.

2

(Related Party Transactions)

Article 5

When the Company engages in transactions with its directors or major

shareholders, the Company shall ensure the reasonableness of terms

and conditions of such transactions by resolution of Board of Directors,

pursuant to law and the Company's internal regulations (including, but

not limited to, Rules of the Board of Directors), in which independent

directors and independent auditors shall participate.

2

The reasonableness of terms and conditions of such transactions shall

be subject to post-audit by corporate auditors and/or accounting

auditors.

3

The Company shall prevent situations where related party

transactions would harm the interests of the Company or the common

interests of its shareholders through prior or subsequent procedures set forth in this Article.

Chapter 3. Taking into Account the Interests of Stakeholders

(Relationship with Stakeholders)

Article 6

In order to achieve the sustainable growth and improvement of mid- to

long-term corporate value of the Company, the Board of Directors shall

take into account the interests of not only the Company's shareholders

but also other stakeholders, including but not limited to, the Company's

employees, customers, business partners, creditors, local community,

and other relevant parties.

2

In order to properly operate and manage a defined benefit pension plan,

the Company shall establish a Pension Investment Committee

consisting of members, etc. (nominated from the Finance and Personnel

Departments) headed by the General Manager of the Finance

Department.

3

By referring to the suggestion of an investment consulting company

from the standpoint of its expertise and conflict of interests, the

Pension Investment Committee shall determine the Company's basic

policies and its operational guidelines with respect to the Company's

investment, select investment products, and conduct periodic

3

evaluation of investing institutions to ensure the operational status of

their investment.

(Actions for Sustainability)

Article 7

Recognizing that the implementation of the Company's global mission

statement represents the genuine essence of the Company's CSR, the

Company shall collaborate with its stakeholders to carry out diverse

CSR activities, including but not limited to, initiatives for safety,

development of human resources and transmission of technologies,

activities contributing to society, environmental activities, and other

activities in order to coexist harmoniously with society and nature,

realize a sustainable society, and become a valuable company.

(Whistle-Blowing)

Article 8

The Company shall promote the establishment and utilization of the

"Compliance Hotline" on a Group-wide basis in its offices, including but

not limited to, the main offices of its subsidiaries, to collect information

from its employees that could not be collected easily through its

organizational ladder and to conduct investigations into such

information and, if the Company identifies a violation or suspected

violation of laws and regulations, the Company shall take appropriate

measures to rectify or remedy such violation or suspected violation.

2

The Company shall not treat any employee unfavorably on the ground

that he or she consults with or reports to the "Compliance Hotline" set

forth above.

Chapter 4.

Ensuring Appropriate Information Disclosure and Transparency

(Disclosure of Policies Concerning Risk Management, Internal Control System, and Other Matters)

Article 9 Pursuant to the Companies Act and other applicable laws and regulations, the Board of Directors shall establish and disclose in a timely and appropriate manner policies concerning risk management of corporate group, internal control system, compliance with laws and regulations, and other relevant matters.

2Pursuant to the Companies Act, Financial Instrument and Exchange Act and other applicable laws, as well as the regulations and rules of

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujitec Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 06:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUJITEC CO.,LTD.
02:33aFUJITEC  : Notice Concerning Amendment to Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
05/23FUJITEC  : Notice of the 74th Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/23FUJITEC  : Matters Disclosed on the Internet Concerning Notice of the 74th Annua..
PU
05/13FUJITEC  : (Delayed) Financial Results Presentation for the Fiscal Year Ended Ma..
PU
05/13FUJITEC  : The data for the presentation of the fiscal year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
05/12FUJITEC  : Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 202..
PU
03/30FUJITEC CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/14FTSE Russell faces Japanese resistance on plan to include China in bond index
RE
2020FUJITEC  : Plans New Strategic Direction
MT
2020FUJITEC CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 170 B 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net income 2021 9 287 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net cash 2021 65 222 M 590 M 590 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 194 B 1 765 M 1 760 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 292
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart FUJITEC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fujitec Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITEC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takakazu Uchiyama Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshikazu Kato Director & General Manager-Finance
Takao Okada Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Operations
Terumichi Saeki Independent Outside Director
Nobuki Sugita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJITEC CO.,LTD.11.63%1 765
KONE OYJ3.52%42 738
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION19.97%34 778
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG8.98%31 346
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-24.22%11 012
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.1.75%3 258