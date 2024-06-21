Fujitsu Limited announced the following new executive appointment.
1. New Corporate Executive Officer Appointment (planned for July 1, 2024)
Sinead Kaiya
EVP, Vice Head of Global Solution Business Group
(in charge of Strategic Planning)
2. Changes to Corporate Executive Officers (planned for July 1, 2024)
[ ] Current position in parentheses
Corporate Vice President
Shunsuke Onishi
COO (in charge of Regions), CRO, Head of Global Customer Success Business Group, Co-CEO, Japan Region (in charge of Enterprise & Business Transformation)
[Corporate Vice President, COO (in charge of Regions), CRO, Head of Global Customer Success Business Group]
SEVP
Tsuneo Hayashi
Co-CEO, Japan Region (in charge of Public & Social Infrastructure)
[CEO, Japan Region]
EVP
Yoshiaki Eguchi
Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Public Sector)
[Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Public & Healthcare)]
EVP
Yoshiko Furuhama
Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Distribution & Solution Transformation)
[Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Solution Transformation)]
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.
Date: 21 June, 2024
City: Kawasaki, Japan
Company: Fujitsu Limited
Fujitsu specializes in constructing hardware. The group also provides computing services. Net sales (including intra-group) break down by activity as follows:
- computing services (75.8%): design and development of information systems, integration of infrastructures (software, servers, etc.), installation of hardware, outsourcing services, etc.;
- sale of computing and electronic devices (12.4%): computers, mobile phones, hard disk drives, etc.;
- sale of electronic components (11.8%): semiconductors, relays, connectors, batteries, etc.
Japan accounts for 68% of net sales.