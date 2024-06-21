Executive Appointment Fujitsu Limited

Kawasaki, June 21, 2024

Fujitsu Limited announced the following new executive appointment.

1. New Corporate Executive Officer Appointment (planned for July 1, 2024)
Sinead Kaiya EVP, Vice Head of Global Solution Business Group
(in charge of Strategic Planning)


2. Changes to Corporate Executive Officers (planned for July 1, 2024)
[ ] Current position in parentheses
Corporate Vice President Shunsuke Onishi COO (in charge of Regions), CRO, Head of Global Customer Success Business Group, Co-CEO, Japan Region (in charge of Enterprise & Business Transformation)
[Corporate Vice President, COO (in charge of Regions), CRO, Head of Global Customer Success Business Group]
SEVP Tsuneo Hayashi Co-CEO, Japan Region (in charge of Public & Social Infrastructure)
[CEO, Japan Region]
EVP Yoshiaki Eguchi Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Public Sector)
[Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Public & Healthcare)]
EVP Yoshiko Furuhama Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Distribution & Solution Transformation)
[Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Solution Transformation)]


