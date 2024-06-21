Kawasaki, June 21, 2024

Fujitsu Limited announced the following new executive appointment.

Sinead Kaiya EVP, Vice Head of Global Solution Business Group

(in charge of Strategic Planning)

Corporate Vice President Shunsuke Onishi COO (in charge of Regions), CRO, Head of Global Customer Success Business Group, Co-CEO, Japan Region (in charge of Enterprise & Business Transformation)

[Corporate Vice President, COO (in charge of Regions), CRO, Head of Global Customer Success Business Group] SEVP Tsuneo Hayashi Co-CEO, Japan Region (in charge of Public & Social Infrastructure)

[CEO, Japan Region] EVP Yoshiaki Eguchi Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Public Sector)

[Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Public & Healthcare)] EVP Yoshiko Furuhama Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Distribution & Solution Transformation)

[Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Solution Transformation)]

About Fujitsu Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

