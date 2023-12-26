Executive Appointment and Resignation
Fujitsu Limited
Tokyo, December 26, 2023
Fujitsu Limited announced the following new executive appointment and resination.
1. Changes to Corporate Executive Officers
New Corporate Executive Officer Appointment (planned for April 1, 2024)
Kousuke Urata
EVP, Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Enterprise)
Executive Officer Resignation (planned for March 31, 2024)
Masuo Yasuda
*To be appointed as Representative Director, CEO,
Fsas Technologies Inc. (as of April 1,2024)
