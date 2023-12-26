Tokyo, December 26, 2023

Fujitsu Limited announced the following new executive appointment and resination.

Kousuke Urata EVP, Vice Head of Japan Region (in charge of Enterprise)

Masuo Yasuda *To be appointed as Representative Director, CEO,

Fsas Technologies Inc . (as of April 1,2024)

About Fujitsu Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

