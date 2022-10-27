Fujitsu : FY 2022 First-Half Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results for the First-HalfEnded September 30, 2022[Prepared on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards]

October 27, 2022 Company name : Fujitsu Limited Stock exchange listings : Tokyo, Nagoya Code number: : 6702 URL: : https://www.fujitsu.com/global/ Representative: : Takahito Tokita, President and Representative Director Contact person: : Kunihiko Nomoto, Head of Public and Investor Relations Division Tel. +81 3 6252 2175 Scheduled filing date of statutory financial report: : November 2, 2022 Scheduled dividend payment date: : November 30, 2022 Supplementary material: : Yes Financial results meeting: : Yes (for media and analysts)

1. Consolidated Results for the First-Half Ended September 30, 2022

(Monetary amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(The percentage figures represent the percentage of increase or decrease against the same period of the previous year.)

(Millions of yen) Revenue Operating profit Profit before income Profit for the period Change (%) Change (%) taxes Change (%) Change (%) 1H FY 2022 1,705,311 2.5 100,969 23.9 130,650 46.0 91,978 37.2 (4/1/22-9/30/22) 1H FY 2021 1,663,011 1.9 81,483 30.9 89,512 31.6 67,044 33.6 (4/1/21-9/30/21) Profit for the period attributable Total comprehensive income for to owners of Change (%) the period Change (%) the parent 1H FY 2022 71,981 36.0 101,075 33.1 (4/1/22-9/30/22) 1H FY 2021 52,939 12.3 75,938 71.6 (4/1/21-9/30/21) (Yen) Earnings per share Basic Diluted 1H FY 2022 366.23 365.74 (4/1/22-9/30/22) 1H FY 2021 266.78 266.48 (4/1/21-9/30/21)

(2) Consolidated financial position

(Millions of yen)

Equity Equity Total assets Total equity attributable to attributable to owners of the owners of the parent parent ratio September 30, 3,223,976 1,793,460 1,650,374 51.2% 2022 March 31, 2022 3,331,809 1,715,749 1,590,713 47.7%

2. Dividends per Share (Ordinary Shares)

(Yen) Dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Year-end Full year FY2021 - 110.00 - 110.00 220.00 FY2022 - 120.00 FY2022(Forecast) - 120.00 240.00

Note: Revision of the latest dividends forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for FY2022

(The percentage figures represent the percentage of increase or decrease against the previous year.)

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

Revenue Operating profit Profit for the year attributable Basic Change (%) Change (%) to owners of Change (%) earnings per the parent share FY2022 3,720,000 3.7 400,000 82.5 280,000 53.3 1,424.35

Note: Revision of the latest consolidated earnings forecast: None