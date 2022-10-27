Advanced search
    6702   JP3818000006

FUJITSU LIMITED

(6702)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
16725.00 JPY   -1.04%
Fujitsu : FY 2022 First-Half Financial Results

10/27/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the First-HalfEnded September 30, 2022[Prepared on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards]

October 27, 2022

Company name

:

Fujitsu Limited

Stock exchange listings

:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Code number:

:

6702

URL:

:

https://www.fujitsu.com/global/

Representative:

: Takahito Tokita, President and Representative Director

Contact person:

:

Kunihiko Nomoto,

Head of Public and Investor Relations Division

Tel. +81 3 6252 2175

Scheduled filing date of statutory financial report:

:

November 2, 2022

Scheduled dividend payment date:

:

November 30, 2022

Supplementary material:

:

Yes

Financial results meeting:

: Yes (for media and analysts)

1. Consolidated Results for the First-Half Ended September 30, 2022

(Monetary amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(The percentage figures represent the percentage of increase or decrease against the same period of the previous year.)

(Millions of yen)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before income

Profit for the period

Change (%)

Change (%)

taxes

Change (%)

Change (%)

1H FY 2022

1,705,311

2.5

100,969

23.9

130,650

46.0

91,978

37.2

(4/1/22-9/30/22)

1H FY 2021

1,663,011

1.9

81,483

30.9

89,512

31.6

67,044

33.6

(4/1/21-9/30/21)

Profit for the period attributable

Total comprehensive income for

to owners of

Change (%)

the period

Change (%)

the parent

1H FY 2022

71,981

36.0

101,075

33.1

(4/1/22-9/30/22)

1H FY 2021

52,939

12.3

75,938

71.6

(4/1/21-9/30/21)

(Yen)

Earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

1H FY 2022

366.23

365.74

(4/1/22-9/30/22)

1H FY 2021

266.78

266.48

(4/1/21-9/30/21)

(2) Consolidated financial position

(Millions of yen)

Equity

Equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

attributable to

owners of the

owners of the

parent

parent ratio

September 30,

3,223,976

1,793,460

1,650,374

51.2%

2022

March 31, 2022

3,331,809

1,715,749

1,590,713

47.7%

2. Dividends per Share (Ordinary Shares)

(Yen)

Dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Full year

FY2021

-

110.00

-

110.00

220.00

FY2022

-

120.00

FY2022(Forecast)

-

120.00

240.00

Note: Revision of the latest dividends forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for FY2022

(The percentage figures represent the percentage of increase or decrease against the previous year.)

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit for the year attributable

Basic

Change (%)

Change (%)

to owners of

Change (%)

earnings per

the parent

share

FY2022

3,720,000

3.7

400,000

82.5

280,000

53.3

1,424.35

Note: Revision of the latest consolidated earnings forecast: None

4. Other Information

(1) Significant changes to subsidiaries in the current reporting period

(Changes to specified subsidiaries resulting from changes in scope of consolidation): No

  1. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
  2. Changes arising from factors other than 1: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  1. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)

1.

Number of issued shares

As of September 30, 2022

207,001,821

at end of period

As of March 31, 2022

207,001,821

2.

Treasury stock held

As of September 30, 2022

10,386,424

at end of period

As of March 31, 2022

10,488,990

3.

Average number of shares

1H FY 2022

196,546,227

during period

1H FY 2021

198,437,784

Notes

  1. This financial report is not subject to quarterly review
  2. Precautions on usage of earnings projections

These materials may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current information, views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements due to, without limitation, the following factors listed below.

- General economic and market conditions in key markets

(Particularly in Japan, Europe, NorthAmerica, Oceania, and Asia, including China)

  • Fluctuations in exchange rates or interest rates
  • Fluctuations in capital markets
  • Intensifying price competition
  • Changes in market positioning due to competition in R&D
  • Changes in the environment for the procurement of parts and components
  • Changes in competitive relationships due to collaborations, alliances and technical provisions
  • Risks related to public regulations, public policy and tax matters
  • Risks related to product or services defects
  • Potential emergence of unprofitable projects
  • Risks related to R&D investments, capital expenditures, business acquisitions, business restructuring, etc.
  • Risks related to natural disasters and unforeseen events
  • Changes in accounting policies

For information regarding the assumptions used to prepare these projections, please refer to the supplemental explanation materials (Presentation Material).

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
