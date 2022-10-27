Fujitsu : FY 2022 First-Half Financial Results

: Takahito Tokita, President and Representative Director
Contact person:
:
Kunihiko Nomoto,
Head of Public and Investor Relations Division
Tel. +81 3 6252 2175
Scheduled filing date of statutory financial report:
:
November 2, 2022
Scheduled dividend payment date:
:
November 30, 2022
Supplementary material:
:
Yes
Financial results meeting:
: Yes (for media and analysts)
1. Consolidated Results for the First-Half Ended September 30, 2022
(Monetary amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)
(1) Consolidated financial results
(The percentage figures represent the percentage of increase or decrease against the same period of the previous year.)
(Millions of yen)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before income
Profit for the period
Change (%)
Change (%)
taxes
Change (%)
Change (%)
1H FY 2022
1,705,311
2.5
100,969
23.9
130,650
46.0
91,978
37.2
(4/1/22-9/30/22)
1H FY 2021
1,663,011
1.9
81,483
30.9
89,512
31.6
67,044
33.6
(4/1/21-9/30/21)
Profit for the period attributable
Total comprehensive income for
to owners of
Change (%)
the period
Change (%)
the parent
1H FY 2022
71,981
36.0
101,075
33.1
(4/1/22-9/30/22)
1H FY 2021
52,939
12.3
75,938
71.6
(4/1/21-9/30/21)
(Yen)
Earnings per share
Basic
Diluted
1H FY 2022
366.23
365.74
(4/1/22-9/30/22)
1H FY 2021
266.78
266.48
(4/1/21-9/30/21)
(2) Consolidated financial position
(Millions of yen)
Equity
Equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
attributable to
owners of the
owners of the
parent
parent ratio
September 30,
3,223,976
1,793,460
1,650,374
51.2%
2022
March 31, 2022
3,331,809
1,715,749
1,590,713
47.7%
2. Dividends per Share (Ordinary Shares)
(Yen)
Dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Full year
FY2021
-
110.00
-
110.00
220.00
FY2022
-
120.00
FY2022(Forecast)
-
120.00
240.00
Note: Revision of the latest dividends forecast: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for FY2022
(The percentage figures represent the percentage of increase or decrease against the previous year.)
(Millions of yen, except per share data)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit for the year attributable
Basic
Change (%)
Change (%)
to owners of
Change (%)
earnings per
the parent
share
FY2022
3,720,000
3.7
400,000
82.5
280,000
53.3
1,424.35
Note: Revision of the latest consolidated earnings forecast: None
4. Other Information
(1) Significant changes to subsidiaries in the current reporting period
(Changes to specified subsidiaries resulting from changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes arising from factors other than 1: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
1.
Number of issued shares
As of September 30, 2022
207,001,821
at end of period
As of March 31, 2022
207,001,821
2.
Treasury stock held
As of September 30, 2022
10,386,424
at end of period
As of March 31, 2022
10,488,990
3.
Average number of shares
1H FY 2022
196,546,227
during period
1H FY 2021
198,437,784
Notes
This financial report is not subject to quarterly review
Precautions on usage of earnings projections
These materials may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current information, views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements due to, without limitation, the following factors listed below.
- General economic and market conditions in key markets
(Particularly in Japan, Europe, NorthAmerica, Oceania, and Asia, including China)
Fluctuations in exchange rates or interest rates
Fluctuations in capital markets
Intensifying price competition
Changes in market positioning due to competition in R&D
Changes in the environment for the procurement of parts and components
Changes in competitive relationships due to collaborations, alliances and technical provisions
Risks related to public regulations, public policy and tax matters
Risks related to product or services defects
Potential emergence of unprofitable projects
Risks related to R&D investments, capital expenditures, business acquisitions, business restructuring, etc.
Risks related to natural disasters and unforeseen events
Changes in accounting policies
For information regarding the assumptions used to prepare these projections, please refer to the supplemental explanation materials (Presentation Material).