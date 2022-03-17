Log in
FUJITSU LIMITED

Fujitsu : How Manufacturing CEOs can help resolve IT/OT convergence risks

03/17/2022 | 12:41am EDT
Getting all this right is really important. Manufacturing cybersecurity is what keeps CIOs and CEOs awake at night. In other environments, it's about data loss - which is severe enough. But with OT, the stakes are higher, as people could get hurt or even killed.

Getting it right is also a cultural issue, notoriously the hardest of all business challenges.

Industrial control systems are typically owned by factory managers, not IT departments. They tend to be in place for a long time, during which things deteriorate, creating weaknesses. Modernizing them to interact with digital systems requires talking to IT, which involves new jargon, suppliers, protocols - and much else besides.

IT, in my experience, is not making a 'land grab' to own the OT element. But it has the most cybersecurity experience - and most networks are IP-based. The bottom line is that IT has established best practices to make systems resilient, and these must now be deployed across OT. It is logical that IT owns that role. However, this is a case of two separate worlds colliding, and it doesn't always go well.

Who is best placed to resolve any boundary disputes as IT and OT converge? It comes down to who has the necessary level of authority to influence both. IT is now more likely to have its own seat on the board due to Covid-19. Production managers tend to report to the COO. Governance then is at the CEO level. They, after all, are accountable to investors if the factory goes down after a cyberattack - or to health and safety investigators - and possibly the police - if there is an accident.

Cybersecurity has risen to the top of manufacturers' business agenda. It's time for the CEO to become actively involved in key decisions to resolve the risks created by the convergence of IT and OT.

Visit fujitsu.com/manufacturing to learn more

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 625 B 30 589 M 30 589 M
Net income 2022 161 B 1 356 M 1 356 M
Net cash 2022 268 B 2 260 M 2 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 3 433 B 28 974 M 28 974 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 126 371
Free-Float -
Chart FUJITSU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fujitsu Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITSU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17 470,00 JPY
Average target price 20 758,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahito Tokita President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Isobe Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting
Hidenori Furuta COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Yuzuru Fukuda Chief Information Officer
Kyoko Mizuguchi General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITSU LIMITED-15.99%27 542
ACCENTURE PLC-23.72%199 858
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.86%173 881
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.00%112 989
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.57%100 856
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.90%89 180