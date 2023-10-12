Conceptual Framework for HCM:

A Model for Improving Human Capital Value

Enhancing corporate value through HCM practices and rethinking the narrative

✓ It is important to identify a consistent story that underpins how various HR initiatives are involved in the implementation of the strategy, as well as the company's own KPIs to support it, and to use them as indicators to advance our efforts.

✓A single common framework called Human Capital Value Enhancement Model was developed to assess participant companies' human capital management.

What does this model explain?

✓ The model is comprised of two initiatives: result-orientedinitiatives that contribute to business and strategic goals and supporting initiatives to sustain the results.

✓ Connection between initiatives are indicated by arrows. By putting the HR measures (related to HCM) that each company is working on into this model and reorganizing them, we can see the bigger picture and examine how each initiative contributes to the improvement of corporate value.