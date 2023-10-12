Human Capital

Management

in Fujitsu

October 12, 2023

Corporate Executive Officer EVP CHRO

EVP CHRO

Hiroki Hiramatsu

1.

1. Concept of Human Capital Management (HCM)

(HCM)

2.

2. Initiatives during the previous Mid-term Strategy Plan

Strategy Plan

3.

3. FY23 Mid-term Strategy Plan and People Portfolio

Portfolio

4.

4. Key measures

Agenda

5.

5. Our ambition

2

1. Concept of Human Capital Management (HCM)

3

Co-creation and transformation with other companies

CHRO Roundtable 1st Season

March 2022. We chaired the CHRO Roundtable (series of 6 discussions) to advance HCM practice with external Japanese companies. Participants: CHROs from Panasonic Holdings, Marubeni, KDDI, and Omron

April 2023. We published "CHRO Roundtable Report " as the output of the discussions.

The 2nd season has opened in July 2023 with new companies.

Fujitsu Limited

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Corporate Executive

Officer, EVP CHRO

Executive Officer, Group CHRO

Hiroki Hiramatsu

Shigeki Mishima

KDDI Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Executive Officer, Head of HR

Managing Executive Officer

Toru Shiroiwa

Senior General Manager, Global Human

Resources and Administration HQ

Themes in FY22

How should we put HCM in practice to increase corporate value?

Marubeni Corporation

Executive Officer, Head of HR

Koji Kashima

▲About CHRO Roundtable

Globis Corporationpowered by Fujitra news Globis Corporate Education Managing Director

Keiichiro Nishi (Joined as moderator)

Positions and Titles are as of Mar 2023

Masahiko Tomita

4

Conceptual Framework for HCM:

A Model for Improving Human Capital Value

Enhancing corporate value through HCM practices and rethinking the narrative

It is important to identify a consistent story that underpins how various HR initiatives are involved in the implementation of the strategy, as well as the company's own KPIs to support it, and to use them as indicators to advance our efforts.

A single common framework called Human Capital Value Enhancement Model was developed to assess participant companies' human capital management.

What does this model explain?

The model is comprised of two initiatives: result-orientedinitiatives that contribute to business and strategic goals and supporting initiatives to sustain the results.

Connection between initiatives are indicated by arrows. By putting the HR measures (related to HCM) that each company is working on into this model and reorganizing them, we can see the bigger picture and examine how each initiative contributes to the improvement of corporate value.

5

