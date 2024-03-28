By Kosaku Narioka

Fujitsu Ltd. plans to reorganize its legal structure of European subsidiaries and liquidate a U.K.-based holding company.

The Japanese electronics and technology company said Thursday that it would book valuation loss of about 80 billion yen ($528.7 million) as a result of the liquidation of Fujitsu Services Holdings on nonconsolidated results.

Fujitsu said that in consolidated results, the valuation loss would be eliminated and that it expects to book a drop in tax expenses of about Y130 billion.

