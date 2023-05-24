Fujitsu : Medium-Term Management Plan -Revision of Segments and Financial Plan (Slides only)

The existing Technology Solutions segment is broken down into Service Solutions and Hardware Solutions, and we will transform our business portfolio by increasing investments in growth areas

The hardware sales and hardware maintenance services will be separated from the existing Solutions/Services business and the International Regions Excluding Japan to create a new Service Solutions segment (that will be comprised of three new sub-segments)

Implement and provide services for the international market(Includes implementation of Fujitsu Uvance)

Implement and provide services for the Japan market(Includes implementation of Fujitsu Uvance)

*Development of offerings and provision of services through a global delivery system

Hardware Solutions

The hardware sales and hardware maintenance services in the existing Solutions/Services business and in the International Regions Excluding Japan will be consolidated with the System Platforms business to create a new Hardware Solutions segment

Inter-segment Elimination/Corporate

This includes advanced R&D not belonging to any segment, such as research laboratories, in-house DX investment on a global group basis, business growth investments common to the group, sales and disposals of common assets, etc., and consolidated adjustment accounts