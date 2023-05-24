Advanced search
Fujitsu : Medium-Term Management Plan -Revision of Segments and Financial Plan (Slides only)

05/24/2023
Medium-Term Management Plan

Revision of Segments and Financial Plan

Takeshi Isobe

Director and Corporate Executive Officer

SEVP/CFO

May 24, 2023

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

I. Revision of Segments

2

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

I RevisionofSegments

Overview

  • The existing Technology Solutions segment is broken down into Service Solutions and Hardware Solutions, and we will transform our business portfolio by increasing investments in growth areas
  • The existing Technology Solutions segment is eliminated

Service Solutions

The hardware sales and hardware maintenance services will be separated from the existing Solutions/Services business and the International Regions Excluding Japan to create a new Service Solutions segment (that will be comprised of three new sub-segments)

Global Solutions

Japan

Regions International

Create and provide globally common, value-based services, centered on Fujitsu Uvance

*Development of offerings and provision of services through a global delivery system

Implement and provide services for the Japan market(Includes implementation of Fujitsu Uvance)

Implement and provide services for the international market(Includes implementation of Fujitsu Uvance)

Hardware Solutions

The hardware sales and hardware maintenance services in the existing Solutions/Services business and in the International Regions Excluding Japan will be consolidated with the System Platforms business to create a new Hardware Solutions segment

Inter-segment Elimination/Corporate

This includes advanced R&D not belonging to any segment, such as research laboratories, in-house DX investment on a global group basis, business growth investments common to the group, sales and disposals of common assets, etc., and consolidated adjustment accounts

3

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

I RevisionofSegments

Overview of Changes From Current Segments

Current through FY22

Starting FY 23

Technology Solutions

Solutions/Services

Hardware

International Hardware

Regions Excl. Japan

System Platforms

Common

Ubiquitous Solutions

Device Solutions

Inter-segment Elimination

Service Solutions

Global Solutions

Japan

Regions

International

Hardware Solutions

Ubiquitous Solutions

Device Solutions

Inter-segment Elimination

/Corporate

4

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

I RevisionofSegments

FY22 Results() and FY23 Plans

Comparison of Current and New Segments FY 22 figures for new segments have not been audited

(Billions of yen)

Current Segment

FY22

FY23

vs LY

<104%>

Total

Revenue

3,713.7

3,860.0

146.2

OPPL

14.7

335.6

340.0

4.3

[%]

[9.0%]

[8.8%]

[-0.2%]

Technology

<104%>

Revenue

3,176.5

3,300.0

123.4

Solutions

OPPL

13.1

263.1

288.0

24.8

[%]

[8.3%]

[8.7%]

[0.4%]

<109%>

Solutions/

Revenue

1,819.3

1,980.0

160.6

OPPL

233.7

329.0

95.2

Services

-4.1

[%]

[12.8%]

[16.6%]

[3.8%]

<101%>

International Regions

Revenue

812.4

820.0

7.5

OPPL

-10.0

5.9

22.0

16.0

Excl. Japan

[%]

[0.7%]

[2.7%]

[2.0%]

<91%>

Revenue

678.1

620.0

-58.1

System Platforms

OPPL

0.1

68.9

33.0

-35.9

[%]

[10.2%]

[5.3%]

[-4.9%]

Revenue

-133.4

-120.0

13.4

Common

OPPL

27.2

-45.4

-96.0

-50.5

Ubiquitous

Revenue

232.9

245.0

12.0

Solutions

OPPL

-6.5

-

6.5

Device

Revenue

382.6

375.0

-7.6

Solutions

OPPL

1.6

79.0

52.0

-27.0

Inter-segment

Revenue

-78.4

-60.0

18.4

Elimination

OPPL

-

-

-

Adjustment

FY22 FY23

-

-

-

-

(

-)

(

-)

-416.7

-400.0

-85.2

-86.0

[-2.2%]

[-1.2%]

-230.7

-230.0

-5.4

-10.0

[-0.6%]

[-0.6%]

454.2

440.0

43.6

59.0

[-0.3%]

[3.4%]

31.8 18.0

53.1 65.0

15.1 15.0

--

- -

New Segment

FY22

FY23

vs LY

<104%>

Total

3,713.7

3,860.0

146.2

14.7

335.6

340.0

4.3

[9.0%]

[8.8%]

[-0.2%]

Service

<109%>

1,984.2

2,170.0

185.8

Solutions

-13.9

149.0

255.0

106.0

[7.5%]

[11.8%]

[4.3%]

<112%>

Global Solutions

407.2

455.0

47.8

-4.1

0.9

6.0

5.1

[0.2%]

[1.3%]

[1.1%]

<111%>

Regions

1,194.6

1,330.0

135.4

(Japan)

147.7

237.0

89.3

[12.4%]

[17.8%]

[5.4%]

<101%>

Regions

581.7

590.0

8.3

(International)

-9.7

0.5

12.0

11.5

[0.1%]

[2.0%]

[1.9%]

Intra-seg. Elim.

-199.3

-205.0

-5.7

Hardware

<94%>

1,132.3

1,060.0

-72.3

Solutions

-0.1

112.5

92.0

-20.5

[9.9%]

[8.7%]

[-1.2%]

Ubiquitous

286.0

310.0

24.0

Solutions

8.6

15.0

6.4

Device

382.6

375.0

-7.6

Solutions

1.6

79.0

52.0

-27.0

Inter-seg. Elim./

-71.5

-55.0

16.5

Corporate

27.2

-13.6

-74.0

-60.4

Figures in parentheses are special items (one-time gains/losses) . Figures are a part of OPPL.

5

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
