    6702   JP3818000006

FUJITSU LIMITED

(6702)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-24 am EDT
18410.00 JPY   -0.83%
02:56aFujitsu : Medium-Term Management Plan (Slides only)
PU
02:56aFujitsu : Medium-Term Management Plan -Revision of Segments and Financial Plan (Slides only)
PU
05/22Supercomputer Fugaku retains first place worldwide in HPCG and Graph500 rankings
AQ
Fujitsu : Medium-Term Management Plan (Slides only)

05/24/2023 | 02:56am EDT
Medium-Term Management Plan

Medium-Term Management Plan

Takahito Tokita

CEO

Fujitsu Limited

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

I

II

III

Agenda

IV

Previous Medium-Term Management Plan Summary

Fujitsu's Ideal State

  • Fujitsu's Materiality
  • Fujitsu's Value Creation Model
  • Positioning of the Medium-Term Management Plan

Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023 to FY2025)

  • Business Model and Portfolio Strategy
  • Customer Success / Regional Strategy
  • Technology Strategy
  • People Strategy

Company Targets for FY2025

2

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

3

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

Fujitsu Way

Aspiration

Innovation

Our Purpose

Making the

Building trust

World more

sustainable

in society

Empathy

Trust

Our Values

Code of Conduct

Three elements of the Fujitsu Way

Our

Our purpose is to make the world more

sustainable by building trust in society through

Purpose

innovation.

Aspiration

Set ambitious targets and act with agility.

Embrace diversity and create original ideas.

Stay curious and learn from failures and experiences.

Deliver positive impact through human centric innovation.

Our

Trust

Honor promises and exceed expectations.

Act with ethics, transparency and integrity.

Values

Work autonomously and unite for common goals.

Contribute to a trusted society using technology.

Empathy

Strive for customers' success and their sustainable growth.

Listen to all people and act for the needs of our planet.

Work together to solve global challenges.

Generate shared value for our people, customers, partners,

community and shareholders.

We respect human rights.

We comply with all laws and regulations.

Code of

We act with fairness in our business dealings.

Conduct

We protect and respect intellectual property.

  • We maintain confidentiality.
  • We do not use our position in our organization for personal gain.

4

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

  1. Previous Medium-Term Management Plan Summary

5

© 2023 Fujitsu Limited

Financials
Sales 2023 3 734 B 26 937 M 26 937 M
Net income 2023 251 B 1 808 M 1 808 M
Net cash 2023 276 B 1 990 M 1 990 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 1,29%
Capitalization 3 497 B 25 221 M 25 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 124 216
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart FUJITSU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fujitsu Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITSU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18 565,00 JPY
Average target price 21 828,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahito Tokita President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Isobe Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting
Yuzuru Fukuda Chief Information Officer
Vivek Mahajan Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hidenori Furuta COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITSU LIMITED5.39%25 221
ACCENTURE PLC7.97%181 944
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.24%145 604
SIEMENS AG19.90%132 723
IBM-9.50%116 393
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 049
