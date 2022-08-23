Fujitsu : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock and Partial Forfeiture of Rights for Restricted Share-Based Remuneration
Fujitsu Limited
August 22, 2022
Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock and Partial Forfeiture of Rights for Restricted Share-Based Remuneration
Tokyo, August 22, 2022 - Fujitsu Limited (hereinafter Fujitsu) today announced that payment procedures have been completed for the disposal of treasury stock as stock-based compensation, which were resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 29, 2022.
Fujitsu further announced that the following have been changed due to partial forfeiture: planned number of allotees, number of shares to be disposed of, total of disposal price as to the disposal in Japan. There is no change in the overseas disposal.
For details, please refer to the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stock Compensation" released on July 29, 2022.
1. Change to the Outline of Disposal in Japan (Changes are Underlined)
After Change
Before Change
(1) Disposal date
August 22, 2022
August 22, 2022
Class and number of Common stock of the Company Common stock of the Company
shares to be disposed of
75,329 shares
75,501 shares
(3)
Disposal price
18,940 yen per share
18,940 yen per share
(4)
Total of disposal price
1,426,731,260 yen
1,429,988,940 yen
(5)
Planned allottees
1. Directors and employees of the
3. Directors and employees of the
Company (*)
Company (*)
65 people
66 people
(Including
16
retired
(Including
16
retired
employees.)
employees.)
2. Directors and employees of the 4. Directors and employees of the
Company's subsidiaries (*)
Company's subsidiaries (*)
36 people
36 people
(Including 8 retired Directors as
(Including 8 retired Directors as
well as 1 planned retiree and 8
well as 1 planned retiree and 8
retired employees.)
retired employees.)
Total 75,329 shares
Total 75,501 shares
* Including Executive Directors.
* Including Executive Directors.
1
(6) Others
(Deleted, as this Treasury Stock
Disposal has been already effective)
This Treasury Stock Disposal is subject to the Securities Registration
Statements taking effect in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Reason for the change
The difference in the planned number of allottees and the planned number of shares to be disposed of is due to one of the allottees declining the allocation and forfeiting the rights after the time the Treasury Stock Disposal was decided.
Outlook
The impact of this change on the earnings results for the current fiscal year is negligible.
