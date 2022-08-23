Fujitsu : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock and Partial Forfeiture of Rights for Restricted Share-Based Remuneration

Fujitsu Limited

August 22, 2022

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock and Partial Forfeiture of Rights for Restricted Share-Based Remuneration

Tokyo, August 22, 2022 - Fujitsu Limited (hereinafter Fujitsu) today announced that payment procedures have been completed for the disposal of treasury stock as stock-based compensation, which were resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 29, 2022.

Fujitsu further announced that the following have been changed due to partial forfeiture: planned number of allotees, number of shares to be disposed of, total of disposal price as to the disposal in Japan. There is no change in the overseas disposal.

For details, please refer to the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stock Compensation" released on July 29, 2022.

1. Change to the Outline of Disposal in Japan (Changes are Underlined)

After Change Before Change (1) Disposal date August 22, 2022 August 22, 2022

Class and number of Common stock of the Company Common stock of the Company

shares to be disposed of 75,329 shares 75,501 shares (3) Disposal price 18,940 yen per share 18,940 yen per share (4) Total of disposal price 1,426,731,260 yen 1,429,988,940 yen (5) Planned allottees 1. Directors and employees of the 3. Directors and employees of the Company (*) Company (*) 65 people 66 people (Including 16 retired (Including 16 retired employees.) employees.)

2. Directors and employees of the 4. Directors and employees of the