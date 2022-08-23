Log in
Fujitsu : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock and Partial Forfeiture of Rights for Restricted Share-Based Remuneration

08/23/2022 | 06:16am EDT
Fujitsu Limited

August 22, 2022

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock and Partial Forfeiture of Rights for Restricted Share-Based Remuneration

Tokyo, August 22, 2022 - Fujitsu Limited (hereinafter Fujitsu) today announced that payment procedures have been completed for the disposal of treasury stock as stock-based compensation, which were resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 29, 2022.

Fujitsu further announced that the following have been changed due to partial forfeiture: planned number of allotees, number of shares to be disposed of, total of disposal price as to the disposal in Japan. There is no change in the overseas disposal.

For details, please refer to the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stock Compensation" released on July 29, 2022.

1. Change to the Outline of Disposal in Japan (Changes are Underlined)

After Change

Before Change

(1) Disposal date

August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022

  1. Class and number of Common stock of the Company Common stock of the Company

shares to be disposed of

75,329 shares

75,501 shares

(3)

Disposal price

18,940 yen per share

18,940 yen per share

(4)

Total of disposal price

1,426,731,260 yen

1,429,988,940 yen

(5)

Planned allottees

1. Directors and employees of the

3. Directors and employees of the

Company (*)

Company (*)

65 people

66 people

(Including

16

retired

(Including

16

retired

employees.)

employees.)

2. Directors and employees of the 4. Directors and employees of the

Company's subsidiaries (*)

Company's subsidiaries (*)

36 people

36 people

(Including 8 retired Directors as

(Including 8 retired Directors as

well as 1 planned retiree and 8

well as 1 planned retiree and 8

retired employees.)

retired employees.)

Total 75,329 shares

Total 75,501 shares

* Including Executive Directors.

* Including Executive Directors.

1

(6) Others

(Deleted, as this Treasury Stock

Disposal has been already effective)

This Treasury Stock Disposal is subject to the Securities Registration

Statements taking effect in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  1. Reason for the change
    The difference in the planned number of allottees and the planned number of shares to be disposed of is due to one of the allottees declining the allocation and forfeiting the rights after the time the Treasury Stock Disposal was decided.
  2. Outlook
    The impact of this change on the earnings results for the current fiscal year is negligible.

Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries: https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com

2

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
