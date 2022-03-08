Fujitsu : Notice Concerning Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
March 8, 2022
Notice regarding revision to consolidated earnings forecast
Fujitsu today announced that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for FY 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) as follows.
1. Revised consolidated earnings forecast for FY 2021 (Apr. 1, 2021 - Mar. 31, 2022)
Revenue
Operating
Profit for the
Basic
profit
year
Earnings per
attributable
share
to owners of
the parent
(Billion yen)
(Billion yen)
(Billion yen)
(Yen)
Previous forecast
3,630.0
275
205.0
1,036.49
(Jan 27) (A)
Current forecast
3,630.0
210
160.0
809.42
(March 8) (B)
Change (B-A)
-
- 65.0
- 45.0
-
Percent Change
-
- 23.6%
- 22.0%
-
(Reference)
Earnings
3,589.7
266.3
202.7
1,013.78
Forecast for FY 2020 (year
ending March 2021)
Operating profit forecast per segment in Technology Solutions has been revised downward by 65.0 billion yen.
2. Reasons for revisions to earnings forecast
As part of its human resources initiatives to strengthen its status as a DX company, Fujitsu will temporary expand its "Self-Produce Support System" to support employees seeking career course redirection outside of the Fujitsu Group.
As a result, Fujitsu recorded operating expenses of 65 billion yen and revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2022 as stated above.
Details of the scheme of the expansion of "Self-Produce Support System" follow below.
1.
Eligibility
Full-time employees or those re-employed through the post-retirement re-
employment system, aged 50 and older, who are employed at Fujitsu or
Fujitsu Group companies in Japan and have applied for support by February
28, 2022 (3,031 persons).
2.
Retirement
March 31, 2022 (in principle).
date
3.
Support
Additional retirement benefits and assistance in outplacement service
