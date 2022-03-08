Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujitsu Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6702   JP3818000006

FUJITSU LIMITED

(6702)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fujitsu : Notice Concerning Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fujitsu Limited

March 8, 2022

Notice regarding revision to consolidated earnings forecast

Fujitsu today announced that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for FY 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) as follows.

1. Revised consolidated earnings forecast for FY 2021 (Apr. 1, 2021 - Mar. 31, 2022)

Revenue

Operating

Profit for the

Basic

profit

year

Earnings per

attributable

share

to owners of

the parent

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

(Yen)

Previous forecast

3,630.0

275

205.0

1,036.49

(Jan 27) (A)

Current forecast

3,630.0

210

160.0

809.42

(March 8) (B)

Change (B-A)

-

- 65.0

- 45.0

-

Percent Change

-

- 23.6%

- 22.0%

-

(Reference)

Earnings

3,589.7

266.3

202.7

1,013.78

Forecast for FY 2020 (year

ending March 2021)

Operating profit forecast per segment in Technology Solutions has been revised downward by 65.0 billion yen.

Note: These materials may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current information, views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that couldcause actual results,performance or eventstodiffer materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

2. Reasons for revisions to earnings forecast

As part of its human resources initiatives to strengthen its status as a DX company, Fujitsu will temporary expand its "Self-Produce Support System" to support employees seeking career course redirection outside of the Fujitsu Group.

As a result, Fujitsu recorded operating expenses of 65 billion yen and revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2022 as stated above.

Details of the scheme of the expansion of "Self-Produce Support System" follow below.

1.

Eligibility

Full-time employees or those re-employed through the post-retirement re-

employment system, aged 50 and older, who are employed at Fujitsu or

Fujitsu Group companies in Japan and have applied for support by February

28, 2022 (3,031 persons).

2.

Retirement

March 31, 2022 (in principle).

date

3.

Support

Additional retirement benefits and assistance in outplacement service

measures

through employment agencies.

Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division Inquiries: https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUJITSU LIMITED
05:11aFUJITSU : Notice Concerning Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
PU
04:41aFUJITSU : Beyond the new normal – the Digital Shifts in working, living and business
PU
04:21aHuman Resource Initiatives Bolster Fujitsu's Status as DX Leader
AQ
02:16aFujitsu to Book Y65 Billion Expense as 3,031 Employees Apply for Early Retirement
DJ
03/06FUJITSU : and Tokyo Medical and Dental University leverage world's fastest supercomputer a..
PU
03/06Fujitsu and Tokyo Medical and Dental University leverage world's fastest supercomputer ..
AQ
03/03Fujitsu Limited Announces Recruitment Plans
AQ
03/02Fujitsu Leverages World's Fastest Supercomputer and AI Tech in Joint Field Trial for Sa..
AQ
03/02RESILIENCE, ADAPTABILITY AND AN INTE : the digital trends defining 2022
PU
03/02Fujitsu Honored by the International Headache Society
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUJITSU LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 623 B 31 378 M 31 378 M
Net income 2022 205 B 1 774 M 1 774 M
Net cash 2022 291 B 2 518 M 2 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 3 024 B 26 192 M 26 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 126 371
Free-Float -
Chart FUJITSU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fujitsu Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITSU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15 390,00 JPY
Average target price 21 252,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahito Tokita President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Isobe Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting
Hidenori Furuta COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Yuzuru Fukuda Chief Information Officer
Kyoko Mizuguchi General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJITSU LIMITED-22.00%26 192
ACCENTURE PLC-26.42%192 773
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-6.78%167 463
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.68%113 376
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.83%94 737
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.46%87 533