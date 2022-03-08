Fujitsu : Notice Concerning Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

Fujitsu Limited

March 8, 2022

Notice regarding revision to consolidated earnings forecast

Fujitsu today announced that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for FY 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) as follows.

1. Revised consolidated earnings forecast for FY 2021 (Apr. 1, 2021 - Mar. 31, 2022)

Revenue Operating Profit for the Basic profit year Earnings per attributable share to owners of the parent (Billion yen) (Billion yen) (Billion yen) (Yen) Previous forecast 3,630.0 275 205.0 1,036.49 (Jan 27) (A) Current forecast 3,630.0 210 160.0 809.42 (March 8) (B) Change (B-A) - - 65.0 - 45.0 - Percent Change - - 23.6% - 22.0% - (Reference) Earnings 3,589.7 266.3 202.7 1,013.78 Forecast for FY 2020 (year ending March 2021)

Operating profit forecast per segment in Technology Solutions has been revised downward by 65.0 billion yen.

