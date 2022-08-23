Fujitsu : Notice of determination of closing date for transfer of shares in Fujitsu subsidiary

Fujitsu Limited

August 23, 2022

Notice of determination of closing date for transfer of shares in Fujitsu subsidiary

Tokyo, August 23, 2022 -As Fujitsu Limited ("Fujitsu") announced in the notice dated April 28, 2022, entitled "Notice regarding conclusion of share transfer agreement of shares in Fujitsu subsidiary and accounting of capital gains," Fujitsu concluded a share transfer agreement with RICOH (Ricoh Co., Ltd.) to transfer 80% of shares in PFU Limited ("PFU"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu, to Ricoh. In addition, Fujitsu announced on June 16, 2022, in the notice entitled "Notice of postponement of closing date for transfer of shares in Fujitsu subsidiary" that the closing date for transfer of shares would be postponed. As Ricoh received notification from Japan Fair Trade Commission that a cease-and-desist order will not be issued, Fujitsu agreed with Ricoh the closing date for transfer of shares in PFU as follows:

1. Closing date for transfer of shares September 1, 2022

