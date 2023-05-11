Fujitsu : Notice regarding introduction of post-delivery type stock remuneration plan for independent directors

Fujitsu Limited

May 11, 2023

Notice regarding introduction of post-delivery type stock remuneration plan for independent directors

Tokyo, May 11, 2023 -- Fujitsu Limited today announced that it revised its remuneration plan for Directors at its Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 11, 2023, and made a resolution to introduce a plan in which stocks are delivered as remuneration after a certain period (known as restricted stock units, hereinafter referred to as "the Plan") to Independent Directors. Fujitsu will submit a proposal regarding the Plan to its 123rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting (hereinafter referred to as "the Shareholders' Meeting") to be held on June 26, 2023.

1. Purpose of introducing the Plan, etc.

Purpose of introducing the Plan

The purpose of the Plan is for Fujitsu's Independent Directors to align their viewpoint with shareholders and strengthen incentives for sustainable growth in corporate value. Under the Plan, a new allotment of Fujitsu's common stocks (hereinafter referred to as "the Company's stocks") and money is delivered to Independent Directors after a certain time period.

(2) Conditions for introducing the Plan

Given that Fujitsu will provide monetary compensation claims for the Company's stocks as well as cash to its Independent Directors, the Plan is subject to the approval of the remuneration amount at the Shareholders' Meeting. At the 121st Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 28, 2021, the amount of remuneration to be paid to Independent Directors was approved as an amount not to exceed 150 million yen per year. In addition to this amount, Fujitsu will submit a proposal at the 123rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the new Plan to set a remuneration amount that does not exceed 100 million yen per year (an allotment that does not exceed 6,000 of the Company's stocks per year in total). The amount takes into consideration various matters such as the degree of contribution by the Independent Directors to Fujitsu.

2. Amount and details of remuneration under the Plan

Overview of the Plan

Fujitsu will specify the number of stock units to be granted and the period of continuous service (three years) to its Independent Directors (hereinafter referred to as "Eligible Persons") each fiscal year. At the end of the period of continuous service, subject to the condition that the outside director has continued to hold the position during the period and that he or she satisfies certain requirements predetermined by the Board of Directors, Fujitsu, in accordance with the above-mentioned number of stock units, will pay cash equivalent to the tax burden incurred by the Eligible Person in connection with the remuneration under the Plan and allot the Company's stocks. At this time, each Eligible Person shall be provided with monetary compensation claims and cash that is equivalent to the market value of the number of the Company's stocks,