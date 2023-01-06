Fujitsu : Notice regarding the status of repurchase of its own shares (repurchase of shares of the Company's own stock in accordance with the provisions of articles of incorporation pursuant to article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

January 6, 2023

Fujitsu Limited

Notice regarding the status of repurchase of its own shares

(repurchase of shares of the Company's own stock in accordance with the provisions of articles of incorporation pursuant to article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Tokyo, January 6, 2023- Fujitsu Limited ("the Company") today announced the status of repurchase of its own shares, pursuant to the provisions of article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as well as the Company's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 28, 2022, as follows:

(1) Type of Shares Repurchased: Common stock (2) Total Number of Shares 1,946,700 shares Repurchased: (3) Aggregate Value of Shares JPY 35,471,900,500 Repurchased: (4) Repurchase Period: December 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022 (5) Repurchase Method: Purchase by means of market trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1. Details of Matters Concerning the Purchase (as announced on April 28, 2022):

Type of Shares to be Repurchased: Common stock

(2) Total Number of Shares to be 12,000,000 shares (maximum limit) Repurchased: (Ratio of the total number of issued and outstanding shares [excluding treasury stock]: 6.11%) (3) Aggregate Value of Repurchases: JPY 150 billion (maximum limit) (4) Repurchase Period: May 2, 2022 - March 31, 2023 (5) Repurchase Method: Purchase by means of market trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (including purchases by means of market trades based

on a discretionary investment contract with securities firms and through share repurchases made outside of trading hours [ToSTNet-3])

(Notes) Part or all of the above-mentioned purchases may not be performed depending on market conditions and other reasons.