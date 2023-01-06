Advanced search
Fujitsu : Notice regarding the status of repurchase of its own shares (repurchase of shares of the Company's own stock in accordance with the provisions of articles of incorporation pursuant to article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
January 6, 2023

Fujitsu Limited

Notice regarding the status of repurchase of its own shares

(repurchase of shares of the Company's own stock in accordance with the provisions of articles of incorporation pursuant to article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Tokyo, January 6, 2023- Fujitsu Limited ("the Company") today announced the status of repurchase of its own shares, pursuant to the provisions of article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as well as the Company's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 28, 2022, as follows:

(1)

Type of Shares Repurchased:

Common stock

(2)

Total Number of Shares

1,946,700 shares

Repurchased:

(3)

Aggregate Value of Shares

JPY 35,471,900,500

Repurchased:

(4)

Repurchase Period:

December 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022

(5)

Repurchase Method:

Purchase by means of market trades on the Tokyo Stock

Exchange

1. Details of Matters Concerning the Purchase (as announced on April 28, 2022):

  1. Type of Shares to be Repurchased: Common stock

(2)

Total Number of Shares to be

12,000,000 shares (maximum limit)

Repurchased:

(Ratio of the total number of issued and outstanding

shares [excluding treasury stock]: 6.11%)

(3)

Aggregate Value of Repurchases:

JPY 150 billion (maximum limit)

(4)

Repurchase Period:

May 2, 2022 - March 31, 2023

(5)

Repurchase Method:

Purchase by means of market trades on the Tokyo Stock

Exchange

(including purchases by means of market trades based

on a discretionary investment contract with securities firms and through share repurchases made outside of trading hours [ToSTNet-3])

(Notes) Part or all of the above-mentioned purchases may not be performed depending on market conditions and other reasons.

2. Total number and aggregate value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of December 31, 2022)

-

Total number of shares repurchased:

3,852,400 shares

-

Aggregate value of shares repurchased:

JPY 69,979,244,000

Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries: https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
